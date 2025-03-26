Dua Lipa's £70 Puma ballet flats are going to be everywhere this spring

Fans of the humble ballet flat rejoice because Dua Lipa has publicly coined the beloved footwear aesthetic for SS25; however, they've had a slight style switch-up.

For the sunny season ahead, the It-Brit and award-winning singer is championing the sporty version of the much adored silhouette, and her particular favourites are only £70.

Sharing a selection of stylish snaps (suprise, surprise) to her Instagram account on Tuesday night, Dua gave fans a look into her workout wardrobe, styling a matching white leggings, sports bra and zip-up jacket with a pair of silver Puma ‘Speedcat Ballet Metallic Shoes.’

© @dualipa The ballet flat style features multiple elastic fixtures

The racey options are a girly East London take on the brands famous Speedcat Sparco shoe, a current hero in the footwear sphere, loved by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lawrence and Dua on repeat.

The cute and comfy ballet flat/trainer hybrid first dropped last month on February 25th and has since been selling quicker than quick. Included in the colourway options are a dusty pink and a classic black and white.

© @dualipa If Dua thinks they're cool, then they're definitely cool

Though Dua effortlessly styled her silver versions for a pilates class, the eclectic version can be worn with quite literally anything in your wardrobe and would look great with a silky midi dress, maxi skirt or with lace socks come SS25.

© @dualipa The comfortable style is set to sell-out

Ballet sneakers on a whole are nothing new, first gaining popularity in September 2020 thanks to Simone Rocha and their ‘ballet trackers’ style. Like all good trends, the aesthic went back into hiding for a few years, making their way back into the wardrobes of those most stylish last April with the launch of Marc Jacobs collaboration withKiko Kostadinov and Asics.

Now, Puma is making it their mission to champion the game, with help from their Global Ambassador Dua.

According to the brands online market place, the silhouette is “selling fast” so we suggest if you’re looking to get your hands on a pair for the upcoming season, you procrastinate your never ending list of jobs and put buying a pair right at the top.

You’re welcome.