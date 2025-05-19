What to pack for a magical stay in Marrakesh 

Marrakech enchants with its labyrinthine souks, fragrant spice markets, and vibrant blend of Berber, Arab, and French influences.

The city's mystique lies in its centuries-old medinas, majestic palaces, and picturesque coastlines - a mecca for surfers and culture enthusiasts alike.

Unlike packing for a European holiday, piecing together a practical yet polished wardrobe for a Moroccan sojourn isn’t the easiest task.

Loose, breathable fabrics in light colours are essential when it comes to combatting the local heat while honouring local customs. For tourists, dressing modestly is both respectful and practical. Women should consider wearing long skirts or trousers and tops that cover shoulders; a scarf can be useful for entering religious sites.

However, an increase in coverage doesn't necessarily mean a decrease in pizzazz. Sunset palettes, glimmering gold jewellery, ethereal, flowy silhouettes and sumptuous lightweight textures can all help to achieve a Northern African holiday aesthetic.

Take it from Yves Saint Laurent, who famously drew inspiration from the city’s rich palette and founded the iconic Jardin Majorelle. Today, brands like Casablanca fuse sporty silhouettes with North African artistry, forever yielding inspiration from the lively country and its culture.

Curate the dreamiest wardrobe that’s brimming with vibrance and shop the perfect holiday staples for a Moroccan getaway below.

Our top Morocco holiday essentials SS25:

Cream Cashew Mandala Maxi Dress Farm Rio This flowing, long-sleeved maxi dress offers ample sophistication while being ideal coverage for Morocco’s modest dress customs. Lightweight and breathable, its vibrant print adds elegance while keeping you comfortable exploring souks and historic sites. £272.00 AT FARM RIO

Mely Skirt ba&sh This breezy, twirl-friendly skirt is perfect for Moroccan meanders. Its modest length and soft fabric keep things cool and comfy, while the rosy hue adds just the right pop of charm. £175.00 AT BA&SH

Rosa Ruffle Top Free People Free People's mint-hued blouse is topping our summer wish lists. Ethereal and lightweight, the piece is primed for sun-drunk days spent exploring new and intriguing lands. £140.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Mini Apollo Sun Earrings Cleopatra's Bling These radiant gold-plated studs channel Apollo’s solar charm, adding a playful glint to any outfit. Handcrafted with care, they’re lightweight yet bold - a little sunshine for your ears, wherever you wander. £130.00 AT CLEOPATRA'S BLING

Willow Beaded Swimsuit Oceanus For days spent poolside under the beating sun, look to Oceanus. The cool-girl brand's beaded swimsuit is a shining example of playful craftsmanship - colourful, vibrant and glamorous rolled into one stunning design. £310.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Gold-tone and Resin Cuff Saint Laurent Saint Laurent's sculptural gold-tone and resin cuff adds a bold, modern edge to any outfit - perfect for channeling Marrakech’s artistic spirit. Its sleek design nods to Yves Saint Laurent’s enduring legacy in the city, where his iconic style lives on at the Jardin Majorelle and the YSL Museum. Slip it on to elevate a kaftan or linen ensemble, and let it catch the desert light. £1,360.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Lumière Metallic Mini Dress Oséree A kaftan is essential for hot getaways, and this number by cult brand Oséree is an obvious choice. Glimmering with its golden finish, the piece can be effortlessly flung on following dips in the pool. Going from beach to bar never looked so chic. £275.00 AT MYTHERESA

Motif Crochet Bag Casablanca This slouchy crochet tote marries Moroccan charm with Parisian flair. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton in earthy tones, it’s a fun companion for Marrakech’s bustling souks and breezy beaches. The embroidered logo nods to Casablanca’s playful luxury, while the roomy silhouette carries everything from sunglasses to museum maps. £369.00 AT CASABLANCA

Cream Marina Marra Trousers Never Fully Dressed Cover up style with Never Fully Dressed's fish-dotted trousers, which are as comfortable as they are cut. Made from breathable cotton, they are a functional fashion statement, primed for long days spent on your feet while mapping the city. £99.00 AT NEVER FULLY DRESSED

Kensington Jewel Flat Sandal Kurt Geiger Echo the sunset-painted skies of Marrakech with Kurt Geiger's crystal-studded flats in a glowing grapefruit hue. Comfortable and stylish, these radiant kicks will add a touch of sparkle to every step. £159.00 AT KURT GEIGER

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of modest, lightweight pieces to amp up the subtle glam during your Moroccan holiday.

: We've selected an array of modest, lightweight pieces to amp up the subtle glam during your Moroccan holiday. Price: With prices starting from £99, we've curated a luxurious round-up to achieve sun-soaked sartorial elegance.

