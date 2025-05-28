The skorts domination is here for summer 2025: Here's how and where to shop

While skorts may take me back to my school PE days filled with netball matches, this practical sibling of the mini skirt has stepped up as a stylish essential on today’s fashion frontlines. And honestly, we’re not complaining – with unpredictable weather and unexpected gusts of wind, this sporty number lets us stay chic without the risk of a dreaded wardrobe malfunction.
Long a staple on Grand Slam courts and in little girls’ wardrobes, skorts blend the polished look of a skirt with the coverage and ease of shorts. The garment's newfound appeal might just be thanks to Luca Guadagnino’s film Challengers, which hit screens last year and sparked the rise of 'tenniscore' – a sartorial summer trend that had film buffs swapping the cinema for the Australian Open.
Skorts have officially stepped off the court and into everyday wardrobes, now reimagined in a range of styles for every occasion — from breezy linen and casual denim to office-ready pleated designs with pinstripes and chic wrap detailing.
Who can forget when Bella Hadid stepped out last year in a grey tailored iteration courtesy of Gucci? The skort suit was the vision of Sabato De Sarno and debuted at the maison's spring/summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. Meanwhile, following his costume designs for Challengers, Jonathan Anderson styled Alison Oliver in a taffeta skort for a campaign by his eponymous brand.
A history of skorts
The clever styling trick first emerged in the 1980s, born out of necessity for women who cycled. But those early versions looked nothing like the sleek styles worn by Zendaya in Challengers – they featured wide-leg trousers beneath a skirt, discreetly concealed by a double-breasted, button-up front panel.
In 1931, the Spanish tennis player Lilí Álvarez scandalously emerged onto the Wimbledon court wearing a skort designed by Elsa Schiaparelli. Due to its playful design and utilitarian qualities, the garment caught on and has since become a versatile staple in our wardrobes.
Fitness brands like Lululemon and Alo have crafted skort iterations that effortlessly blend athleisure with elegance, while the hybrid design has also captured the attention of high fashion houses — with Dior, Loewe, and Chloé reimagining the timeless silhouette as sophisticated evening wear.
Shop our favourites
With the French Open underway and Wimbledon right around the corner, what better time to invest in one of womenswear's most adaptable designs. Whether you're channeling your inner Serena Williams or powering up like Hailey Bieber in a sleek skort suit, we’ve got you covered. Discover are our favourite skorts to wear this summer.
How we chose:
Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels.
Style: Ranging from classic sporty silhouettes to cutting-edge Gucci designs, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.
