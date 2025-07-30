10 aqua blue fashion essentials you need to add to your basket ASAP

Since Sara Paxton swam onto our screens as runaway siren Aquamarine in Elizabeth Allen’s 2006 rom-com classic of the same name, the seafoam hue hasn’t left our minds.

The actress’ wardrobe was a moment of sartorial enlightenment for 90s-born babies. Saturated with Y2K silhouettes, ruffles and of course, aqua palettes that perfectly reflected her character’s marine roots, the mermaid's costume proved to be an onscreen spectacle in its own right.

Aqua has long been fashion’s most refreshing shade. From ancient royalty to today’s runway darlings, this oceanic shade has never lost its lustre.

© Getty Images Balenciaga AW17 © Getty Images Victoria Beckham SS17

© Getty Images Emporio Armani AW18 © Getty Images Sacai AW17

The colour’s origins stretch back to ancient Egypt, where Cleopatra herself was said to favour turquoise gemstones for their protective powers. Fast-forward to the decadent Rococo courts of 18th-century France, and aqua reigned supreme once again, with powdered pastel silks swirling through Versailles. By the 1950s, the shade had become a symbol of mid-century glamour, cropping up in everything from nipped-waist dresses to mint-hued convertibles.

In more recent memory, aqua captured the hearts of Y2K icons - think shimmering eye shadow, bubble chairs, and Britney Spears in that metallic bodysuit. The shade was even announced as Pantone's prestigious 'Colour of the Year back in 2003, with the brand noting: "Soft, calm and cool, the blue-green Aqua Sky lends a serene look."

© Getty Images Nikki Phillips during Australian Fashion Week 2025 © Getty Images Heart Evangelista wearing aqua during Paris Fashion Week 2024

And now? It’s back and more covetable than ever. Designers like Alaïa, Loewe, and Conner Ives are giving the colour a thoroughly modern twist, pairing oceanic tones with sculptural silhouettes, sporty cuts, and sustainable fabrics. Whether it’s a free-flowing gown or sleek swimsuit for the beach club, aqua is the hue that does it all.

This summer, fashion’s future is looking crystal clear - time to dive in.

Aqua essentials to shop for summer:

Draped Halterneck Jersey Maxi Dress Alaïa Radiate siren style with Alaïa's aqua maxi gown, complete with a halterneck silhouette, a wrap finish, belted detailing and a flowing design. The luxury piece is primed for sun-soaked adventures abroad and can be elevated with a sprinkling of chunky gold jewellery. £2,350.00 AT MYTHERESA

Anagram Cable-Knit Cotton Cardigan Loewe Luxurious comfort comes to the forefront in Loewe's plush knit in a striking aqua hue. Crafted from pure, lightweight cotton, this cute cardigan is the epitome of preppy-chic. £895.00 AT MYTHERESA

Celeste Aqua Swim Bloomer Fruity Booty Leave it to Fruity Booty to create the sweetest sea-ready bloomers. Featuring a mini silhouette in a beautiful blue colourway, these affordable bottoms ensure every trip to the seaside is a stylish one. £55.00 AT LIBERTY

The Amelia Bandeau Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress Peachy Den Tap into Y2K nostalgia with a helping hand from Peachy Den. This dress, crafted by the cult brand, comes complete with a serene hue, a regular fit, an off-shoulder panel, built-in-shorts and logo-engraved buckle detailing. £160.00 AT SELFRIDGES

The Old Man and The Sea embroidered Appliquéd Canvas Clutch Olympia Le-Tan Olympia Le-Tan's clutch pays homage to Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea. Expertly handcrafted from canvas, it features intricate embroidery and appliqué evoking the sea, fisherman, and marlin. £1,445.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Adami Plissé-Crepe Gown Solace London Showcasing a high neckline, wide sleeves and a kimono-inspired silhouette, Solace London's Adami dress is a vision of timeless elegance. Accentuate your look with gold heels for the dreamiest evening ensemble. £550.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Pamela Swimsuit Hunza G Dive into summer with an unmissable piece from Hunza G. Complete with the brand's signature seersucker design, this aqua one piece pairs perfectly with a sun-kissed tan. £175.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Callie Luxury Embellished Party Dress Oceanus Take centre stage with Oceanus. The brand is brimming with beaded gems from bikinis to mini dresses - and the label's resplendent Callie Dress is set to get the party started. £460.00 AT OCEANUS

Blue Satin Maxi Skirt River Island Slip into serene aqua with River Island's affordable midi skirt. Dress it up with a sequin top or dress it down with an oversized white tee - ideal for both in-office wear and heading out on the town. £29.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

Heeled Sandals Pull & Bear Dip your toe into the trend (literally) with a pair of minimalist yet on-trend thong heel sandals. These pocket-friendly pumps are a cool-girl marriage of Y2K style with sleek, timeless design. Add to bag. £27.99 AT ASOS

