Best shoes for the races 2025: From Ascot to Polo in The Park

When it comes to racing season, our modus operandi is always go big or go home.

The races are the prime opportunity to bring out the sartorial big guns - we’re talking vibrant pastels, sculptural silhouettes and dazzling headwear that looks as if it was plucked from the set of My Fair Lady.

However, one surefire way to ensure your race day look goes kaput is by selecting the wrong shoes.

The soggy British terrain doesn’t always provide the most practical surface for chic raceday stepping. Stilettos run the risk of one sinking into the ground, while strict dress codes mean that comfortable sneakers and casual slip-ons are off the agenda altogether.

Therefore, choosing the perfect pair of race-ready shoes is of the utmost importance - and luckily, we’ve done all the hard work for you.

From practical yet polished block heel pumps to classic espadrilles and more, we’ve rounded up the best shoes for racing season below.

Best shoes for racing season 2025:

Logo Denim Espadrille Wedges Gucci If like us you have a love-hate relationship with espadrilles, look no further than Gucci. A luxury pick yes, but these heels are the ideal combination of practical and polished with a denim-induced Y2K twist. £655.00 AT MYTHERESA

Satin Bow Square Toe Slingback Pumps Charles & Keith An affordable choice for those wanting to steer away from classic heel silhouettes, Charles & Keiths' pretty pink pumps are the ideal summer occasionwear staple. The block heel provides ample comfort while the ballet flat design offers a sweet feminine touch. £65.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH

Maude Slingback 50 Florrie London Crafted from upcycled denim, Florrie London's Maude Slingbacks promise enduring quality and timeless style. Mindfully made in London, the brand's collections are luxury personified, complete with a youthful feel and a polished construction to see you through many summers to come. £675.00 AT FLORRIE LONDON

Eichiro Velvet Ribbon Petrol Green Flabelus Oh how we love Flabelus. The Spanish brand is our go-to for functional, fashion-forward footwear that leans into occasion dressing with ease. These petrol blue ribboned delights blend sumptuous velvet with 100 per cent cotton velvet - making for the ultimate summer slipper. £165.00 AT FLABELUS

Arno Sandal IZIE It's a butter yellow summer and IZIE is primed to zhuzh your shoewear arsenal with its flawless footwear. The beloved Arno Sandal, now available in luscious lemon, features the brand's signature 'I' heel, which offers a comfortable fit steeped in innovative design. £625.00 AT IZIE

Maeve Knotted Sculptural Wedge Sandals Anthropologie Lean into quintessential British summer style with a heavy dose of florals. These high street wedges, complete with a sky blue backdrop peppered with sweet yellow blooms, showcase girlish glamour at its finest. Walkable and whimsical perfection. £185.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Reem Heels Bobbies Bobbies' Reem Heels are a gingham dream. Featuring a sleek point toe and a low square-ended heel (ideal for braving grassy surfaces), these beautifully crafted pumps are heading straight to the top of our wishlists. £185.00 AT BOBBIES

Blue Camille Rubber Sole Heels Repetto The prettiest pumps we ever did see, Repetto's dusty blue block heels are ideal for serene summer stomping. With bow detailing and a patent sheen, these elegant slip-ons are ideal for all occasions from race day to wedding season. £350.00 AT SSENSE

Vardi Raffia Wedges Rixo Rixo's Vardi Raffia Wedges are a playful blend of comfort and sophistication. Crafted from natural raffia, these wedges feature a warm cinnamon hue, a supportive ankle strap and a moderate heel for polished, practical wear.

£225.00 AT RIXO

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of fashionable yet functional shoes to see you through racing season in style.

: We've selected an array of fashionable yet functional shoes to see you through racing season in style. Price: We firmly believe that it's always worth investing in occasionwear shoes as they promise higher quality, meaning we've selected an array of luxury picks peppered with high street options as well.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.