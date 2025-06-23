Move over perfume - these body mists smell like summer in a bottle

Perfume has long been a staple in any beauty routine but there’s a new scent trend sweeping vanities, handbags and gym kits alike: body mists.

Once associated with high-street teenage nostalgia (we're looking at you Victoria's Secret Love Spell), body mists are now cooler and more luxurious than ever. From niche fragrance brands to fashion house icons, everyone is jumping on the mist movement, and it’s easy to see why.

Lighter than traditional perfume, body mists offer a more casual and buildable way to wear scent. They’re perfect for daytime, layering, or a quick refresh throughout the day. Plus, many are now formulated to work on both hair and skin, offering more versatility for less.

With their sheer texture, softer sillage, and often lower price point, they’re becoming a modern girl’s fragrance essential. Also, as we had to summer, they are also a staple for beauty lovers who prefer a lighter-than-air fragrance.

Ready to make the switch? Here are the body mists that smell expensive, feel effortless, and are 100% mist-worthy.

© Phlur Vanilla Nectar Phlur If you love gourmand scents but want something fresh with a hint of citrus, Phlur’s Vanilla Nectar is a dream. Creamy and softly sweet, it balances juicy papaya nectar, apricot with coconut orchid,jasmine dew and honeyed amber vanilla. This is such a unique summer scent that feels cosy but clean. It lingers beautifully on skin and layers well with muskier perfumes if you want more depth.

© Glossier Hair & Body Mist Orange Blossom Neroli Glossier This dual-purpose spritz blends delicate orange blossom with airy neroli to create a clean, uplifting scent that feels like a Mediterranean summer. It’s light enough to mist through your hair without weighing it down. I've also found that no matter how hot it is - this scent always stays cool in my bag which is perfect for travel. For the best scent experience, spritz liberally from head to toe as the first step in your fragrance routine. £35.00 AT SEPHORA

© Space NK St. Barts Hair & Body Mist Ouai A cult classic with a beachy twist. Think: dragon fruit, orange blossom and coconut water - this scent is tropical without being sugary, and feels more like sipping cocktails on a yacht than lounging at a resort. The formula is designed for both hair and skin, making it ideal for post-shower or pre-night out spritzing. £34.00 £27.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

© Boots Água Mística Hair & Body Perfume Mist (Limited Edition) Sol De Janeiro This limited-edition mist adds a celestial edge to Sol De Janeiro’s signature warmth. Neroli Water, White Sandalwood and Tangerine collide for a sexy yet ethereal scent that’s perfect for summer days at the beach. The ultra-fine mist gives off a delicate, almost hypnotic aura, and it clings surprisingly well for a body mist. £24.00 AT BOOTS

© Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Shimmering Body Mist Rituals This mist feels like a calm, quiet moment bottled up. Cherry blossom and rice milk lend a soft, almost powdery finish that feels ultra-feminine and fresh. It’s ideal if you like gentle florals and want something that won’t overpower your skincare or clash with your fragrance wardrobe. Also, it has some shimmer in it for an added summer sparkle. Divine.

© Chanel Chance Eau Tendre Sheer Moisture Mist Chanel More than just a mist - this spray leaves the skin fragranced with Chanel's signature sparking floral scent and moisturised in a single step. You’ll get juicy notes of grapefruit and quince layered with jasmine and white musk, all in a hydrating formula that also gives a subtle glow. Elegant, romantic, and very Chanel. £48.00 AT BOOTS

© The Body Shop Pink Grapefruit Body Mist The Body Shop Zingy, bright and energising, this is the kind of scent that puts a spring in your step. It’s a fresh-out-the-shower favourite with a juicy citrus kick - perfect for morning use or gym bag top-ups. Despite the price, it smells far more luxe than you’d expect. Affordable and effective.

© John Lewis Lost Cherry All Over Body Spray Tom Ford Luxury meets playfulness in this sexy spritz. If you love Tom Ford’s signature bold scents but want a more wearable version, this is your answer. Tart cherry, almond and liqueur create a rich, delicious cloud of fragrance that still manages to feel fresh thanks to the light spray texture. Ideal for layering or going all-in on cherry. £85.00 AT JOHN LEWIS

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The best-smelling body mists chosen below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry, personally rates.

High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from high street to luxury buys but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.

