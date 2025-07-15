10 Best summer party dresses for SS25:

Summer isn’t the time to play it safe when it comes to style.

This season shines brightest when shoppers embrace the mantra ‘more is more.’ Think statement sequins, cascading ruffles, sheer layers, and intricate beading that transport us to sun-soaked shores far from grey-skied England.

Yet, we Brits don’t often have the chance to showcase our after-hours summer glam. Unless we’re on holiday, our vacay attire remains neatly stored away in our wardrobes, waiting for a slither of sunshine to take centre stage.

This is where quality over quantity comes into play. Rather than splashing out on several affordable pieces that will rarely get to see the light of day, it’s time to invest. After all, true craftsmanship comes at a price - but oh what a stylish cost it is.

Luxury brands like Oceanus, Nadine Merabi, Clio Peppiatt and 16Arlington prioritise stunning, innovative design that will forever evade the cyclical trend cycle and last a lifetime.

© @emrata Emily Ratajkowski wears Versace

Silhouettes stretch from flirtatious minis that will take you from beach to bar with ease to longline sweeping maxi gowns that serve up unadulterated opulence. Take it from sartorial muses such as Emily Ratajkowski, Dua Lipa and Elsa Hosk - summer style is to be toyed with. We’re talking oceanscape motifs, sirenic shades and sparkles galore.

And if that wasn’t enough to convince you, take it from the designers themselves. For SS25, Donatella Versace sent models like Gigi Hadid and Anok Yai down her runway sporting clashing lilac-yellow ditsy florals, rich apple green sequins and beautifully draped satins.

Sabato De Sarno also leaned into dopamine dressing, championing unmissable neon hues, metallic paillettes, wine red cut-out lace and lingerie-inspired silhouettes for Gucci’s spring/summer 2025 showcase.

© Getty Images Versace SS25 © Getty Images Gucci SS25

© Getty Images Bottega Veneta SS25 © Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Dolce & Gabbana SS25

Bottega Veneta, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana also spotlighted glimmering textures, pinpointing disco-infused metallics as one of summer’s hottest trends to watch. Fashion wants us to party this summer - and who are we to refuse?

Read on to unearth the best party dresses for summer, hailing from both high fashion to high street labels. Your kaleidoscopic capsule collection awaits.

10 Best summer party dresses for SS25:

Rainbow Cora Gown Clio Peppiatt Starting off strong with the most opulent piece on the list, Clio Peppiatt's Rainbow Cora Gown is a true work of art. Beaded jewel-toned florals ethereally sprawl across a nude slip silhouette, making for a divine, enchanting after-hours look to capture attention. £2,950.00 AT CLIO PEPPIATT

Leila Floral Dress Nadine Merabi Glimmer under the summer sun with Nadine Merabi's Leila Floral Dress. Boasting a playful mini silhouette, resplendent florals, a corseted bodice and an all-over sequin shimmer, this embroidered show-stopper is not to be missed. £395.00 AT NADINE MERABI

Palm Beach Hand-Beaded Mini Dress Orange Oceanus Amp up the zest this season with a look that oozes citrus chic. Oceanus' exquisite hand-beaded Palm Beach dress displays succulent slices of oranges crafted from crystals and set against an co-friendly mesh base. £990.00 AT OCEANUS

Angelita Dress Rat & Boa When it comes to perfect partywear, let Rat & Boa do all the hard work for you. The store is saturated with sultry, cool-girl pieces to choose from. Our favourite? The Angelita Dress in this season's hottest shade - pale yellow. £345.00 AT RAT & BOA

Animal-Print Dress with Draped Neckline Mango Look beautiful without breaking the bank. Mango's affordable zebra-print midi is a striking Y2K-inspired pick - ready to take you from beach club to bar with ease. £35.99 AT MANGO

Marmo Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Maxi Dress Pucci Pucci is always our first port of call when it comes to summer prints. Featuring the designer's iconic swirling 'Marmo' print, this mesmerising silk slip dress will become a lifelong staple in your luxury holiday wardrobe.

£920.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Lace Trimmed Asymmetric Strapless Dress Siedres Elevate your beach party arsenal with a touch of Siedres. The Turkish brand is one of our go-to haunts for unique, striking pieces - and this mint-hued, sheer asymmetric midi dress is topping our wishlist. £277.00 AT SIEDRES

Sculpty Strapless Sequin Dress Simon Miller Channel your inner disco ball with a helping hand from Simon Miller. The designer's Sculpty Strapless Sequin Dress is a figure-kissing number crafted from Rabanne-inspired paillettes in satellite silver. Studio 54 style personified. £420.00 AT SIMON MILLER

Alessa Dress in Sequin 16Arlington Leave it to Marco Capaldo to conjure up partywear perfection. The 16Arlington designer is ahead of the curve when it comes to after-hours glam - and the brand's dazzling Alessa dress proves exactly that. £428.00 AT 16ARLINGTON

Floral-Appliqué Ruffled Gown Rotate A design that transcends the seasons, florals are a failsafe option no matter the occasion. Cut from a dreamy mint-hued recycled fabric, Rotate's bloom-dotted maxi is fun and fairylike in equal measure. £192.00 AT MYTHERESA

How we chose:

Style : From beaded designs to slinky silks, we've included a range of styles for all to enjoy this summer.

: From beaded designs to slinky silks, we've included a range of styles for all to enjoy this summer. Price: Summer is the perfect time to invest - so we've spotlighted luxury picks to last a lifetime.

