10 aqua blue fashion essentials you need to add to your shopping bag ASAP
oni Garrn is seen during the 75th annual Cannes film festival in aqua suit© GC Images

10 aqua blue fashion essentials you need to add to your basket ASAP

From Alaïa to Conner Ives, dive into summer’s most striking aqua pieces - your guide to oceanic opulence done right

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
4 minutes ago
Since Sara Paxton swam onto our screens as runaway siren Aquamarine in Elizabeth Allen’s 2006 rom-com classic of the same name, the seafoam hue hasn’t left our minds.

The actress’ wardrobe was a moment of sartorial enlightenment for 90s-born babies. Saturated with Y2K silhouettes, ruffles and of course, aqua palettes that perfectly reflected her character’s marine roots, the mermaid's costume proved to be an onscreen spectacle in its own right. 

Aqua has long been fashion’s most refreshing shade. From ancient royalty to today’s runway darlings, this oceanic shade has never lost its lustre.

Balenciaga AW17© Getty Images
Balenciaga AW17
Victoria Beckham SS17© Getty Images
Victoria Beckham SS17
Emporio Armani AW18© Getty Images
Emporio Armani AW18
Sacai AW17© Getty Images
Sacai AW17

The colour’s origins stretch back to ancient Egypt, where Cleopatra herself was said to favour turquoise gemstones for their protective powers. Fast-forward to the decadent Rococo courts of 18th-century France, and aqua reigned supreme once again, with powdered pastel silks swirling through Versailles. By the 1950s, the shade had become a symbol of mid-century glamour, cropping up in everything from nipped-waist dresses to mint-hued convertibles.

In more recent memory, aqua captured the hearts of Y2K icons - think shimmering eye shadow, bubble chairs, and Britney Spears in that metallic bodysuit. The shade was even announced as Pantone's prestigious 'Colour of the Year back in 2003, with the brand noting: "Soft, calm and cool, the blue-green Aqua Sky lends a serene look."

Nikki Phillips during Australian Fashion Week 2025 © Getty Images
Nikki Phillips during Australian Fashion Week 2025
Heart Evangelista wearing aqua during Paris Fashion Week © Getty Images
Heart Evangelista wearing aqua during Paris Fashion Week 2024

And now? It’s back and more covetable than ever. Designers like Alaïa, Loewe, and Conner Ives are giving the colour a thoroughly modern twist, pairing oceanic tones with sculptural silhouettes, sporty cuts, and sustainable fabrics. Whether it’s a free-flowing gown or sleek swimsuit for the beach club, aqua is the hue that does it all.

This summer, fashion’s future is looking crystal clear - time to dive in.

Aqua essentials to shop for summer:

  • Draped halterneck jersey maxi dress BY ALAIA

    Draped Halterneck Jersey Maxi Dress

    Alaïa

    Radiate siren style with Alaïa's aqua maxi gown, complete with a halterneck silhouette, a wrap finish, belted detailing and a flowing design. The luxury piece is primed for sun-soaked adventures abroad and can be elevated with a sprinkling of chunky gold jewellery.

  • Anagram cable-knit cotton cardigan by loewe

    Anagram Cable-Knit Cotton Cardigan

    Loewe

    Luxurious comfort comes to the forefront in Loewe's plush knit in a striking aqua hue. Crafted from pure, lightweight cotton, this cute cardigan is the epitome of preppy-chic. 

  • Celeste Aqua Swim Bloomer

    Celeste Aqua Swim Bloomer

    Fruity Booty

    Leave it to Fruity Booty to create the sweetest sea-ready bloomers. Featuring a mini silhouette in a beautiful blue colourway, these affordable bottoms ensure every trip to the seaside is a stylish one.

  • The Amelia Bandeau Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress

    The Amelia Bandeau Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress

    Peachy Den

    Tap into Y2K nostalgia with a helping hand from Peachy Den. This dress, crafted by the cult brand, comes complete with a serene hue, a regular fit, an off-shoulder panel, built-in-shorts and logo-engraved buckle detailing. 

  • The Old Man and The Sea embroidered appliquéd canvas clutch

    The Old Man and The Sea embroidered Appliquéd Canvas Clutch

    Olympia Le-Tan

    Olympia Le-Tan's clutch pays homage to Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea. Expertly handcrafted from canvas, it features intricate embroidery and appliqué evoking the sea, fisherman, and marlin. 

  • Adami plissé-crepe gown

    Adami Plissé-Crepe Gown

    Solace London

    Showcasing a high neckline, wide sleeves and a kimono-inspired silhouette, Solace London's Adami dress is a vision of timeless elegance. Accentuate your look with gold heels for the dreamiest evening ensemble. 

  • Pamela contrast-strap seersucker swimsuit

    Pamela Swimsuit

    Hunza G

    Dive into summer with an unmissable piece from Hunza G. Complete with the brand's signature seersucker design, this aqua one piece pairs perfectly with a sun-kissed tan. 

  • oceanus callie dress

    Callie Luxury Embellished Party Dress

    Oceanus

    Take centre stage with Oceanus. The brand is brimming with beaded gems from bikinis to mini dresses - and the label's resplendent Callie Dress is set to get the party started.

  • Blue Satin Maxi Skirt

    Blue Satin Maxi Skirt

    River Island

    Slip into serene aqua with River Island's affordable midi skirt. Dress it up with a sequin top or dress it down with an oversized white tee - ideal for both in-office wear and heading out on the town. 

  • Heeled Sandals

    Heeled Sandals

    Pull & Bear

    Dip your toe into the trend (literally) with a pair of minimalist yet on-trend thong heel sandals. These pocket-friendly pumps are a cool-girl marriage of Y2K style with sleek, timeless design. Add to bag. 

How we chose:

  • Style: We've selected an array of style-forward shoes featuring a striking aqua hue.
  • Price: As the shade is coveted by the luxury sphere, most of the prices teeter on the more lavish side - with a few high street pieces thrown into the mix for all to enjoy. 

