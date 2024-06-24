Best bikinis for small busts in 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Hello, my name’s Clare and there’s not a lot going on in my bra. I’m choosing to share this information with the internet because I am on a life-long quest for the best bikinis and swimwear for small boobs.

Every year, I dust off my baton and resume the search for the best shapes, styles, tips and tricks there are, perfect for smaller sized chests. Buying swimwear isn't easy, so let me help you.

For a long time I was in a committed relationship with those rubbish little triangle foam pads, that neither look believable, nor stay in place which has led to many an embarrassing incident on a water slide, let me tell you.

And I’ve learned a valuable lesson; you don’t need padding. I’m working on finding peace with my body just the way it is. While very much a work in progress, the priority is now swimwear that fits well, doesn’t gape, is comfortable and most importantly of all, looks absolutely fantastic. And maybe a touch of padding here and there for days when I feel like it.

There are also styling tips and tricks you can do to make the most of a smaller chest. Nardi Swim is out here doing the Lord’s work on TikTok with these amazing triangle bikini top hacks that saved my recent holiday to Brazil.

Think about the way you style your bikini (opt for darker bottoms and lighter tops). Details like ruffles and embellishments will give the illusion of a bigger surface area. Thicker fabrics like crinkle or shirring provide bulk without looking bulky and thick straps or arm detailing can add balance. And honestly, those of us with smaller busts can be more experimental with the shapes and cuts of our swimwear.

I passionately believe that everybody deserves to feel nice on holiday, so I’ve spent weeks trawling through the best bikinis and swimwear for small boobs and I present my findings here today:

The best bikinis for small boobs:

Underwire Bikini Top & Other Stories The Details Composition: Polyamide 88%, Elastane 12% Padding: No Padding Sizes: 75A-80C Colours: Seashell Editor's Note This glossy finish underwired bikini top gives Little Mermaid vibes, in the best way. Now this is a slinky little number that boasts adjustable shoulder straps. Pair with the matching briefs (£27). £29.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Kylie Banana Paramidonna The Details Composition: 97% polyamide 3% elastane Padding: No Padding Sizes: One Size Colours: Banana, Candy, Watermelon, Editor's Note Bulgarian label Paramidonna make the sweetest bikinis and this bright yellow ruffled number is no exception. Additions like ruffles on a bikini top add (beautiful) bulk too. This bikini set includes a matching pair of briefs with adorable frills on the hips. €185.00 AT PARAMIDONNA

Brenda Crop Surf Top ONEONE The Details Composition: 90% Nylon, 10% Elastane Padding: No Padding Sizes: XS-XL Colours: Cherry Pop, Chestnut, Gold Glow, Cairo, Bilbao, Bright Iris, Tropical Punch, Tayrona, Celestial, Umbra Editor's Note Somewhat counterintuitively I've found over the years that the larger the surface area of a bikini top, the larger your bust appears. So this t-shirt while being comfortable (and adding extra sun protection), is also perfect for a smaller chest. Pair with the matching briefs (£68.00) for some 80s style surf magic. £68.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Classic Triangle Bikini Top Palm. Noosa The Details Composition: 100% Nylon Padding: Removable Pads Sizes: 6-14 Colours: Brown Shell, Yellow Emblem, Brown Palm Scene, Red Palm Scene, Brown Emblem Editor's Note A boring triangle bra this most certainly isn't! We love the cheeky placement of the shell pattern. This versatile top comes in 5 prints and matching high-waisted brief (£59.00) £59.00 AT PALM. NOOSA

Off The Shoulder Bikini Top Skims The Details Composition: 76% Recycled Nylon, 24% Spandex Padding: No Padding Sizes: XXS-3X Colours: Desert Snake Print, Ruby Editor's Note Perfect if you want a bit of coverage on your arms, and the bardot detail is brilliant for balancing proportions. This slinky bikini top boasts a silicone trim to help keep it in place, plus provide support. Team with the matching high leg bikini bottom (£38.00) £44.00 AT SKIMS

