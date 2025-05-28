The skorts domination is here for summer 2025: Here's how and where to shop

While skorts may take me back to my school PE days filled with netball matches, this practical sibling of the mini skirt has stepped up as a stylish essential on today’s fashion frontlines. And honestly, we’re not complaining – with unpredictable weather and unexpected gusts of wind, this sporty number lets us stay chic without the risk of a dreaded wardrobe malfunction.

Long a staple on Grand Slam courts and in little girls’ wardrobes, skorts blend the polished look of a skirt with the coverage and ease of shorts. The garment's newfound appeal might just be thanks to Luca Guadagnino’s film Challengers, which hit screens last year and sparked the rise of 'tenniscore' – a sartorial summer trend that had film buffs swapping the cinema for the Australian Open.

Skorts have officially stepped off the court and into everyday wardrobes, now reimagined in a range of styles for every occasion — from breezy linen and casual denim to office-ready pleated designs with pinstripes and chic wrap detailing.

© Getty Images Bella Hadid wore a Gucci skort suit

Who can forget when Bella Hadid stepped out last year in a grey tailored iteration courtesy of Gucci? The skort suit was the vision of Sabato De Sarno and debuted at the maison's spring/summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. Meanwhile, following his costume designs for Challengers, Jonathan Anderson styled Alison Oliver in a taffeta skort for a campaign by his eponymous brand.

© Getty Images The skort featured on Gucci's Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 show

A history of skorts

The clever styling trick first emerged in the 1980s, born out of necessity for women who cycled. But those early versions looked nothing like the sleek styles worn by Zendaya in Challengers – they featured wide-leg trousers beneath a skirt, discreetly concealed by a double-breasted, button-up front panel.

© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im Zendaya stars in the 2024 film Challengers

In 1931, the Spanish tennis player Lilí Álvarez scandalously emerged onto the Wimbledon court wearing a skort designed by Elsa Schiaparelli. Due to its playful design and utilitarian qualities, the garment caught on and has since become a versatile staple in our wardrobes.

Fitness brands like Lululemon and Alo have crafted skort iterations that effortlessly blend athleisure with elegance, while the hybrid design has also captured the attention of high fashion houses — with Dior, Loewe, and Chloé reimagining the timeless silhouette as sophisticated evening wear.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber wears a ruby red skort for Mirror Palais

Shop our favourites

With the French Open underway and Wimbledon right around the corner, what better time to invest in one of womenswear's most adaptable designs. Whether you're channeling your inner Serena Williams or powering up like Hailey Bieber in a sleek skort suit, we’ve got you covered. Discover are our favourite skorts to wear this summer.

© JW Anderson Gathered Taffeta Skort JW Anderson With balloon hems and billowing silhouettes dominating the fashion scene, this skort seamlessly fuses two of today’s hottest sartorial trends. If anyone knows how to blend the sporty edge of a skort with high-fashion flair, it’s Jonathan Anderson—just ask Zendaya.

£315.00 AT MYTHERESA

© Reformation Mia Low Waist Linen Skort Reformation Keep it simple with Reformation's linen skort that features a low-rise fit and a hidden side zip for a smooth, streamlined look. It's easy to picture this piece in Hailey Bieber’s wardrobe – perfect for her coffee runs on Rodeo Drive.

£128.00 AT REFORMATION

© Loewe x Paula's Ibiza Pleated Skort Loewe Loewe’s take features classic pleats that lend a tailored finish and is crafted from a lightweight linen-blend façade for a silhouette that’s both structured and breathable. It offers all the sophistication of luxury with the ease of everyday wear.

£1,000.00 AT HARRODS

© Sandy Liang Munchie Skort In Grey Sandy Liang With its low-rise cut and refined button closure, the label’s micro skort channels the ultimate '90s office aesthetic. Style it with a matching grey waistcoat or blazer for a luxe, tailored finish.

£407.00 AT SANDY LIANG

© Peachy Den The Kylie Skort Peachy Den On the hunt for the perfect night-out skort? Look no further than Peachy Den’s Kylie Skort. The garment boasts a asymmetric handkerchief hem crafted from buttery cupro fabric. A ruched waistband adds a contemporary edge, while our favourite shade – Redsandstone – looks effortlessly chic paired with the matching top for an easy evening look.

£95.00 AT PEACHY DEN

© Alo Dreamscape Tennis Skirt Alo If you're looking for a sporty yet stylish design, Alo's Dreamscape Tennis Skirt oozes chic on and off the court. The garment is complete with an elastic waistband and crafted from ultra-lightweight crinkle woven fabric for a breathable fit.

£88.00 AT ALO

© Mango Denim Skort Mango Mango’s denim skort is a go-to for effortless everyday style – ideal for summer brunches or casual strolls through the city. Its clean, straight-cut design is elevated by a stylish front button closure.

£29.99 AT MANGO

Technical Jersey Skort With Web Gucci The Italian fashion house's classic take on the skort embodies a heritage look with modern Gucci embroidery. The skort is adorned with a green and red Web side stripe and features elegant front pleats.

£870.00 AT GUCCI

© Free People Geel Aria Skort Free People The brand’s Geel Aria skort is the ultimate model-off-duty staple — effortlessly casual for everyday wear, yet refined enough to elevate any look. £88.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

How we chose:

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels.

Style: Ranging from classic sporty silhouettes to cutting-edge Gucci designs, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.

