Coral Crush: The bold summer colour taking over - and how to make it yours

Fashion remains enamoured with the ocean. From Donatella Versace’s ongoing love affair with starfish motifs to Blumarine’s Y2K sirenic references, the style sphere is fully submerged in aquatic aesthetics.

And yet, it’s a niche water-bound species (stylish nonetheless) that’s quietly taking centre stage.

Coral is slowly but surely making waves - influencing both street style enthusiasts and luxury fashion houses alike. Voted Pantone’s ‘Colour of the Year’ back in 2019, the hue wasn't predicted to make a comeback for SS25, yet the colour has caught on regardless.

© Getty Images The hue was previously voted Pantone's Colour of the Year 2019

“Vibrant, yet mellow PANTONE 16-1546 Living Coral embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment,” the colour expertise company noted, adding that the popularity of the hue was a rebellion against the rise of digital technology and social media.

Joyful and unapologetically optimistic, the colour has been toyed with by several notable names in recent years. For his autumn/winter 2018/19 collection, Jeremy Scott sent model Kaia Gerber down the Moschino runway in a Sixties style biker-inspired look cut from an unmissable coral hue.

© Getty Images Moschino AW19 © Getty Images Alexander McQueen SS12

© Getty Images Acne Studios SS19 © Getty Images Prada SS19

Similarly, Sarah Burton injected Alexander McQueen’s autumn/winter 2012 showcase with coral detailing, materialising both in the form of the colourway and the spiked reef-rooted species itself. By doing so, the British designer honoured the legacy of the late Lee McQueen, who championed ocean themes for ground-breaking past collections such as Plato's Atlantis.

A relic of the Noughties, coral continues to flip-flop in and out of fashion. While many consider the colour dated (or ‘cheugy’ in Gen Z lingo), others revel in its striking vibrancy and dopamine-inducing flair.

Dive into the coral comeback and give your wardrobe a fresh hit of colour. Fashion’s going undersea, and we’re all aboard.

Shop the best coral pieces for summer:

Cropped Ruffle Top in Washed Silk Poplin Chloé Chloé delivers a lesson in luxury with its ruffled blouses, which made a splash for SS24. Complete with a cropped, scoop-neck silhouette, featuring drawstring ties finished with gold-toned tips, this silk gem is a beautiful bohemian investment. £912.00 AT CHLOÉ

Renu Gown Saloni Saloni's irresistible Renu gown captures joyful femininity with airy silk-blend crepon, a soft draped neckline, and cascading ruffles. A partial lining traces the skirt’s diagonal seams, adding flow and whimsical elegance to the romantic silhouette.

£650.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Maya Skirt Rails Upgrade your everyday with Rail's slinky midi skirt cut from lustrous stain. This versatile piece radiates confidence with its striking coral hue, which is ideal for summer strolling. £188.00 AT RAILS

Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick Charlotte Tilbury Unleash your inner glow with a helping hand from Charlotte Tilbury. The brand's Unreal Blush Healthy Glow Stick adds a pop of peachy perfection to your everyday beauty blend, making for a romantic addition to your makeup bag. £30.00 AT SEPHORA

Grace Mini Handheld Bag Kate Spade Though petite, Kate Spade's Grace Bag packs a punch. Crafted from full-grain leather with an smooth trapezium silhouette, the summer-ready accessory will infuse any look with a sunny touch of warmth. £219.00 AT VITKAC

Chico Velvet Espadrille Penelope Chilvers Step into summer style with Penelope Chilvers' coral-hued espadrilles, complete with a plush velvet construction, criss-crossed elastic fastening, and a stylish, tonal-dyed jute sole. A head-turning flat to see you through the season in comfort-forward fashion. £139.00 AT PENELOPE CHILVERS

Silk Satin Cami Top MaxMara Max Mara’s silk-satin cami is a timeless wardrobe essential. Cut on the bias for a flattering drape, it features slim straps and a soft sheen finish - perfect for layering or wearing solo for an effortlessly elegant, minimalist look.

£296.00 AT HARRODS

Anessa Satin Shirred Midi Dress Reiss Reiss' coral midi offers understated sophistication with its fluid silhouette and subtle sheen. Designed with a rounded neckline and an asymmetrical skirt, it’s a versatile staple - ideal for layering under tailoring

£88.00 AT REISS

La Mer Bikini Top Seafolly Double down on the coral charm with Seafolly's La Mer Bikini. Complete with cute coral motifs in sunset tones, this sleek set will become your chicest holiday companion. £70.00 AT SEAFOLLY

How we chose:

Style : Each piece selected boasts a radiant colour hue to suit your summer style.

: Each piece selected boasts a radiant colour hue to suit your summer style. Price: From Saloni to Seafolly, this list features a range of prices for all pockets.

