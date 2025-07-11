Rose print: How to nail fashion's favourite floral this season

Often dismissed as the most traditional of florals, rose print has re-emerged as fashion’s most dramatic calling card.

Forget ditsy garden motifs - this season’s roses are bold, baroque, and brimming with high-octane romance.

Designers are putting a rebellious spin on the bloom, using it as a symbol of rich intensity that simmers with seductive after-hours glamour.

At Roberto Cavalli, roses continue to roar across body-skimming silhouettes and sheer panels, lending a rock-chic edge to the house’s sensual staples. Blumarine, ever the patron saint of Y2K glamour, blooms are constantly blown up to maximalist scale and paired with backless butterfly tops, crystal belts, and low-rise jeans.

Dolce & Gabbana, meanwhile, stay true to their Sicilian roots, draping hourglass corsetry and satin slip dresses in deep red petals, echoing vintage Sophia Loren bombshells with a modern edge.

Richard Quinn took the graphic up a notch, merging unmissable large rose motifs in blue and red hues with voluminous silhouettes and latex - an unexpected sartorial marriage that would come to define the designer's aesthetic for years to come.

Simply put, the rose print revival is anything but ‘safe.’ These thorny florals tap into a femme fatale attitude - a fairy cry from the English rose elegance so commonly associated with the popular garden heroes.

From Rixo to Roop, we’ve gathered the must-have rose peppered pieces to shop this season. Read on below to transform your wardrobe into a blooming masterpiece.

Best rose print pieces to shop for SS25:

Cotton Jacquard Corset Dress Dolce & Gabbana Hailing from Dolce & Gabbana's SS25 Warm Weather Collection, this decadent rose printed midi is bursting with blooming energy. Feminine yet striking, the number effortlessly echoes the brand's Italian flair and romantic essence.

£1,750.00 AT DOLCE & GABBANA

Rose-Print Pants Roberto Cavalli Invest in a pair of trousers that will take you from day to night with ease. Featuring an unmissable fiery red floral print, Cavalli's lengthy trousers are the statement piece your wardrobe craves. £400.00 AT ROBERTO CAVALLI

Floral Cardigan Blumarine Y2K fiends, Blumarine has your sartorial needs covered. Add the brand's radiant cardigan to your seasonless wardrobe and take your luxury layering game to new floral heights. £275.00 AT SSENSE

Baby Furoshiki Bag Roop Roop's Baby Furoshiki in dainty rose print is topping our summer wishlist. Crafted from deadstock fabric, this sweet accessory is a sustainable, stylish choice for those wanting to support independent brands this summer. £60.00 AT ROOP

Rosalie Floral Linen Top Posse Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, Posse's linen top marries cool-girl corset style with vintage-inspired florals. Pair yours with jeans and mules for the chicest summer look. £220.00 AT MYTHERESA

Giulia Yellow Rose Printed Jacquard Tie Shoulder Maxi Dress Kitri Who said rose print had to be red? Crafted from 100 per cent viscose jacquard, Kitri’s Giulia dress combines a bias‑cut fluid silhouette with a straight neckline and dainty tie‑shoulder straps. £215.00 AT KITRI

Red Rose Print Midi Dress Mint Velvet A classic pick for women of all ages, Mint Velvet's structured midi dress is set to stand the test of time. Ideal for events from race days or christenings, this high street hero will prove to be a solid wardrobe staple.

£150.00 AT MINT VELVET

Floral Mesh Midi Skirt Acne Studios Leave it to Acne Studios to subvert the classic rose print. The brand's ethereal mesh midi skirt boasts petite yellow buds set against a silver backdrop - a whimsy wonder to immediately add to your online shopping basket. £600.00 AT ACNE STUDIOS

Bondi Silk Midi Dress Rixo Romantic florals are Rixo's bread and butter. Primed for weddings and romantic European holidays, this delightful pink midi will naturally take centre stage wherever you go. £285.00 AT RIXO

How we chose:

Style : From statement dresses to striking bags, each piece selected features a radiant rose theme.

: From statement dresses to striking bags, each piece selected features a radiant rose theme. Price: We've included a mixture of affordable accessories and high-end garments to create a diverse array of rose-printed picks.

