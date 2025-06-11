How to take your outfits from subtle to statement with jewellery

Minimalism is still having its moment in the fashion industry right now. Soft neutrals, relaxed silhouettes and timeless staples that work hard across seasons - but the real magic lies in the styling. Enter: jewellery that speaks volumes.

Cool-girl favourite brand Pandora is the world’s largest jewellery house, and a go-to for effortlessly chic pieces that work for every occasion. They have just expanded their PANDORA ESSENCE collection, packed with pieces that deliver exactly what your jewellery box is craving this season.

Its latest high-summer drop from its industry-adored PANDORA ESSENCE collection embodies summer. The pieces nod to natural textures - twisted shapes, soft curves and rippled textures, inspired by the ocean. Available in classic 14k gold plating and cool sterling silver, these pieces are perfect for wearing alone for a touch of glamour, or stacking and styling together for maximum impact.

When it comes to making a statement with your jewellery, a little styling strategy goes a long way. Pandora’s pieces are endlessly versatile, but it’s worth considering the finer details.

If you’re wearing a deep V-neck, add a longer length chain to echo the silhouette. Or, if wearing a neckerchief, opt for a chunky pair of statement earrings for an eye-catching edge. Or, if a classic summer look with short sleeves is on the cards, stack up the bracelets, bangles and rings, mixing metals for a modern, high-impact finish.

From beach club brunches to sunset soirées, the PANDORA ESSENCE collection has everything you need to amplify your summer outfits.

Organically Shaped Wired Open Bangle 14k Gold Plating Pandora This sculptural bangle is an effortless way to channel summer glamour. With its intricately layered, wave-like design, it brings instant personality to any look - no extra styling required.

£350.00

Organically Shaped Heart Ring Pandora The sculpted hearts in the Pandora Essence collection are a standout - and a personal favourite. Elevated from the band for a bold, eye-catching finish, they strike the perfect balance between romantic and fashion-forward. Available in sterling silver and 14k gold plating, the design comes in rings, earrings and a sleek bangle.

£70.00

Organically Shaped Double Hoop Earrings 14k Gold Plating Pandora These earrings effortlessly transition from a girls’ lunch to an evening event without hesitation. Classic yet cool, their double-hoop design offers a modern silhouette that’s endlessly versatile and effortlessly stylish.

£110.00

Organically Shaped Link Necklace 14k Gold Plating Pandora Chainlink necklaces are my personal favourite to layer with. Whether pairing with another chunky necklace, a dainty chain piece with a colourful pendant, this piece will match up with any of your favourite existing pieces .

£200.00

Rippled Statement Ring 14k Gold Plating Pandora This 14k gold-plated ring is a cool-girl essential for summer and beyond. Its rippled texture oozes summer chic - perfect for pairing with chunky gold styles for a bold yet polished finish £100.00

Organically Shaped Link Bracelet 14k Gold Plating Pandora Chain bracelets are eternally fashion-forward and effortlessly chic. This organically shaped link design adds a modern edge, making a bold yet wearable statement that elevates your everyday look.

£150.00

Organically Shaped Two-tone Open Hoop Earrings Pandora Mixing metals is having a major moment, and these earrings elevate the trend with effortless elegance. Classic hoop silhouettes meet modern glamour with the wavy crossover of metals, adding a unique, statement-making edge that’s undeniably chic.

£90.00

Organically Shaped Two-Tone Pendant Necklace Pandora This necklace is the ultimate gift for those who have it all. The power lies in its simplicity, while the intertwined gold and silver pendant adds a subtle touch of glamour to elevate any outfit.

£110.00

Discover the entire PANDORA ESSENCE collection in stores and online at pandora.net