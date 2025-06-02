What to pack for a chic city break in New York

The New York fashion scene is a cultural force.

From Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw strutting in royal blue Manolos to Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf redefining prep with a twist, New York has always been the backdrop for iconic fashion moments.

The 2000s rom-com era further cemented the city's stylish reputation, with heroines like Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada capturing the transformative power of clothes in the concrete jungle.

© GC Images Katie Holmes is seen in NYC's SoHo district

Major American fashion houses like Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, and Calvin Klein have long shaped the New York aesthetic - polished yet practical, timeless yet trend-forward. The American metropolis has always stood as the more monochrome, sleek sister to its European counterparts of Paris, Milan and London - commercial and composed in equal measure.

© Gossip Girl New York is the backdrop for many iconic onscreen fashion moments

Today, New York Fashion Week is entering a new era of energy and innovation. With a wave of emerging designers, diverse voices, and immersive digital experiences (think Collina Strada, Puppets and Puppets and Willy Chavarria), the city’s fashion calendar is more thrilling than ever.

Take it from natives such as Katie Holmes and Leandra Medine Cohen, both of whom have cultivated uniquely striking wardrobes that ooze New York nonchalance with a tinge of street style edge. Their style pays homage to the fact that in NYC, the streets are your runway and the crowds are your audience.

Hence, the stakes are high when dressing for a NYC summer staycay. East Coast summers can be humid, so best to pack breezy, light essentials that radiate preppy chic.

What's more - we’ve done all the hard work for you. Discover what to pack for the ultimate New York vacation below.

Our top New York holiday essentials SS25:

Almadia Dress DÔEN Trust us when we say NYC is humid in the high summer. Ensure your wardrobe is a breezy dream with the cutest mini dress by DÔEN. £286.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Brooklyn Bag Coach An American brand, Coach is brimming with chic accessories to house your city essentials. Our choice would be the Brooklyn Bag in chocolate - stylish and spacious in equal measure. £350.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Medalist Stripe T-Shirt Bode Enter vacation mode with ease thanks to Bode's striped tee. An easy-wear gem from the cult American brand, this sweet pick is utterly cool-girl coded. £270.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Marlow Long Denim Shorts Citizens Of Humanity Lean into quintessential Americana style with a dose of denim. Citizen of Humanity's mid-wash shorts are a casual staple for ample city strolling. 100 per cent cotton, 100 per cent chic. £220.00 AT MYTHERESA

Ballet Flats Camille Repetto x Marine Serre Featuring Marine Serre's iconic crescent moon monogram, these block pumps are the prettiest shoewear staple. Crafted in collaboration with Repetto, the leather pumps ooze polished cool. £390.00 AT REPETTO

Ribbon-Detailed Capri Trousers & OTHER STORIES It's official, capris are back and better than ever. Step into style with these sleek bottoms by & Other Stories, complete with split hems and cute bow detailing. £97.00 AT H&M

Ribbed Tank Top Tory Burch One of New York's most timeless brands, Tory Burch is an endless vault of SATC-coded pieces. Carrie Bradshaw would be all over this floral-detail tank, which we'd pair with a Y2K handkerchief hem midi skirt. £330.00 AT TORY BURCH

Tie-Detailed Cotton-Poplin Midi Skirt Deiji Studios Combat the intense NYC heat with a lightweight cotton-poplin skirt. Known for its elegant collection of breezy staples, Deiji Studios is out go-to for cool, composed staples. £131.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Silver Mega Starlink Earrings Collina Strada One of our favourite American brands, Collina Strada is rewriting the sustainable style book. Brilliant and bizarre, the brand's out-there designs are firmly etched on our radar. £75.00 AT SSENSE

Short Dress with Combined Design Mango Serve up preppy style with Mango's affordable mini dress, complete with a gentle puff skirt and classic Breton stripe detailing. Very Serena Van Der Woodsen. £35.99 AT MANGO

Spotted Elaphe-Printed Leather Sandal with Knot Detail Jimmy Choo Originally released in 2000, Jimmy Choo's point toe pumps are a an Upper East Side dream. Y2K with a luxury feel, these tasteful yet playful heels are primed for Big Apple frolicking. £775.00 AT JIMMY CHOO

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of city-chic pieces Carrie Bradshaw would absolutely approve of.

: We've selected an array of city-chic pieces Carrie Bradshaw would absolutely approve of. Price: The SATC lifestyle doesn't come cheap, but we've included a range of high street and high fashion pieces.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.