Rio Top - Powder Blue Away That Day The Details Composition: Eco-friendly ECONYL ® Regenerated Nylon Padding: No Padding Sizes: XS-2XL Colours: Powder Blue, Espresso, Ivory, Forest, Black, Sapphire Blue, Red, Bougainvillea, Onyx Stripe Editor's Note Ooft someone get us a cold beverage immediately, it is getting hot in here! The beauty of this bikini top lies in its versatility and extra long tie straps you can style as desired. Powder blue is our colour of choice, but if it doesn't tickle your fancy - opt for one of the other 9 colour ways available and pair with the tie-side bottoms (£55.00) £59.00 AT AWAY THAT DAY

Lexie Shirred Tie Front Bikini Top - Leopard Damson Madder The Details Composition: 82% Recycled Polyamide 18% Elastane Padding: No Padding Sizes: 6-16 Colours: Leopard Editor's Note A quick tip to make you feel bustier up top is to opt for a bikini top with slightly more coverage paired with itsy bitsy bottoms. Shirred for a fantastic fit, pair with the matching bikini bottoms (£45.00) and best of all, the matching scrunchie (£18.00) £55.00 AT DAMSON MADDER

Georgia Balconette Bond-Eye The Details Composition: 88% Recycled Nylon 7% Nylon 5% LYCRA® Padding: No Padding Sizes: One Size Colours: Black Tiger, White Lurex, Slate Blue Shimmer, Sage Tiger Editor's Note Thick shoulder straps are another trick to balance out your upper half. This balconette comes in three other colours and can be teamed with the cheeky matching briefs (£75.00)

I used to think that balconettes were only for bigger busts, but friends I was wrong. The cut is super flattering, and this flexible underwire provides support. £105.00 AT BOND-EYE

Aaliyah Hand Beaded Bikini Top Oceanus The Details Composition: ECONYL® Padding: No Padding Sizes: XS-XL Colours: White, Yellow, Mint Green, Blue, Pink Editor's Note Oceanus are renowned for their knock-your-socks off swimwear and this beaded bikini top (one of their classic designs) is no exception. We want all 5 colourways. We fully support crystals on the beach, and the matching hand beaded bottoms (£95.00) are the quickest route to summer sparkle. See you at the beach club. £95.00 AT OCEANUS

Matilda Underwire Bikini Top Frankies Bikinis x Djerf Avenue The Details Composition: 80% Recycled Nylon + 20% Spandex Padding: No Padding Sizes: XS-XXL Colours: Cottage Meadow, Mood Ring Editor's Note Djerf Avenue has a collaboration with Frankies Bikinis? Did all our dreams just come true at once! This pastel plaid print with delicate white flowers and ruffle trim is the sweetest bikini top we've seen in a long time. Pair with the matching briefs (£99.00) £135.00 AT FRANKIES BIKINIS

Flower Bikini Top Samanta Virginio The Details Composition: Overstock Italian Recycled, Fast Drying Fabric Padding: No Padding Sizes: XS-XL Colours: Baby Pink, Red, Black Editor's Note Try mis-matching with a different colour in the bikini bottoms (£90.00) The first thing I felt when we clapped eyes on this incredible bikini top was sadness that it hadn't been designed sooner. This is exactly how I want to feel on holiday: frivolous, fun and a bit sexy.

£90.00 AT SAMANTA VIRGINIO

Carmen Bikini Fruity Booty The Details Composition: 85% Polyamide and 15% Elastane Padding: No Padding Sizes: XS-XL Colours: Navy Polka Dot Editor's Note A balconette with a darling little detail. This sweet set looks like a pool friendly version of your best undies. This set includes both a matching bikini top and bottoms, but you can opt for different sizes in each. £90.00 AT FRUITY BOOTY

Sereno Long Sleeve Twist Bikini Top - Mauve Jets The Details Composition: 73% Recycled Nylon, 27% Elastane Padding: Removable Cups Sizes: 8-16 Colours: Mauve Editor's Note Jets make brilliant mix and match bikinis in a fantastic range of shapes. Pair with the matching bottoms (£74.00) Jets are brilliant at clever padding that goes around your whole bust for a proper boost. My Jets bikini top actually gives me cleavage. Someone alert the authorities immediately.

