Try the trend: city-to-beach outfits you'll wear on repeat

The spring/summer season always sparks that irresistible urge to refresh my wardrobe, and every year, my shopping mantra is simple: versatility is key.

When it comes to curating a holiday-ready wardrobe, investing in pieces you’ll wear on repeat - and with a variety of other pieces - is essential. Not only does it keep your style feeling fresh, but it also means you can streamline your packing (and avoid that dreaded moment at the airport when your case tips the scales over the 23kg limit).

Enter George’s 2025 summer collection: a sun-drenched edit brimming with trend-led yet timeless pieces designed to take you seamlessly from city strolls to sandy shores. Think easy-to-style staples that slip effortlessly into any suitcase and slot beautifully into your existing wardrobe.

Fronted by none other than iconic 90s supermodel Yasmin Le Bon, who embodies the collection’s laid-back elegance, the range includes everything from French Riviera-inspired palm prints and cool-girl crochet sets to boho-esque wedges, knitted co-ords in soft summer hues, and reimagined gladiator sandals.

Whether you're planning a weekend escape or a longer sun-soaked getaway, this collection makes holiday dressing feel effortless.

It’s also the kind of range that takes the stress out of styling, with each item working double (or triple) duty, whether layered over swimwear or dressed up for a sunset dinner.

These are forever pieces you’ll reach for time and again, all summer long.

Striped Soft Knitted Waistcoat and Wide Leg Trousers Co-ord This bold red co-ord is perfect for those days when comfort is key, but looking polished is non-negotiable. A vibrant pop of colour is always welcome in summer, and these wide-leg striped trousers feel like an elevated take on a seasonal classic. Made from ultra-soft knit with a flattering elasticated waist, they look equally chic styled with the matching waistcoat or a crisp white blouse for a more pared-back take. TOP - £12.50 TROUSERS - £16.00

Cream Crochet Pocket Jacket and Wide Leg Trousers Co-ord Possibly my favourite look from the entire collection, this cream crochet jacket and trousers set epitomises effortless cool-girl elegance. Neutral tones are always a smart buy - they work with just about everything already hanging in your wardrobe. The semi-sheer fabric offers a daring touch, but for more coverage, try layering it with fitted white shorts and a tonal vest for a look that transitions seamlessly from beach to bar. JACKET - £26.00 TROUSERS - £20.00

Cream Palm Tree Waistcoat and Linen Look Tailored Shorts Co-ord This palm print two-piece transports me straight to the French Riviera - preferably with an icy rosé in hand. That said, it works just as well with white trainers for chic city strolls or summer getaways. The adjustable straps on the waistcoat and belt loops on the long-line shorts mean this set flatters every figure. A relaxed fit that doesn’t sacrifice style. TOP - £16.00 SHORTS - £14.00

Neutral Tie Front Twill Waistcoat A waistcoat is a modern wardrobe hero, and this one is ticking all the right boxes. The soft caramel hue exudes understated elegance, while the tie-front detail adds a touch of playful femininity. I’d team it with white linen trousers and gold sandals for the ultimate balmy-weather look - simple, sophisticated, and sunshine-ready. £16.00

Black Striped Knitted Top and Shorts Co-ord Few colour combinations feel as effortlessly elevated as black and white. This crochet top and shorts set is a timeless option that still manages to feel fresh. I love the extended shoulders for a more structured, flattering silhouette, and the elasticated drawstring shorts add a laid-back, comfortable edge - the perfect piece for a holiday wardrobe refresh that is guaranteed to be worn year after year. TOP - £14.00 SHORTS - £15.00

Neutral Plaited Trim Woven Floppy Hat Channel your inner Audrey Hepburn with this glamorous floppy sunhat. The wide brim offers both style and sun protection, while the woven gold thread adds a subtle shimmer of sophistication. It's the kind of piece that instantly makes any outfit feel holiday-ready. £12.00

Black Ribbed Belted Swimsuit As someone with a fuller bust, finding flattering swimwear is a challenge, but this sleek black one-piece is a standout. The ribbed fabric creates a smoothing, sculpted silhouette, while the belted waist adds definition in all the right places. Equal parts supportive and stylish, it's the swimsuit I'll be living in this summer. £18.00

Available now in selected stores and online at George.com.