Though we're only just venturing into Spring 2024, weddings and Royal Ascot will arrive before we know it, therefore there's no time like the present to get shopping for a haute new hat.

If you have no idea where to start with style, fear notm "You must think about the occasion because a hat for a wedding is very different from a hat for the races, where you can have more fun with the design," millinery expert Jane Taylor tells Hello! Fashion.

What hat trends are in for 2024?

"Big brims are back such as boaters and shallow crown large brimmed hats, along with lots of feathers - especially ostrich and long cockerel feathers. Veiling and tulle are also having a comeback," Jane explained, "In terms of colours, a mixture of soft pastels and neutrals with bold splashes of colour are set to take over 2024. Hot highlights of red, pink and orange with metallics will be one of the main trends we will see."

How We Chose:

Reputation: We chose brands that have a reputation in the headwear industry and are trusted by royals or celebrities.

Availability: Although most of the brands below offer bespoke creations, they all also offer ready-to-wear pieces, which reflects both the price and the length of time it takes to receive the hat.

Variety: All brands below offer a combination of hats, fascinators, headbands and more, allowing you to find whatever headpiece you desire.

Hello! Fashion picks the best designer hat brands for weddings and races:

Awon Golding

Phillip Treacy

Irish milliner Phillip Treacy's reputation exceeds him - from becoming became the first milliner in eighty years to be invited to exhibit at the Paris haute couture week in 2000, to winning British Accessory Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards five times. His pieces are a British royal favourite, one of his most notable designs was Princess Beatrice's iconic pretzel hat that she wore to Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding in 2011. Phillip Treacey © Getty Princess Beatrice's statement headpiece became a talking point at Prince William and Kate's wedding

Emily-London Headwear

© Getty Stella McCartney wearing an Emily-London headpiece to receive her OBE in 2023 Emily Baxendale, the Founder and Creative Director of Emily-London, trained with the Royal Milliner before launching her brand in 2014 The label offers all kinds of hair accessories, headbands to Panama Hats, which are handmade by the specialist Headwear team in the London studio. They also provide a fully Bespoke Service throughout the year. Emily-London

Laura Cathcart

In 2017, eponymous brand founder Laura was chosen as the official milliner for Royal Ascot as part of the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective, so we trust she knows a thing or two about occasion headwear. She trained at the London College of Fashion and further developed her eye for designs working as an interior designer with Colefax & Fowler in London. After learning her craft working for milliner Gina Foster, Laura set up her boutique in 2011. Laura Cathcart Millinery © Getty Lady Sophie Windsor wore Laura Cathcart on day 5 of Royal Ascot 2023

Jess Collett

© Getty Maya Jama at Ascot 2022 wearing Jess Collett Jess Collett has been a couture milliner for over 25 years, establishing an impressive roster of clients including Princess Eugenie, Pippa Middleton, Georgia Toffilo and Helena Bonham Carter, to name a few. Each couture piece - from hats to headbands and fascinators, is carefully designed and handmade by Jess in her Notting Hill studio. She also offers a hiring service. Jess Collett

Stephen Jones

Liverpudlian Stephen Jones credits Princess Diana for putting him on the map, after wearing one of his designs. In the 1970s, he was a student at Central St Martins, and on his website explains that in the evenings, dark he was a style-blazer at the legendary Blitz nightclub, always wearing a striking hat he designed himself. Stephen Jones has collaborated with designers from Vivienne Westwood to Thom Browne and Christian Dior. Stephen Jones © Getty Diana, Princess of Wales wore a Stephen Jones hat to the wedding of Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones and Daniel Chatto in 1994

Jane Taylor London

© Getty Princess Kate on St Patrick's Day 2023 wearing Jane Taylor Before establishing her eponymous label in 2003, Jane secured an embroidery degree at Manchester Art School, then went on to study Millinery at Chelsea & Kensington College. She then trained with the late Marie O’Regan, the late Queen Elizabeth II's milliner. Jane Taylor London has become synonymous with stylish and elegant hats and headpieces. Her designs have adorned the heads of the globe's most illustrious names, from Beyoncé to the Princess of Wales. Jane Taylor London

