These 8 dresses are the ultimate sunny-day staples for every fashion girl

Choosing the perfect outfit for your upcoming summer events is a personal and meaningful process, be it for a wedding, a charity event, a ritzy holiday or beyond.

The right ensemble should feel both elegant and empowering, offering a chance to express your individuality while sartorially rising to the occasion.

The new Occasionwear Edit from British fashion chain Frasers offers a considered take on event dressing, balancing classic silhouettes with contemporary tailoring. The collection, in my opinion, is the perfect go-to for every date in your diary, with pieces that feel just as relevant this season as they will in years to come.

Since rebranding from House of Fraser in August last year, Frasers has been redefining its style direction. And its new Occasionwear Edit is no excuse. If I had to sum it up, I'd call it a celebration of glamorous femininity.

The dresses are perfect for the modern woman who wants to wear her purchases again and again, with the designs lending themselves to work, weddings, holidays and everything in between. With that in mind, I’ve selected eight standout pieces from the collection.

How I chose my top picks

First-class quality: Frasers and the brands it sells specialise in high-quality materials that combine comfort and style, ensuring you can wear on repeat without losing shape, colour or allure.

Frasers and the brands it sells specialise in high-quality materials that combine comfort and style, ensuring you can wear on repeat without losing shape, colour or allure. Sustainable dressing: Although you might purchase an outfit with a specific event in mind, my top Frasers picks will stand the stylistic test of time. They’ll look good this summer, and many more to come, for a multiplicity of events. Call me Miss Sustainable.

Although you might purchase an outfit with a specific event in mind, my top Frasers picks will stand the stylistic test of time. They’ll look good this summer, and many more to come, for a multiplicity of events. Call me Miss Sustainable. Luxurious experience: To me, fashion is about feeling good. So, my top Frasers picks are for those who, like me, like to blend sustainable dressing with a luxury experience in the form of delicate details, lush materials and figure-loving silhouettes.

To me, fashion is about feeling good. So, my top Frasers picks are for those who, like me, like to blend sustainable dressing with a luxury experience in the form of delicate details, lush materials and figure-loving silhouettes. Cool-girl approved: The brands and dresses alike are all cool-girl approved, with brands like Lauren by Ralph Lauren and Never Fully Dressed creating gowns for summer soirees.

8 best occasionwear dresses for SS25 and beyond

Elzira Gown Lauren by Ralph Lauren Editor's note For events where you want to captivate crowds, look to Lauren by Ralph Lauren’s Elzira design. The molten gold finish hugs the contours of your frame for a flattering feel, while it is soft touch and breathable to keep you comfortable. This maxi length dress is glamour epitomised – perfect for black-tie affairs and nights that are all about you.

£369 £259 at Frasers

Pleated Sleeveless Maxi Naked Wardrobe Editor's note Effortlessly refined, this Naked Wardrobe ivory maxi dress exudes minimalist sophistication with its sculpted bodice and soft pleated skirt. The high neckline and sleeveless silhouette lend anarchitectural feel, whilst the flowing chiffon-style hem adds an elegant contrast of textures. Perfect for formal occasions or elevated evenings out, this gown is a masterclass in quiet luxury.

£155 at Frasers

Avah Maxi Bardot Editor's note The Avah maxi dress from Bardot is the epitome of modern glamour through its alluring silhouette and flattering neckline. The delicate embroidered blooms, stitched onto a rich shade of crimson, exude femininity and sophistication. From opulent galas to chic cocktail parties, this dress is one to reach for occasion after occasion. £109 £55 at Frasers

Boho Elodie Never Fully Dressed Editor's note: Never Fully Dressed's Boho Elodie gown gives versatile a new meaning. It has a clever reversible design (wear it with a V-neck or turn it around for a straight neckline) that offers adjustable coverage and a universally flattering fit. The ombré blend of pink, yellow and green, woven with subtle gold flecks, combined with its lightweight, breathable fabric, make it ideal wedding guest attire.

£149 at Frasers

Alexa Satin AmyLynn Editor's note Reimagined with timeless elegance, AmyLynn’s Alexa dress in brown satin channels understated glamour with a modern twist. Featuring a sleek, square neckline, delicate spaghetti straps and dropped hem, it falls into a softly gathered skirt. The rich chocolate-brown hue adds depth that’s perfect for evening soirees or refined celebrations.

£119 £85 at Frasers

Joelle Dress Edited Editor's note I’m a sucker for a black dress – and this Joelle design from German brand Edited is a failsafe choice. With its asymmetrical one shoulder neckline and gold buckle on the left strap, it strikes the perfect balance between drama and elegance. The silhouette is both flattering and statement-making, ideal for occasions that call for tradition done with a little pizzazz. £105 £85 at Frasers

Noelle Dress Jarlo Editor's note Designed in the UK but inspired by Hollywood glamour, the Noelle dress by Jarlo makes a statement for both summer occasions and the winter party season. The halter neck features an exaggerated cowl neckline, paired with a sculpting satin skirt that moves with every step, while also adding structure in places you didn’t even know you wanted it.

£135 £95 at Frasers

Adoni Crochet Midi Bardot Editor's note The quirky sister of traditional knit, Bardot’s Adoni dress is a crochet midi that can be dressed up for the races or down for al fresco dinners. It features a smooth silhouette and a flattering hem that's made from a soft fabric that’ll keep you confident and comfortable all day long.

£139 £98 at Frasers

