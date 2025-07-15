Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 Best summer party dresses for SS25
model in ombred pink orange beaded dress on a boat

From 16Arlington to Clio Peppiatt, discover the most dazzling dresses to see you through the season in style

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Summer isn’t the time to play it safe when it comes to style.

This season shines brightest when shoppers embrace the mantra ‘more is more.’ Think statement sequins, cascading ruffles, sheer layers, and intricate beading that transport us to sun-soaked shores far from grey-skied England. 

Yet, we Brits don’t often have the chance to showcase our after-hours summer glam. Unless we’re on holiday, our vacay attire remains neatly stored away in our wardrobes, waiting for a slither of sunshine to take centre stage.

This is where quality over quantity comes into play. Rather than splashing out on several affordable pieces that will rarely get to see the light of day, it’s time to invest. After all, true craftsmanship comes at a price - but oh what a stylish cost it is. 

Luxury brands like Oceanus, Nadine Merabi, Clio Peppiatt and 16Arlington prioritise stunning, innovative design that will forever evade the cyclical trend cycle and last a lifetime. 

Emily Ratajkowski wears Versace© @emrata
Emily Ratajkowski wears Versace

Silhouettes stretch from flirtatious minis that will take you from beach to bar with ease to longline sweeping maxi gowns that serve up unadulterated opulence. Take it from sartorial muses such as Emily Ratajkowski, Dua Lipa and Elsa Hosk - summer style is to be toyed with. We’re talking oceanscape motifs, sirenic shades and sparkles galore. 

And if that wasn’t enough to convince you, take it from the designers themselves. For SS25, Donatella Versace sent models like Gigi Hadid and Anok Yai down her runway sporting clashing lilac-yellow ditsy florals, rich apple green sequins and beautifully draped satins.

Sabato De Sarno also leaned into dopamine dressing, championing unmissable neon hues, metallic paillettes, wine red cut-out lace and lingerie-inspired silhouettes for Gucci’s spring/summer 2025 showcase.  

Versace SS25© Getty Images
Versace SS25
Gucci SS25© Getty Images
Gucci SS25
Bottega Veneta SS25© Getty Images
Bottega Veneta SS25
Dolce & Gabbana SS25© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Dolce & Gabbana SS25

Bottega Veneta, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana also spotlighted glimmering textures, pinpointing disco-infused metallics as one of summer’s hottest trends to watch. Fashion wants us to party this summer - and who are we to refuse?

Read on to unearth the best party dresses for summer, hailing from both high fashion to high street labels. Your kaleidoscopic capsule collection awaits. 

10 Best summer party dresses for SS25:

  • Rainbow Cora Gown

    Rainbow Cora Gown

    Clio Peppiatt

    Starting off strong with the most opulent piece on the list, Clio Peppiatt's Rainbow Cora Gown is a true work of art. Beaded jewel-toned florals ethereally sprawl across a nude slip silhouette, making for a divine, enchanting after-hours look to capture attention.

  • Leila Floral Dress

    Leila Floral Dress

    Nadine Merabi

    Glimmer under the summer sun with Nadine Merabi's Leila Floral Dress. Boasting a playful mini silhouette, resplendent florals, a corseted bodice and an all-over sequin shimmer, this embroidered show-stopper is not to be missed.

  • model in oceanus orange beaded dress

    Palm Beach Hand-Beaded Mini Dress Orange

    Oceanus

    Amp up the zest this season with a look that oozes citrus chic. Oceanus' exquisite hand-beaded Palm Beach dress displays succulent slices of oranges crafted from crystals and set against an co-friendly mesh base. 

  • ANGELITA DRESS by rat and boa in yellow sequin

    Angelita Dress

    Rat & Boa

    When it comes to perfect partywear, let Rat & Boa do all the hard work for you. The store is saturated with sultry, cool-girl pieces to choose from. Our favourite? The Angelita Dress in this season's hottest shade - pale yellow.

  • model in zebra print dress

    Animal-Print Dress with Draped Neckline

    Mango

    Look beautiful without breaking the bank. Mango's affordable zebra-print midi is a striking Y2K-inspired pick - ready to take you from beach club to bar with ease.

  • Marmo Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress

    Marmo Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress

    Pucci

    Pucci is always our first port of call when it comes to summer prints. Featuring the designer's iconic swirling 'Marmo' print, this mesmerising silk slip dress will become a lifelong staple in your luxury holiday wardrobe.

  • Lace Trimmed Asymmetric Strapless Dress

    Lace Trimmed Asymmetric Strapless Dress

    Siedres

    Elevate your beach party arsenal with a touch of Siedres. The Turkish brand is one of our go-to haunts for unique, striking pieces - and this mint-hued, sheer asymmetric midi dress is topping our wishlist.

  • sculpty strapless sequin dress

    Sculpty Strapless Sequin Dress

    Simon Miller

    Channel your inner disco ball with a helping hand from Simon Miller. The designer's Sculpty Strapless Sequin Dress is a figure-kissing number crafted from Rabanne-inspired paillettes in satellite silver. Studio 54 style personified. 

  • Alessa Dress in Sequin

    Alessa Dress in Sequin

    16Arlington

    Leave it to Marco Capaldo to conjure up partywear perfection. The 16Arlington designer is ahead of the curve when it comes to after-hours glam - and the brand's dazzling Alessa dress proves exactly that.

  • Floral-appliqué ruffled gown

    Floral-Appliqué Ruffled Gown

    Rotate

    A design that transcends the seasons, florals are a failsafe option no matter the occasion. Cut from a dreamy mint-hued recycled fabric, Rotate's bloom-dotted maxi is fun and fairylike in equal measure. 

How we chose:

  • Style: From beaded designs to slinky silks, we've included a range of styles for all to enjoy this summer.
  • Price: Summer is the perfect time to invest - so we've spotlighted luxury picks to last a lifetime.

