Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Pisces 2025

Pisces, the mystics of the zodiac, are born between February 19 and March 20 and are ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and intuition.
Deeply emotional and empathetic, Pisces have an innate ability to sense the feelings of those around them, often absorbing the energy of a room without saying a word. They’re creative souls, drawn to art, music, and the ethereal - think Lana Del Rey lyrics come to life. Their imagination knows no bounds, which makes them natural artists, musicians, and storytellers. Romantic and idealistic, they seek deep emotional connections and are captivated by mystery and fantasy, like fellow water signs such as Cancer.
Pisces adore meaningful gestures, quiet moments by the sea, and anything that softly stirs the heart. They thrive in breezy, dreamy environments and are most comfortable when surrounded by beauty and tranquility. But their sensitivity is a double-edged sword; they can be prone to mood swings and emotional overwhelm when life gets too harsh. Conflict and criticism tend to shake them, and they often retreat into their own worlds when reality bites. They dislike coldness, dishonesty, and feeling emotionally exposed. Ultimately, Pisces live between reality and fantasy, making shopping for them a rather whimsical venture.
Discover the best picks for Pisces below and treat your water baby pals to a gift they'll cherish forever.
Best gifts for Pisces 2025:
Jackie Small Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag
Gucci
The ultimate luxury emblem, Gucci's iconic Jackie bag is quite simply the bee's knees. A cherished forever piece, the famed silhouette comes in a mermaid mint hue - perfect for ocean-loving Pisces.
Classicworks Pisces Zodiac Balloon
Completedworks
A modern, playful take on a zodiac necklace, Completedworks' gold-plated piece radiates the nostalgia of balloon silhouettes, wrapped up in a metallic seascape-inspired silhouette.
Mae Cristal Soshi
Flabelus
Blue palettes will always sit well with a Pisces. Treat them to a beautifully-crafted, handmade pair of organic cotton slippers in their favourite hue of dreamy denim adorned with twinkling crystals.
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Cream MoisturiSer
Laniege
Water and Pisces? A match made in heaven. Laneige's 'Water Bank' wonder works to ensure long-lasting hydration and nourishment for up to 100 hours. An HF team favourite, this perfect beauty pick will guarantee softer, smoother skin with a hearty touch of vitality.
Pisces' Night Sky Velour Diamanté Tracksuit Bottom
Juicy Couture
The emotional beings that they are, Pisces need to remember to carve out some downtime. Mooch in style with Juicy Couture's zodiac trackies, complete with a dash of Y2K brilliance in the form of sparkling diamanté detailing.
Blue Premium Beaded Zip Around Fish Pouch
River Island
Thankfully, fashion has a thing for fish - which makes Pisces gift-picking ever so easy. River Island's adorable poisson pouch takes notes from Loewe's penchant for the ocean, with an all-over aqua design and rippling beaded detailing.
Cocktail Glasses Set of 2
Marla & Primrose
Enjoy a tipple with these unique hand-blown cocktails glasses by Marla & Primrose. Featuring oceanic cobalt bobble stems and a contemporary silhouette, these glasses are primed to get the party started.
Water signs and sleep often don't go hand in hand. The whirring minds of these sensitive souls rarely switch off, meaning a relaxation kit is more than necessary. Our pick? Neom's 'Wellbeing Discovery Collection,' including a candle, bath foam and more snooze-inducing goodies to discover.
Yellow Linen Starfish Top
Mint Velvet
Sea motifs will never fail to delight your favourite Pisces. Mint Velvet's charming starfish-studded set comes in three colours to choose from - delivering a much needed hit of summer inspiration to see us through the chillier seasons.
Day Dream Mini Pouch
Alemais
Saving up for a holiday? Treat yourself to a dose of whimsical wanderlust in the meantime with Alemais' illustrative pouch. Finished with a tropical design in shades of rainforest green and mustard, a macrame-tied cotton cord pull and subtle logo detailing, this gorgeous accessory is serotonin personified.
How we chose:
Style: We've chosen each item with Pisces, and their dreamy, sensitive personas, in mind.
Price: This gift guide features a range of prices to suit all budgets, no matter how big or small.
