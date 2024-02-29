10 things our fashion editor is coveting from Boden's new collection

We’re just under a month away from yet another seasonal switch up and with that comes a much-needed wardrobe revamp.

That's right, spring is just around the corner so it’s time to store away that winter puffer, retire the knitted gloves and replace your turtleneck sweaters with lighter layers. I'm currently on the hunt for a few new seasonal essentials, and luckily for me, Boden has just launched a new spring collection and they’re offering 15% off all new season styles.

How we chose the pieces:

Brand: Every item on this is from Boden’s new spring collection which has just launched.

Every item on this is from Boden’s new spring collection which has just launched. Aesthetic: Each item has been chosen by me, Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer, and is what I would personally choose, buy and wear from the new collection.

Why you should trust me:

I am Orion Scott, Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok. (Nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment.) I have been in the styling world for almost five years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

Here are 10 things I’m loving from Boden’s new spring collection:

Belted Linen Jumpsuit If there's one garment in my wardrobe that I wear at least once a week it's my jumpsuit. Jumpsuits are the perfect throw-on option for when you can’t be bothered to pair to make a huge effort but still want to look put together. I love both the shape and hue of this Linen Jumpsuit as it makes a statement whilst also being wildly comfortable.

£130.00 AT BODEN

Westbourne Linen Trousers If there's one colour combo that screams warmer weather, it has to be baby blue and white. These white and blue striped Westbourne Linen Trousers boast big Italian coastal vibes and would look amazing with either a plain white t-shirt or a button-up linen shirt in the same print.

£90.00 AT BODEN

Carla Linen Midi Dress One of the best parts of the spring and summer seasons is being able to wear linen dresses almost every day. I love this plain white fitted midi dress as it acts as the perfect base layer for any layering options or on its own. I would style this dress with a pair of chunky biker boots, a leather jacket and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

£115.00 AT BODEN

Kitty Flexi Sole Ballet Pumps Ballet flats have made it very clear that they’re sticking around for 2024 so if you’re yet to jump on the bandwagon please make these gold woven numbers from Boden be your first pair. We’re currently in a place where bold colourways trump all, so why not go all out and treat your feet this spring?

£98.00 AT BODEN

Marylebone Bi-stretch Blazer As we all know, a blazer is one of the wardrobe's most reached-for items and it’s essential that your go-to is chic, comfortable and breathable come warmer weather. This Boden Marylebone Bi-stretch Blazer is crafted from stretchy twill making it ultra comfortable without compromising style and fit. I love wearing a blazer over slip dresses for evening events and with sneakers and wide-leg trousers for more casual occasions.

£170.00 AT BODEN

Button Detail Stitch Jumper Every fashionista knows that the spring season is all about layering. An essential layering item has to be a cosy knit jumper that's neither too thick nor too thin. This Button Detail Stitch Jumper in vibrant green is perfect for wearing on its own or slung over your shoulders for easy access when the wind starts to pick up.

£85.00 AT BODEN

Textured Striped Cotton Tank One of my favourite transitional season style statements has to be a knitted vest. I love wearing vests either on their own with jeans or over button-up shirts and dresses. At the moment stripes in all forms are trending so this Textured Striped Cotton Tank will keep you both cosy and on trend.

£85.00 AT BODEN

Iris Snaffle Heeled Clogs If you’re in need of a comfortable kick that will elevate every outfit, then these leopard print platform clogs are it. I am in love with the vibrant print of these and think they would look amazing with quite literally anything.

£125.00 AT BODEN

Milos Smocked Bandeau Swimsuit One of my favourite spring and summer styling hacks is to wear my swimsuits as body suits. For some reason, I find that swimsuits come in better designs and colours and because of the fabric, make me feel sucked in. I wear my swimsuits with baggy jeans, oversized sunglasses and ballet flats.

£85.00 AT BODEN

Neon Belted Trench Coat As much as I like to think that the spring season is all sunshine and rainbows, more often than not there's a little bit of wind chill so sometimes an extra layer is essential. In my humble opinion, trench coats are the perfect transitional coat as they are light are easy to throw over your arm or in a tote bag when you get a little chilly but also warm enough to keep out the cold. I love this colourful option from Boden because it's like nothing I have ever seen before, and for me, that's a win-win.

£350.00 AT BODEN

While the article is entirely editorial, we have been paid by Boden to create this content. All products in this shopping piece have been independently selected by our editors based on personal reviews or expert opinions. We are not paid to include specific items unless clearly stated, but if you purchase through our links we will earn a commission.