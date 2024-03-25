5 Easter outfit ideas for every occasion

Good news for pastel lovers… Spring has sprung and Easter is firmly on the horizon.

With far less pressure than its Yule-tide cousin, Easter weekend is a time for family gatherings, egg hunts, and of course... a new excuse to wear festive attire.

What is the best colour to wear on Easter?

Traditionally, Easter embraces soft pastels and light, airy fabrics. Think breezy dresses in lavender, mint green and sunshine yellow.

Do we wear special clothes on Easter?

Although there is no theological necessity to dress up, the significance of the holiday is marked by donning our “Sunday best,” that means sprucing up in smart floral dresses and elegant pastels.

© Getty Easter is the best time of year to embrace florals

What do you wear when it's cold on Easter?

Easter is earlier than ever this year, so we suggest opting for a two piece pastel suit or warm knits in spring-approved colours. Yellow is set to be the star of spring 2024.

What to wear at Easter?

Floral prints and springtime patterns add a touch of whimsy to the occasion. There are also plenty of ways to accessorise with a nod to the occasion, think bunny charms and touches of gingham.

Whether you're attending an Easter church service, hosting a delightful brunch, or venturing out for springtime fun, we’ve put together a selection of outfits that easily reflect the joy of the season….

The Casual Egg Hunter Option

If you're having a more relaxed Easter celebration, a casual outfit is perfectly acceptable. Try a pair of white jeans with a cute pastel sweater or cardigan. Add a touch of festivity with a touch of gingham.

Tabby Fluffy Jumper With Mohair, £99.00, HUSH; High Rise Flared Trousers, £150.00, Reiss; Woodland Rabbits Crossbody Bag, £75.00, Vendula; Ballet Flat Mary Jane Shoes, £18.00, Cider; Colourful Stones Earrings, £298.00, Thomas Sabo.

The 'Chic-k' Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are a stylish and comfortable alternative to dresses. Choose a pastel-coloured jumpsuit in a flattering silhouette, like a wide-leg or belted style. Add a pop of colour with a statement bag.

Fleurette Statement Earrings, £135.00, Kate Spade; Sage Green Simone Jumpsuit, £55.20, Nobody's Child; The RHS Collection Crossbody, £239.00, Radley; Slingback Pumps, £695.00, Jimmy Choo.

The Classic Easter Dress

Easter is a great time to embrace spring pastels and florals. Opt for a flowy midi dress in a soft lavender, baby blue, or mint green with a delicate floral print. Pair it with classic nude pumps or wedges for a polished look.

Pale Blue Meadow Print Sundress, £179.00, House of CB; Me Dolly 85 Mules, £690.00, Christian Louboutin; Gingham Bow Hair Clip, £22.00, Anthropologie; Sitting Bunny Necklace, £150.00, Alex Monroe; Crocheted Tote, £450.00, JW Anderson.

The Tailored Look

For a more modern take on Easter attire, go for a tailored skirt or trouser suit. Opt for a light and airy fabric like linen or cotton in a spring hue such as pale yellow or peach. Pair it with a crisp white blouse and bunny rabbit earrings for a subtle ode to the festivities.

Oversized Tailored Wrap Blazer Jacket, £275.00, Ted Baker; Tailored Wide Leg Woven Trousers, £165.00, Ted Baker; Flower Rabbit Hoops, £52.00, Bill Skinner; Women's Allcourt High Trainers, £120.00, Gola, V Avenue Watch, £350.00, Herbelin.

The Effortless Spring Skirt

Channel the essence of spring with a midi skirt in a vibrant floral print. Pair it with a simple white tank top or a lightweight chambray shirt. Finish the look with sandals and a straw hat.

Tiered Daisy Gold-tone Crystal Earrings, £375.00, Simone Rocha; Openwork shirt with collar, £49.99, Mango; Patched Toile De Jouy Skirt, £140.00, Kitri; Embellished Straw Bucket Hat, £590.00, Valentino Garavani; Gea Canvas Espadrilles, £100.00, Castañer.

Why you should trust me:

With over 10 years in the fashion industry, I've worn countless trends and helped others discover their perfect spring looks. As an editor and journalist, I'm constantly sifting through the latest trends to find the most flattering and on-point pieces for the season. Whether you love romantic florals or cool denim vibes, I've got the insider tips to put together a spring wardrobe that makes you feel confident and stylish.

How We Picked the Perfect Easter Outfits for You:

Focus on Festivities: I've curated this selection with the Easter holiday in mind, opting for styles that also complement the spring season's cheerfulness and pastel colour palettes.

Fashion & Function: We know Easter often involves activities beyond just an Easter Egg hunt. These outfits combine comfort and style, ensuring you look your best throughout the day.

Something for Everyone: I understand personal style preferences vary. This edit offers a range of options, from delicate and feminine silhouettes to more trendy looks. Whether you prefer a saccharine frock or a dressed down approach, we've got the perfect Easter outfit ideas to complete your wardrobe.