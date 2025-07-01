Crochet caps are the latest It-girl accessory this summer – shop our favourites

When ABBA took the stage at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with their winning performance of 'Waterloo', it wasn’t just a musical milestone – it was a fashion moment too. All eyes were on Agnetha Fältskog, who lit up the stage in an electric blue outfit topped off with a standout 70s accessory that's now making a stylish comeback: the crochet cap.
The delicate crochet topper is part of the broader boho revival in 2025 – an aesthetic etched into fashion lore by sartorial moguls like Sienna Miller, Kate Moss, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The effortless, whimsical look echoes the free-spirited style of the 60s and 70s, championed by pioneers like Stevie Nicks and Jane Birkin.
After years of structured silhouettes, boho-chic was reignited by Chemena Kamali’s debut at Chloé, where billowing sleeves met with ruffled hems to bring a sense of romance back to the runway.
While these hats may not provide substantial UV protection, they’ve become a summer staple in the wardrobes of today’s It-girls. Far from 'grandmacore', the intricate crochet needlework adds a subtle edgy twist to even the simplest of outfits.
And it wasn’t just ABBA who helped put the hand-spun cap on the map – who could forget actress Ali MacGraw at the 1971 Oscars, where she paired a midnight-blue gown with a crochet cap adorned with a floral appliqué, offering a playful twist on her trademark beanie?
It goes without saying: hair down is a must when wearing this nostalgic accessory. As for the outfit, keep the base effortlessly simple – think a classic cami top, wide-leg pants, and flip-flops. Let the crochet cap do the talking with a bold pop of colour, and embrace the full hippie aesthetic by topping it off with a pair of oversized round aviator sunglasses. Crochet caps also pair perfectly with flowing maxi dresses and bold abstract patterns to create a look that’s unapologetically daring.
There’s plenty of fun to be had choosing your perfect crochet cap – some iterations are adorned with dangling beads, while others sparkle with sequins woven into the needlework. For a truly 70s vibe, opt for styles that feature long fringing that cascade down your hair or playful floral appliqués. Don’t forget to consider the size of the crochet holes – some designs showcase larger, more open patterns for added texture. Explore our curated edit of the season's hottest crochet caps for the ultimate dose of bohemian flair.
