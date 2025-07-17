10 midi skirts that are (surprisingly) appropriate for in-office wear

Not many garments possess the ability to part the style set like the Red Sea.

Midi skirts, however, continue to do just that. The shin-skimming silhouettes are adored by many for their undeniable practicality, yet abhorred by others due to their potentially awkward fit.

Some argue that said somewhat ‘unsexy’ design is all part and parcel of the item’s charm. Championed by those wanting to remain modest and modish, midi skirts make for the perfect wardrobe addition for shoppers in search of versatile staples to see them through the seasons.

© Getty Midi skirts make for a chic yet modest in-office outfit choice

Mind you, midis, with their geek-chic appeal, are office gold - just steer clear of the sheer renditions unless you’re keen to spice up your next HR meeting.

Take it from the fashion elite. For SS25, brands including Miu Miu, Jacquemus, Michael Kors, Hermès and Dolce & Gabbana sent midi-clad models down their runways, carving out a commercial space for the functional pieces. Styles ranged from slinky pencil skirts to pleated woollen concoctions, marrying decency with sensual feminine flair.

© Imaxtree 16Arlington SS25 © Imaxtree Miu Miu SS25

© Imaxtree Hermès SS25 © Imaxtree Emilia Wickstead SS25

© Imaxtree Jacquemus SS25 © Imaxtree Gucci SS25

Gucci, 16Arlington and Van Noten transported audiences from catwalk to club. Silky, lace-trimmed midis with cheeky handkerchief hemlines juxtaposed sequinned options - a stand out trend from the season. While too bold for the boardroom, the designers’ offerings made one thing clear: the midi reigns supreme.

Discover the best office-appropriate midi skirts for summer below.

Best office-appropriate midi skirts for SS25:

Agusta Skirt Gimaguas Featuring a brown checkered print with low-rise waist, Gimaguas' Agusta skirt is a retro-inspired gem. Classic with a cool-girl twist, the floaty number will see you through the year with ease, from summer to winter and seasons in between. £127.00 AT GIMAGUAS

Gia Dark Grey Pleated Skirt Miista Newsflash! Miista stocks a lot more than just footwear. The beloved cult brand has yielded quite the following - which comes as little surprise considering designs like Gia Dark Grey Pleated Skirt are simply irresistible for our pining purses. £350.00 AT MIISTA

Floral Mesh Midi Skirt Acne Studios Leave it to Acne Studios to subvert the classic rose print. The brand's ethereal mesh midi skirt boasts petite yellow buds set against a silver backdrop - a whimsy wonder to immediately add to your online shopping basket. £600.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Maeve Midi Skirt With Jean Stripes will always be a failsafe pick. With Jean's Maeve midi is a casual choice for neutral dressers. Featuring a mocha-cream colourway and an handkerchief hem, the skirt is set to enchant fairycore enthusiasts. £115.00 AT WITH JEAN

Denim Midi Skirt with Box Pleats Massimo Dutti Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, Massimo Dutti's denim midi fuses Y2K charm with preppy pleating. Pair yours with a sleek white tank top and let the piece speak for itself. £89.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

Asymmetrical Cotton Midi-Skirt Mango Both affordable and versatile, Mango's cream-coloured cotton midi is made for sun-drunk holidays abroad. Elevate the look with some chunky gold jewels and a slicked-back bun. £35.99 AT MANGO

Lace Trimmed Floral Skirt Victoria Beckham We take our hat off to Victoria Beckham. The designer has really blossomed since her 90s hey-day, injecting her signature all-black wardrobe with bursts of colour - as evidenced by this beautiful floral midi skirt. £550.00 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM

Blossom Skirt Clio Peppiatt Clio Peppiatt's resplendent sequinned skirt is the epitome of dopamine dressing. Beaded florals joyously clash with acid yellow tones, hand-sewn crystals and tulle touches. Plus, at 70 per cent off, how could we refuse? £294.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Elowena Midi Skirt Dôen This season is the prime time to dazzle in Dôen. Add the brand's lace-trimmed Elowena skirt to your online basket, crafted from lustrous silk, and step into your new Cali-girl persona with immediate effect. £358.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

A-Line Midi Skirt & Other Stories Would you believe us if we told you this plum-hued number wasn't Tom Ford for Gucci? Cut with a sharp A-line silhouette with a high-rise waistband, a glossy leather-inspired finish and a frontal split, this skirt oozes sexed-up office siren. £97.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

How we chose:

Style : From plaid to florals, we've included a variety of elegant midis that ooze cool-girl glamour.

: From plaid to florals, we've included a variety of elegant midis that ooze cool-girl glamour. Price: Stretching from the high street to high fashion, we've featured an array of prices to suit all pockets.