£118.00 AT JETS

Neoprene Padded Scallop Plunge Bikini Top Marks & Spencer The Details Composition: 80% polyamide, 20% elastane Padding: Padded Sizes: 8-24 Colours: Medium Green, Black, Pink Fizz Editor's Note Ah, is there anything good old M&S can't do? We adore the neat scallop trim on this padded neoprene bikini top and matching bottoms (£15.00) Fans of the colour can also try their bandeau style (also padded), plus the bottoms also come in a high waist option to offer a bit more coverage. £22.50 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Push-up Triangle Bikini Top H&M The Details Composition: Polyamide 89%, Elastane 11% Padding: Padded Cups Sizes: 4-22 Colours: Light Pink, Dark Brown/Floral, White, Black Editor's Note We strongly believe that H&M are one of the best places to buy bikinis for smaller chests. More often than not their styles come padded, and their price points won't break the bank. For those wanting a little extra oompf, this push up bikini is here to save the day. Also available in 3 other colours, to be paired with the matching briefs (£11.99) £15,99 AT H&M

Agora Appliquéd Halterneck Bikini Maygel Coronel The Details Composition: 80% polyamide, 20% elastane Padding: No Padding Sizes: One Size - Extended Colours: Papaya Editor's Note Made from super smooth stretch fabric in a gorgeous papaya shade with halter straps. This bikini set includes both bikini top with floral detail and high-rise bottoms. £235.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

4th & Reckless x Luana Barron Nikki Underwire Bikini Top in Navy 4th & Reckless The Details Composition: 84% Polyamide, 16% Elastane Padding: No Padding Sizes: 6-16 Colours: Navy Editor's Note This contrast piping was born to be worn on your private yacht. Failing that it'll look just as lovely at the British seaside, we promise. The piped underwire will emphasise your bust without veering into salacious territory. Pair with the matching bottoms (£15.00) £34.00 AT ASOS

Selinas Jungle Leopard Bikini Top Dancing Leopard The Details Composition: 78% ECONYL® Recycled Polyamide, 22% Elastane Padding: Sizes: 6-16 Colours: Brown Motif Editor's Note Structured to give both shape and support (thank you wire cups), this bikini top and matching bottoms (£35.00) guarantee a beautiful silhouette. Dancing Leopard are a go-to for pristine holiday pieces in sensational prints. £45.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Sequined Halterneck Bikini Oséree The Details Composition: 85% Polyamide, 15% Elastane Padding: No Padding Sizes: S-XL Colours: Black Editor's Note Now this is exactly the sort of silliness you can only get away with with a smaller chest! Is it a bikini top? Is it a waistcoat? Who cares, it's absolutely sensational. This sequin bikini set includes both the top and bottoms and I'll be wearing both straight from the beach to the bar, just try and stop me! £320.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Ciao Bella Long Line Halter Bikini Top - True Navy Seafolly The Details Composition: Padding: Removable Cups Sizes: 6-16 Colours: True Navy Seafolly are a tried and tested go-to for seriously well made swimwear that flatters and supports. This bikini top has both a tie neck and back for an adjustable fit, and is born to be worn with the matching hipster briefs (£65.00) £75.00 AT SEAFOLLY

Jean Striped Bikini Set Hunza G The Details Composition: 69% Polyamide, 28% Recycled Polyester, 3% Elastane Padding: No Padding Sizes: One Size Colours: Aqua, Red/White Editor's Note An iconic brand, with good reason. Their one size offerings have serious stretch and hug curves without pinching. This bikini set slips on, has soft moulded cups and high-rise, high-leg and medium coverage bottoms. £165.00 AT SELFRIDGES



Why you should trust me:

Normally I would mention here my fashion obsession and my work experience at fashion magazines, but today you should trust me because I am a small busted woman who used to feel very self-conscious about my body. Those days are thankfully behind me, but I do still find it difficult stripping off on the beach and so every year, I invest in swimwear that’s going to make me feel my best and I’m thrilled to be able to share my findings with like-chested others here.

How we chose:

Aesthetic: I opted for brands I know, trust and have tried where possible, in a range of shapes, cuts and padding.

Price: I've selected items from a wide range of price points to try and suit most budgets, without compromising on quality.

