T-shirt dresses are the ultimate throw-on staple – shop our favourites

Although festival season has come to a close – farewell, Glastonbury, Lost Village, and Boomtown – there's one slouchy staple that saw us through late nights, electric beats, and morning comedowns that we’re not ready to part with just yet. In fact, we’ll be carrying it right into autumn. Enter: T-shirt dresses.

This oversized essential has been a fixture on every type B girl's sartorial agenda since Kate Moss strutted through Glastonbury in 2005 — gold lurex mini dress, muddy Hunter wellies, and a pack of cigs in hand.

Maybe it’s the micro — sometimes asymmetrical – hemlines, or the clean-lined aesthetic that makes T-shirt dresses so functional and versatile. Or perhaps it’s their blank-canvas appeal – no rules, just an easy, not to mention comfy, throw-on piece. Styling is refreshingly simple – cinch the waist with a chunky belt for an 80s-inspired twist, or tie a scarf around your hips for a boho finish. As for footwear, opt for ballet flats on warmer days or chunky boots for a cosy autumn vibe.

Far from the grit and mud of the festival fields, Moschino brought the Noughties staple to the runway for autumn/winter 2025 – think tube silhouettes and loose-fitting white styles layered over fringed trousers and opera-length gloves. For spring/summer 2025, the look shifted: an oversized logo tee dress styled with bare legs and bold bin bag boots. Ralph Lauren and Toteme also embraced the humble garment, while Paloma Wool’s deconstructed take and Coach’s band tee added a playful twist to the minimalist classic.

Whether you're on the hunt for a plain version, a bold graphic print, or something with shimmer (à la a 90s supermodel), the options are endless. We recommend scouring your local vintage shops – think secondhand designer tees that look like they came straight from your dad’s wardrobe in its heyday.

© Paloma Wool Turrini Paloma Wool Paloma Wool puts a playful spin on the classic T-shirt dress with their short-sleeve tee featuring an attached overskirt that buttons at the waist to create a subtle gathered effect and layered illusion.

© The Row Robi Cady Maxi Dress The Row If you're in search of a quiet luxury staple that transitions seamlessly from a morning coffee run to an evening dinner, The Row’s maxi dress is the perfect pick. Featuring an A-line silhouette that drapes effortlessly from the frame, it embodies modern minimalism at its finest.

© Free People Icon Tee Free People If you’re after a simple design that still delivers on style, this design has a flattering oversized silhouette with ringer collar details and drop-hem sleeves. Our favourite? The rich mahogany shade.

© Diesel D-Eivor Diesel This Diesel dress is the ultimate cool-girl staple. Crafted from organic cotton jersey, it features dropped sleeves and a front overlay that ties in a bandana-style drape. A subtle cut-out at the front reveals the brand’s signature embroidered Oval D, adding an edgy finish.

© H&M Knot-Detail Dress H&M This mini jersey dress featured a round neckline, short sleeves, and a knotted detail at one side to create a chic tapered waist.

© Tommy Hilfiger Slim Mini T-Shirt Dress Tommy Hilfiger Where tennis-core meets everyday essentials, this mini-length T-shirt dress is the perfect throw-on. With its slim-fit silhouette and minimalist design, it’s finished with the brand’s signature flag embroidered at the chest for a subtle sporty touch.

© COS Knitted T-Shirt Dress COS Tap into two of the season’s hottest trends – stripes and T-shirt dresses – with this standout piece from COS. The contrasting stripes play effortlessly against the crew neckline and short sleeves, creating a relaxed yet refined silhouette.

© Monki Cinched Waist Long Sleeve Mini T-Shirt Dress In Black Stripe Monki As we head into autumn, a long-sleeved T-shirt dress becomes a go-to. This understated design features elegant yellow stripes set against a rich brown base, finished with a classic crew neckline for timeless appeal.

© Moschino Teddy Bear Printed Heavy Cotton Dress Moschino Combine two of the season’s most coveted trends – polka dots and T-shirt dresses – with this standout piece from Moschino. Taken from the brand’s autumn/winter 2025 collection, it’s the perfect addition to your wardrobe as we transition into the colder months.

© Arket T-Shirt Dress Arket Elegantly cut just below the knee, this short-sleeve T-shirt dress is crafted from soft jersey and features two daring side slits for a subtly sultry edge.

