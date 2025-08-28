Styling scarves as belts is hottest trend to follow – shop our favourites

While many reach for a belt simply to keep their trousers in place and avoid an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, for others, it's a chance to add depth and layering to their sartorial agenda. Even the simplest outfit can be elevated with a belt – whether skinny or chunky, studded, classic leather, or finished with an eye-catching buckle, a simple cinching is sure to add a statement. But this season, belts have emerged on the fashion frontlines in an unexpected form. Once draped around our necks, now wrapped at the waist – enter the scarf belt.

While belts aren’t typically associated with beachside escapes, this effortless styling trick takes its roots from the classic sarong. Our favourite summer cover-ups have been reimagined into everyday outfits – bringing unexpected volume and texture to the silhouette, resulting in a versatile look that's ready to carry us seamlessly into the autumn season.

Resurrected from the Aughts, silk scarves are now being tied at the hip and casually draped around the waist to echo the look of an asymmetrical overskirt. This playful trend is making its way from the sand to the sidewalk to offer a quirky new layering hack.

The skirt-meets-belt hybrid is styled much like a pareo – folded in half and knotted at the waist – but this time, it’s being layered over jeans, trousers, and dresses. Scarf-belting not only defines the waist but also injects a bold touch through a pop of colour. It’s a clever accessory that lets you play with texture and print – think sequinned embellishments or statement leopard designs – all while staying lighter, softer, and more smooth than a traditional belt.

Scarf belts have quickly become a favourite among A-list clientele – think Alexa Chung's oversized Gucci scarf tied at her hip over tailored trousers and a baby tee or Jennifer Lawrence's vintage Hermès scarf wrapped over low-rise linen trousers and a cherry red top.

The versatility of a silk scarf is nothing new. While today’s It-girls drape them around the waist, these timeless accessories were once used to keep hair in place as Hollywood starlets cruised in convertible Cadillac Eldorados and Ford Thunderbirds. Worn by the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, and Grace Kelly, the silk scarf became part of the iconography that made up their enduring glamour.

From 70s-inspired prints to Hermès’ classic equestrian motifs and Burberry’s timeless check, there’s no shortage of scarves that double perfectly as belts – adding depth, texture, and character to any outfit. Explore our curated edit of the season’s standout scarves for the ultimate splash of colour, print and panache.

Shop the hottest scarves for this season:

© Roberto Cavalli Flower And Jaguar Skin Print Scarf Roberto Cavalli No one does bold prints quite like Roberto Cavalli. This pure silk scarf showcases a delicate pink floral motif at its centre, framed by a striking jaguar-skin border for a fierce contrast. A subtle nod to the brand’s signature aesthetic, the design is finished with Cavalli’s mirrored snake monogram embossed on a small metal accent in the corner. £80.00 AT ROBERTO CAVALLI

© Burberry Watercolour Check Silk Scarf Burberry As we ease into autumn, Burberry’s classic elegance feels like the perfect timeless staple to incorporate into our wardrobes. This square scarf is crafted from pure silk and features a watercolour-effect Burberry check alongside the equestrian knight design. We suggest layering it over your favourite pair of white jeans. £370.00 AT BURBERRY

© Sandro Striped Silk Scarf Sandro For their spring/summer 2025 capsule collection, the brand draws inspiration from Louise Bourgeois’ work Spirales. This white silk scarf is adorned with a delicate pale blue webbed pattern – an artful nod to Mediterranean hues, designed to bring a touch of summer serenity to your everyday wardrobe. £89.40 AT SANDRO

© Hermès A Toute Allure Scarf 90 Hermès If you're looking to infuse a touch of 90s chic into your sartorial lineup, this Hermès piece makes the perfect addition. With bold orange detailing, the scarf showcases horses striking poses on a catwalk, each draped in striped and patterned coats. It’s a playful print that still captures the timeless elegance of the heritage brand. £470.00 AT HERMÈS

© Whistles Blue Sahar Buttercup Silk Scarf Whistles This layering hack is the ultimate opportunity to add a pop of colour to a plain look. If you're a lover of green hues, this scarf features a buttercup print and is crafted entirely from glossy silk. £90.00 AT WHISTLES

© Pucci Embellished Printed Silk-Twill Scarf Pucci Embellished iterations add a quirky twist to scarf-belting, and our favourite is this Pucci design. Adorned with a fish charm and lobster clasp, this silk-twill scarf is printed with colourful accents and embellished silver-tone brass chains as well as tonal discs along the edges. £750 AT NET-A-PORTER

Paisley-Print Silk-Twill Scarf Chloé It's time to blend the season's hottest two trends – boho-chic and scarf belts. This Chloé design is crafted from smooth silk-twill and printed with bohemian paisley swirls in a baby pink hue.

© Free People Essential Triangle Bandana Free People Adorned with a paisley design set against an off-white backdrop, this scarf brings a whimsical charm to any everyday look. The brown detailing adds warmth while maintaining a soft, feminine allure. £24.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

© Gucci Floral-Print Silk-Satin Scarf Gucci This Gucci number alludes to the brand's original "Flora" design that was created for Princess Grace of Monaco in the 1960s. The scarf oozed old Hollywood glamour with a pink ombré background and intricate floral motifs.

© Miu Miu Printed Twill Scarf Miu Miu Channel the season’s standout trend – polka dots – with this chic silk-twill scarf. Featuring a playful spotted design in timeless black and white, it’s the perfect accessory to elevate any look.

How we chose:

Style: Ranging from classic prints to embellished iterations, this round-up offers an array of cute styles to note.

Price: Our list boasts a myriad of prices, from beloved retail brands to luxury labels.

