What to pack for the perfect Ibiza holiday this spring/summer season

You’ve booked your flights and bulk bought the SPF - now it’s time to get packing.

Ibiza remains one of fashion’s most passionate travel flings. The island aesthetic is the epitome of effortless glamour, where bohemian spirit meets high-octane luxury. Think sun-drenched linens, breezy crochet sets, and vintage-inspired printed silks, romantically flung on with an air of breezy charm that only the White Isle can inspire.

From the sun-bleached shores of Cala Comte to the late-night magic of Pacha, Ibiza’s fashion scene is playful, sensual, and unapologetically vibrant.

Ibiza calls for colour, sparkle and playful detailing

Each year, cool girls and influencers flock to the European haunt en masse, armed with oversized sunglasses, sequins o'plenty, raffia beach bags, artisanal jewellery, and barely-there sandals to complete any beach-to-bar look.

Hence, dressing for an upcoming Ibiza holiday can be rather daunting.

Discover our top essentials for your next island getaway and ace your next sun-soaked Ibiza vacay in blissfully beautiful style.

Our top Ibiza holiday essentials SS25:

Rivera Sequin Mini Dress Misha The main box to tick off when it comes to Ibiza packing? A dazzling mini dress for all-night partying. Our choice would be this frosted blue sequin number by Australian brand Misha. £440.00 AT MISHA

Mare Striped Metallic Crochet-Knit Bikini Missoni Crochet is a non-negotiable for sun-soaked Spanish holidays. Missoni's rainbow swim set is a dopamine-inducing pick, complete with metallic flecks, a zig-zag pattern and a classic triangle cut. £390.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Zeliana Asymmetric Patchwork Mini Skirt Siedres The most perfect midi skirt we ever did see, Siedres' Zeliana number is a Y2K dream. Oozing girlish glamour with a bohemian twist, the asymmetrical jewel would pair perfectly with a bikini and gold earrings. £365.00 AT SIEDRES

Freja 70 Suede Heeled Sandals Jimmy Choo Luxury heels that are every inch as striking as they are fun, these Jimmy Choo beauties radiate siren sass. Team yours with your favourite slinky evening dress or a semi-sheer sequin skirt for peak party fever style. £825.00 AT HARRODS

Sequin Pareo Mango Go from day to night with ease thanks to Mango's sequin pareo. Sheer, whimsical and easy to elegantly fling on, this affordable staple will forever radiate youthful flair with a touch of ethereal wonder. £22.99 AT MANGO

Tiffany Beaded Swimsuit Oceanus x By Poppy Oceanus If there's one brand to have firmly on your radar for Ibiza getaways, it's Oceanus. Decadent, bejewelled and beaded to perfection, the brand's stunning collection is a must for sophisticated beachside holidays. This lily-peppered swimsuit? A floral fantasy come to life. £350.00 AT OCEANUS

Broderie Mini Knicker Short Topshop Topshop is ready for summer and so are we. Add a touch of classic elegance to your out-of-office collection with these breezy white shorts by the high street hero - ideal for morning balcony sun basking with a coffee to hand.

£32.00 AT TOPSHOP

Chelsea Platform Mule Sandal Kurt Geiger Hot tip - aqua is the strongest holiday hue. Radiate confidence in Kurt Geiger's chunky embellished slides in brilliant blue, which marry Groovy Chick charm with holiday-ready romance. Plus, they are divinely comfortable. £179.00 AT KURT GEIGER

Camilo's Skirt Hand Over The sequin skirt dominating every cool girl's social media feed - introducing Hand Over's Camilo's Skirt. Shimmy in style thanks to the rose pink sequin finish that will glisten under the Mediterranean sun. £65.00 AT HAND OVER

Cleo Fish Basket Tote Staud Staud's Cleo Fish Basket Tote is a playful yet sophisticated accessory that reimagines the classic basket bag. Crafted from faux raffia, it features a distinctive fish silhouette with black and natural tones. Poisson perfection. £365.00 AT STAUD

Zeina Earrings Rixo You can never go wrong with a timeless starfish motif. Rixo's dazzling drop earrings will take any after-hours to new levels, thanks to the decadent pearl detailing and all-over golden shimmer. £125.00 AT RIXO

Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses Loewe x Paul's Ibiza The Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza square-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses are a bold nod to 70s glamour. Crafted from wide tortoiseshell acetate, they feature inlaid blue lenses offering 100 per cent UV protection. Ibiza by name, Ibiza by style. £310.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of playful yet romantic pieces to amp up the glam during your Ibiza holiday.

: We've selected an array of playful yet romantic pieces to amp up the glam during your Ibiza holiday. Price: With prices starting from £22.99, we've included a range of stylish, sustainable pieces for all.

