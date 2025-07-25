Asymmetrical wedges are this summer's break-out trend - shop our favourites

Few accessories epitomise millennial style like the wedged heel. The chunky, raffia-clad shoes (often adorned with tie-up ribbons that would snake up the calf) were a sartorial mainstay of 2010s fashion.

But, along with ‘Geek’ T-shirts, owl necklaces and neon, they were quickly ousted by Gen Z - in favour of feminine kitten heels that bid adieu to the bulky design of their heavyweight predecessors.

While classic wedges remain a staple for Ascot and British summertime weddings, they still failed to ignite the style set with fashion-induced fervour. That was until Dries Van Noten stepped up to the challenge, sending asymmetrical renditions down the runway for spring/summer 2025.

Snakeskin-printed, slip-on silhouettes dominated the Belgian designer’s runway, complemented by sheer plastic heels and clashing colourways.

Brands including Gucci, The Attico and Versace soon followed suit, taking to the drawing board to conjure up their own kooky takes on the once-shunned footwear mould. Naturally, the high street took note, offering affordable iterations of the scoliosis-inspired heel for all to enjoy.

They join the ranks of jelly shoes in channeling early Aughts nostalgia - reimagined through a whimsical, translucent lens that feels both playful and fashion-forward. Paired with a midi skirt and crisp tailoring, and the heels can transform the most pared-back outfits into a style statement that’s not to be missed.

Practical and sculptural, these futuristic shoes have become an unexpected break-out trend for summer. Discover our favourites below.

Bulle 105 Patent Leather Mules Dries Van Noten Make a statement with a touch of patent. Dries Van Noten's avant-garde heels in a charming pink and chocolate colourway hail from the designer's SS25 collection. Complete with clear heels and a curved silhouette, these luxury shoes are set to turn heads wherever you walk. £835.00 AT MYTHERESA

Silver Gianni Ribbon Wedge Mules Versace Shimmy in silver with a helping hand from Versace. The brand's wedged mules are a futuristic fashion statement, complete with Y2K ribbon detailing, an open-toe, a clear upper and an unmissable metallic sheen. £451.00 AT SSENSE

Nina Sandal 105 Paris Texas Amp up the colour with these vibrant pumps by Paris Texas. Showcasing a stunning sunset-hued heel topped with mirror-effect leather, the Italian-made shoes are for daring dressers only. £715.00 AT PARIS TEXAS

Cheope Suede Wedges The Attico Radiate sophistication with The Attico's suede slip-ons. Featuring a sharp point toe in an uber-wearable neutral hue, these heels perfectly marry timeless texture with a contemporary cut. £426.00 AT MYTHERESA

Asymmetric Heel Wedges Stradivarius Asymmetric heel wedges are one of the break-out trends of the summer. Get ahead of the curve with an affordable pair courtesy of high street hero Stradivarius - pocket-friendly and perfect for glamorous after-hours gallivanting.

Logo Leather Wedges Gucci Gucci’s sculptural burgundy wedges are a glossy ode to retro glamour. Crafted in Italy from leather with a sleek pointed toe, they feature gold-tone logo straps and an 11cm wedge heel - ideal for elevating both day-to-night tailoring and vintage denim. £1,130.00 AT MYTHERESA

Indie Wedge Sandal Topshop Futuristic fashion reaches new heights with Topshop's silver wedged heel. Affordable and elegant in equal measure, these thong-style heels are primed for partying the night away. Add a sequin skirt and a white tank top and you're good to go. £42.00 AT TOPSHOP

Trella Sandal Jeffrey Campbell Make a statement in mustard. With their fluid, sculpted design, almond toe shape, crisscross vamp straps and sunny palette, Jeffrey Campbell's Trella Sandals are set to captivate. £170.00 AT REVOLVE

Wide-Strap Sculptural-Heel Wedges Charles & Keith Channel your inner Groovy Chick with Charles & Keith's chunky slip-on wedged heels. Available in two monochrome colourways, the pocket-friendly shoes neatly lean into nostaglic 90s dress codes. Add to bag with immediate effect. £69.00 AT CHARLES & KEITH

How we chose:

Style : We've selected an array of style-forward shoes featuring an asymmetrical wedged heel design.

: We've selected an array of style-forward shoes featuring an asymmetrical wedged heel design. Price: As the kicks are coveted by the luxury sphere, most of the prices teeter on the more lavish side - with a few high street pieces thrown into the mix for all to enjoy.

