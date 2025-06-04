Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best shoes for the races 2025: From Ascot to Polo in The Park
women in silver heels and green skirt

Ensure all eyes are on your footwear while you're perched courseside this summer

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
When it comes to racing season, our modus operandi is always go big or go home.

The races are the prime opportunity to bring out the sartorial big guns - we’re talking vibrant pastels, sculptural silhouettes and dazzling headwear that looks as if it was plucked from the set of My Fair Lady.

However, one surefire way to ensure your race day look goes kaput is by selecting the wrong shoes. 

The soggy British terrain doesn’t always provide the most practical surface for chic raceday stepping. Stilettos run the risk of one sinking into the ground, while strict dress codes mean that comfortable sneakers and casual slip-ons are off the agenda altogether.

Therefore, choosing the perfect pair of race-ready shoes is of the utmost importance - and luckily, we’ve done all the hard work for you.

From practical yet polished block heel pumps to classic espadrilles and more, we’ve rounded up the best shoes for racing season below.

Best shoes for racing season 2025:

  • gucci wedges

    Logo Denim Espadrille Wedges

    Gucci

    If like us you have a love-hate relationship with espadrilles, look no further than Gucci. A luxury pick yes, but these heels are the ideal combination of practical and polished with a denim-induced Y2K twist. 

  • charles and keith pink pumps

    Satin Bow Square Toe Slingback Pumps

    Charles & Keith

    An affordable choice for those wanting to steer away from classic heel silhouettes, Charles & Keiths' pretty pink pumps are the ideal summer occasionwear staple. The block heel provides ample comfort while the ballet flat design offers a sweet feminine touch.

  • denim heels

    Maude Slingback 50

    Florrie London

    Crafted from upcycled denim, Florrie London's Maude Slingbacks promise enduring quality and timeless style. Mindfully made in London, the brand's collections are luxury personified, complete with a youthful feel and a polished construction to see you through many summers to come.

  • Eichiro Velvet Ribbon Petrol Green

    Eichiro Velvet Ribbon Petrol Green

    Flabelus

    Oh how we love Flabelus. The Spanish brand is our go-to for functional, fashion-forward footwear that leans into occasion dressing with ease. These petrol blue ribboned delights blend sumptuous velvet with 100 per cent cotton velvet - making for the ultimate summer slipper. 

  • izie shoes in yellow

    Arno Sandal

    IZIE

    It's a butter yellow summer and IZIE is primed to zhuzh your shoewear arsenal with its flawless footwear. The beloved Arno Sandal, now available in luscious lemon, features the brand's signature 'I' heel, which offers a comfortable fit steeped in innovative design. 

  • Maeve Knotted Sculptural Wedge Sandals

    Maeve Knotted Sculptural Wedge Sandals

    Anthropologie

    Lean into quintessential British summer style with a heavy dose of florals. These high street wedges, complete with a sky blue backdrop peppered with sweet yellow blooms, showcase girlish glamour at its finest. Walkable and whimsical perfection.

  • gingham heels

    Reem Heels

    Bobbies

    Bobbies' Reem Heels are a gingham dream. Featuring a sleek point toe and a low square-ended heel (ideal for braving grassy surfaces), these beautifully crafted pumps are heading straight to the top of our wishlists.

  • Blue Camille Rubber Sole Heels

    Blue Camille Rubber Sole Heels

    Repetto

    The prettiest pumps we ever did see, Repetto's dusty blue block heels are ideal for serene summer stomping. With bow detailing and a patent sheen, these elegant slip-ons are ideal for all occasions from race day to wedding season.

  • Vardi Raffia Wedges by rixo

    Vardi Raffia Wedges

    Rixo

    Rixo's Vardi Raffia Wedges are a playful blend of comfort and sophistication. Crafted from natural raffia, these wedges feature a warm cinnamon hue, a supportive ankle strap and a moderate heel for polished, practical wear.

How we chose:

  • Style: We've selected an array of fashionable yet functional shoes to see you through racing season in style.
  • Price: We firmly believe that it's always worth investing in occasionwear shoes as they promise higher quality, meaning we've selected an array of luxury picks peppered with high street options as well.

