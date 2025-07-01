Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crochet caps are the latest It-girl accessory this summer – shop our favourites
Subscribe
Crochet caps are the latest It-girl accessory this summer – shop our favourites
Digital Cover wish-list© Getty Images

Crochet caps are the latest It-girl accessory this summer – shop our favourites

From Rabanne's golden embellished beanie to Bode's blossom tasseled iteration, here are the best crochet caps to add to your accessory agenda this summer

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
27 minutes ago
Share this:

When ABBA took the stage at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with their winning performance of 'Waterloo', it wasn’t just a musical milestone – it was a fashion moment too. All eyes were on Agnetha Fältskog, who lit up the stage in an electric blue outfit topped off with a standout 70s accessory that's now making a stylish comeback: the crochet cap.

The delicate crochet topper is part of the broader boho revival in 2025 – an aesthetic etched into fashion lore by sartorial moguls like Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The effortless, whimsical look echoes the free-spirited style of the 60s and 70s, championed by pioneers like Stevie Nicks and Jane Birkin. 

After years of structured silhouettes, boho-chic was reignited by Chemena Kamali’s debut at Chloé, where billowing sleeves met with ruffled hems to bring a sense of romance back to the runway.

Crochet cap© Instagram/@ritamontezuma
Crochet caps are a summer staple

While these hats may not provide substantial UV protection, they’ve become a summer staple in the wardrobes of today’s It-girls. Far from 'grandmacore', the intricate crochet needlework adds a subtle edgy twist to even the simplest of outfits.

And it wasn’t just ABBA who helped put the hand-spun cap on the map – who could forget actress Ali MacGraw at the 1971 Oscars, where she paired a midnight-blue gown with a crochet cap adorned with a floral appliqué, offering a playful twist on her trademark beanie?

Ali McGraw wears a crochet cap and a choker at the Academy Awards in 1971© Getty Images
Ali McGraw wears a crochet cap and a choker at the Academy Awards in 1971

It goes without saying: hair down is a must when wearing this nostalgic accessory. As for the outfit, keep the base effortlessly simple – think a classic cami top, wide-leg pants, and flip-flops. Let the crochet cap do the talking with a bold pop of colour, and embrace the full hippie aesthetic by topping it off with a pair of oversized round aviator sunglasses. Crochet caps also pair perfectly with flowing maxi dresses and bold abstract patterns to create a look that’s unapologetically daring.

Model wearing crochet cap© Instagram/@abigalemasters
The chic 70s-inspired accessory is making a comeback

There’s plenty of fun to be had choosing your perfect crochet cap – some iterations are adorned with dangling beads, while others sparkle with sequins woven into the needlework. For a truly 70s vibe, opt for styles that feature long fringing that cascade down your hair or playful floral appliqués. Don’t forget to consider the size of the crochet holes – some designs showcase larger, more open patterns for added texture. Explore our curated edit of the season's hottest crochet caps for the ultimate dose of bohemian flair.

Best crochet caps for SS25:

  • Crochet hat© Mango

    Crochet Hat

    Mango

    This silver iteration offers a classic take on the accessory with its minimalist design and finer crochet detailing. Style it with your favourite white linen set this summer for an effortlessly elevated look.

  • Crochet hat with beads© Rabanne

    Crochet Beanie

    Rabanne

    If you're after a touch of luxury, Rabanne’s crochet beanie channels Cleopatra-esque glamour with its golden metallic threads adorned with silver beads that delicately dangle just above the brow.

  • Crochet cap© Bode

    Blossom Beanie

    Bode

    This crochet knit, adorned with bead embellishments and designed in a convenient pull-on style, pairs effortlessly with wide-leg jeans and a simple tank top for a cool summer look.

  • Sequin crochet cap© Stradivarius

    Sequinned Skull Cap

    Stradivarius

    A touch of sparkle never hurts – which is why a crochet skull cap adorned with delicate sequins is the perfect accessory for a summer spent sipping Aperol Spritzes under the Spanish sun. Pair this brown style with a matching midi skirt for ultimate chicness.

  • Crochet bonnet© Free People

    Crochet Bonnet

    Free People

    This charming bonnet oozes femininity with its whimsical design that features a self-tie closure, a delicate crown, and floral accents for a romantic finish.

  • Crochet cap© Loro Piana

    Crochet Cotton Beanie

    Loro Piana

    If you’re after a timeless design, this Loro Piana beanie is crafted from cotton and exudes bohemian style with a modern twist.

  • Mango crochet cap© Mango

    Crochet Hat With Star Design

    Mango

    Mango’s playful star design puts a fresh spin on the classic crochet hat. In vibrant hot pink, it’s the perfect way to add a bold pop of colour to a simple summer dress.

  • Crochet cap© ASOS

    South Beach Festival Crochet Cap In Burgundy

    ASOS

    Crochet caps are a festival-season essential, and this burgundy iteration from ASOS brings a touch of glitz with its subtle sequin embellishments.

  • Crochet cap© Alanui

    Mother Nature Embellished Crochet Hat

    Alanui

    Alanui’s crochet cap is the ultimate beach staple with its embellished seashells that dangle from the knit’s edges. Pair it with your favourite bikini for the most stylish summer ensemble.

How we chose:

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels. 

Style: Ranging from classic caps to embellished designs, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More The Wish List
See more
Read More