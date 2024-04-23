How to style spring's classic key item: the white dress

While the white dress for summer is nothing new, we couldn’t help but notice designers this season signalled a clear shift away from bold colours and eclectic prints and opted for the white dress instead.

Seen on an array of top designer runways, it’s clear we need to add this timeless cult style into our wardrobe. Many different iterations were seen this season: Prada opted for a plain white style with a sheer overlay, Dior give us a new take on the shirt dress with a one-shoulder belted number, Chloé featured a chic mini, puffed sleeve style whilst Valentino showcased a number of intricately detailed designed white styles.

A modern take on the classic shirt dress at Dior's SS24 show We love the cut-out side detailing We are mesmerised by the detailing on this Valentino dress

If the quiet luxury trend has taught us anything, it’s that you don’t need euphoric shots of colour and vivid bright tones to make a statement. Simplicity can sometimes be key and there’s nothing that channels the trend more than a white dress.

Whilst it’s not for the faint hearted, or the clumsy ones at that, the white dress epitomises optimistic, fresh summer style. It’s a piece that can work in any wardrobe - perfect for the minimalist and a complete style-shift for the maximalist, but it’s how you style it that makes all the difference.

Hello! Fashion shares the best ways to style a white dress this season:

Add a leather jacket:

© Getty We love Aylin Keonig's oversized jacket paired with dark sunnies

A leather jacket is another style staple we decree everyone needs to have in their wardrobe. We love this oversized fit paired with matching black boots and bag to add an edgier look. Monochrome dressing is a way to look effortlessly put together.

With a colour:

© Getty We're taking all the inspo from this matching blazer and mule combo

If you’re more of a colour person, choose one shade to play with. Incorporate it with a jacket for a euphoric pop of colour, and match your accessories too - we love how this blazer and shoes match. Keep other accessories neutral and minimal to keep all focus on the colour.

Keep it tonal:

© Getty Merve Görgöz's Simone Rocha bag is at the top of our wishlist

Keep your entire look clean and fresh by pairing with similar milky tones. Opt for shades of white and cream for a sophisticated feel, a cream boxy blazer is essential for any capsule wardrobe so it’s a piece you can rewear with a number of different outfits. Pearlescent accessories will add a girly feel.

Simplicity is key:

© Getty We love the minimalist aesthetic of Caroline Daur's look

One for the minimalist: keep it simple. A chic, no-fuss or frills white dress will do all the talking itself. Keep your accessories minimalistic and channel the quiet luxury trend for an understated elegant feel.

Add texture:

© Getty Nothing makes a statement quite like a feathered hem

If you want to embrace the white dress trend but a plain option isn’t for you, go for a textured piece. As we’re leading up to summer, forget the fur and shearling and instead opt for feathers, lace, fringing and crochet.

Go boho-chic:

© Getty We are so here for the boho revival

Inspired by Chloè’s SS24 runway, the boho trend has had a resurgence this year. Embrace it and tick off two trends in one go. Opt for billowing sleeves and frills and add boho-esque accessories like rope necklaces, wooden wedges and suede finishes for a modern update on the nostalgic, 70s-inspired trend.

Incorporate a print:

© Getty Animal print never goes out of style

Add a print into your outfit through your accessories. Go bold and bright, or keep it more on the minimal side with monochrome shades like a zebra print. Keep your colours aligned for a more coherent, put-together look.

Hello! Fashion shares the best white dresses to shop this season:

Gathered Organic Cotton Midi Dress Matteau Australian brand Matteau gets it right every time with their dresses. Made to stand the test of time and not trend-led, their styles are undeniably recognisable. With its fitted gathered bodice and floaty skirt, it will flatter any figure. £455.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

India Lyocell Blend Wrap Detail Mini Dress Reiss A linen dress for summer is the ultimate must-have piece. We love the high-neckline and cross-over strap detailing on the back, this is the perfect simple dress for maximum impact. £178.00 AT REISS

Crinkled Cotton-Blend Jacquard Mini Shirt Dress Rejina Pyo A shirt dress is a wardrobe staple and will see you through year after year. Its one of the most versatile and wearable styles, it's an easy throw-on piece but has an instantly put-together look. £315.00 AT THE OUTNET

Lucille Dress Rails A broderie anglaise is a style staple in a summer wardrobe and we absolutely love the patchwork finish on this Rails number - it's a modern update on a much loved fashion favourite. £248.00 AT RAILS

Slit Dress With Lace Detail Mango With its lace panelling, cut-out side and puffed sleeves, this dress is perfect if you're going for a girly style. Style with strappy sandals and a raffia bag for the ultimate holiday feel. £55.99 AT MANGO

Mesh Mini Dress H&M An all-white dress doesn't mean you can't have a print. We love the contrasting effect of this mesh dress with the floral embroidery on top. This is going straight into our holiday wardrobe, its the perfect style to wear to a beach. £44.99 AT H&M

Linen Dali Puff Sleeve Dress Rhode This would be the perfect piece for an evening occasion. Whether it's your own engagement party or a dinner date, pair with heeled mules and some statement accessories. £540.00 AT RHODE

How we chose:

Style and variety: Less of a trend and more of a classic, capsule piece, white dresses have a certain timeless quality. Our selections vary in design but they are united by the fact that they have a certain lasting appeal and can be styled in multiple ways.

Less of a trend and more of a classic, capsule piece, white dresses have a certain timeless quality. Our selections vary in design but they are united by the fact that they have a certain lasting appeal and can be styled in multiple ways. Price: Variety is key, and therefore alongside pieces by some of our favourite designer labels, we've included some stylish picks from the high street if you're looking to save.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.