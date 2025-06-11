Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How to take your outfits from subtle to statement with jewellery
Subscribe
How to take your outfits from subtle to statement with jewellery
Pandora

How to take your outfits from subtle to statement with jewellery

Shop these must-have pieces for your summer 2025 wardrobe, as chosen by a fashion editor

In partnership with

Pandora

This content is written in partnership with our chosen advertiser. To learn more click here

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
23 minutes ago
Share this:

Minimalism is still having its moment in the fashion industry right now. Soft neutrals, relaxed silhouettes and timeless staples that work hard across seasons - but the real magic lies in the styling. Enter: jewellery that speaks volumes.

 Cool-girl favourite brand Pandora is the world’s largest jewellery house, and a go-to for effortlessly chic pieces that work for every occasion. They have just expanded their PANDORA ESSENCE collection, packed with pieces that deliver exactly what your jewellery box is craving this season.

Its latest high-summer drop from its industry-adored PANDORA ESSENCE collection embodies summer. The pieces nod to natural textures - twisted shapes, soft curves and rippled textures, inspired by the ocean. Available in classic 14k gold plating and cool sterling silver, these pieces are perfect for wearing alone for a touch of glamour, or stacking and styling together for maximum impact.

 When it comes to making a statement with your jewellery, a little styling strategy goes a long way. Pandora’s pieces are endlessly versatile, but it’s worth considering the finer details.

 If you’re wearing a deep V-neck, add a longer length chain to echo the silhouette. Or, if wearing a neckerchief, opt for a chunky pair of statement earrings for an eye-catching edge. Or, if a classic summer look with short sleeves is on the cards, stack up the bracelets, bangles and rings, mixing metals for a modern, high-impact finish.

From beach club brunches to sunset soirées, the PANDORA ESSENCE collection has everything you need to amplify your summer outfits.

  • Organically Shaped Wired Open Bangle 14k gold plating

    Organically Shaped Wired Open Bangle 14k Gold Plating

    Pandora

    This sculptural bangle is an effortless way to channel summer glamour. With its intricately layered, wave-like design, it brings instant personality to any look - no extra styling required.

  • Organically Shaped Heart Ring Sterling silver

    Organically Shaped Heart Ring

    Pandora

    The sculpted hearts in the Pandora Essence collection are a standout - and a personal favourite. Elevated from the band for a bold, eye-catching finish, they strike the perfect balance between romantic and fashion-forward. Available in sterling silver and 14k gold plating, the design comes in rings, earrings and a sleek bangle.

  • Organically Shaped Double Hoop Earrings 14k gold plating

    Organically Shaped Double Hoop Earrings 14k Gold Plating

    Pandora

    These earrings effortlessly transition from a girls’ lunch to an evening event without hesitation. Classic yet cool, their double-hoop design offers a modern silhouette that’s endlessly versatile and effortlessly stylish.

  • Media Image

    Organically Shaped Link Necklace 14k Gold Plating

    Pandora

    Chainlink necklaces are my personal favourite to layer with. Whether pairing with another chunky necklace, a dainty chain piece with a colourful pendant, this piece will match up with any of your favourite existing pieces .

  • Media Image

    Rippled Statement Ring 14k Gold Plating

    Pandora

    This 14k gold-plated ring is a cool-girl essential for summer and beyond. Its rippled texture oozes summer chic - perfect for pairing with chunky gold styles for a bold yet polished finish

     

  • Media Image

    Organically Shaped Link Bracelet 14k Gold Plating

    Pandora

    Chain bracelets are eternally fashion-forward and effortlessly chic. This organically shaped link design adds a modern edge, making a bold yet wearable statement that elevates your everyday look.

  • Media Image

    Organically Shaped Two-tone Open Hoop Earrings

    Pandora

    Mixing metals is having a major moment, and these earrings elevate the trend with effortless elegance. Classic hoop silhouettes meet modern glamour with the wavy crossover of metals, adding a unique, statement-making edge that’s undeniably chic.

  • Media Image

    Organically Shaped Two-Tone Pendant Necklace

    Pandora

    This necklace is the ultimate gift for those who have it all. The power lies in its simplicity, while the intertwined gold and silver pendant adds a subtle touch of glamour to elevate any outfit.

 Discover the entire PANDORA ESSENCE collection in stores and online at pandora.net

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More The Wish List

See more

Read More