Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Pisces 2025

Pisces, the mystics of the zodiac, are born between February 19 and March 20 and are ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and intuition.

Deeply emotional and empathetic, Pisces have an innate ability to sense the feelings of those around them, often absorbing the energy of a room without saying a word. They’re creative souls, drawn to art, music, and the ethereal - think Lana Del Rey lyrics come to life. Their imagination knows no bounds, which makes them natural artists, musicians, and storytellers. Romantic and idealistic, they seek deep emotional connections and are captivated by mystery and fantasy, like fellow water signs such as Cancer.

Pisces adore meaningful gestures, quiet moments by the sea, and anything that softly stirs the heart. They thrive in breezy, dreamy environments and are most comfortable when surrounded by beauty and tranquility. But their sensitivity is a double-edged sword; they can be prone to mood swings and emotional overwhelm when life gets too harsh. Conflict and criticism tend to shake them, and they often retreat into their own worlds when reality bites. They dislike coldness, dishonesty, and feeling emotionally exposed. Ultimately, Pisces live between reality and fantasy, making shopping for them a rather whimsical venture.

© SplashNews.com Rihanna is a proud Pisces

With famous Pisces including Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo, Millie Bobby Brown and Justin Bieber, the star sign is never a dull one to peruse for.

Discover the best picks for Pisces below and treat your water baby pals to a gift they'll cherish forever.

Best gifts for Pisces 2025:

Jackie Small Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag Gucci The ultimate luxury emblem, Gucci's iconic Jackie bag is quite simply the bee's knees. A cherished forever piece, the famed silhouette comes in a mermaid mint hue - perfect for ocean-loving Pisces. £2,850.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Classicworks Pisces Zodiac Balloon Completedworks A modern, playful take on a zodiac necklace, Completedworks' gold-plated piece radiates the nostalgia of balloon silhouettes, wrapped up in a metallic seascape-inspired silhouette. £135.00 AT COMPLETEDWORKS

Mae Cristal Soshi Flabelus Blue palettes will always sit well with a Pisces. Treat them to a beautifully-crafted, handmade pair of organic cotton slippers in their favourite hue of dreamy denim adorned with twinkling crystals. £255.00 AT FLABELUS

Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Cream MoisturiSer Laniege Water and Pisces? A match made in heaven. Laneige's 'Water Bank' wonder works to ensure long-lasting hydration and nourishment for up to 100 hours. An HF team favourite, this perfect beauty pick will guarantee softer, smoother skin with a hearty touch of vitality. £33.50 AT SPACE NK

Pisces' Night Sky Velour Diamanté Tracksuit Bottom Juicy Couture The emotional beings that they are, Pisces need to remember to carve out some downtime. Mooch in style with Juicy Couture's zodiac trackies, complete with a dash of Y2K brilliance in the form of sparkling diamanté detailing. £75.00 AT JUICY COUTURE

Blue Premium Beaded Zip Around Fish Pouch River Island Thankfully, fashion has a thing for fish - which makes Pisces gift-picking ever so easy. River Island's adorable poisson pouch takes notes from Loewe's penchant for the ocean, with an all-over aqua design and rippling beaded detailing. £38.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Cocktail Glasses Set of 2 Marla & Primrose Enjoy a tipple with these unique hand-blown cocktails glasses by Marla & Primrose. Featuring oceanic cobalt bobble stems and a contemporary silhouette, these glasses are primed to get the party started. £49.00 AT GLASSETTE

Perfect Night's Sleep Wellbeing Discovery Collection Neom Water signs and sleep often don't go hand in hand. The whirring minds of these sensitive souls rarely switch off, meaning a relaxation kit is more than necessary. Our pick? Neom's 'Wellbeing Discovery Collection,' including a candle, bath foam and more snooze-inducing goodies to discover. £50.00 AT NEOM

Yellow Linen Starfish Top Mint Velvet Sea motifs will never fail to delight your favourite Pisces. Mint Velvet's charming starfish-studded set comes in three colours to choose from - delivering a much needed hit of summer inspiration to see us through the chillier seasons. £89.00 AT MINT VELVET

Day Dream Mini Pouch Alemais Saving up for a holiday? Treat yourself to a dose of whimsical wanderlust in the meantime with Alemais' illustrative pouch. Finished with a tropical design in shades of rainforest green and mustard, a macrame-tied cotton cord pull and subtle logo detailing, this gorgeous accessory is serotonin personified. £150.00 AT SALT

How we chose:

Style : We've chosen each item with Pisces, and their dreamy, sensitive personas, in mind.

: We've chosen each item with Pisces, and their dreamy, sensitive personas, in mind. Price: This gift guide features a range of prices to suit all budgets, no matter how big or small.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.