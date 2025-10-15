Luxury stocking fillers for 2025

In my humble opinion, my favourite Christmas gifts are always the ones left in my stocking by that man with a white beard wearing a fluffy red suit. As a trinket lover and self-proclaimed hoarder of things I probably don't need but definitely love, stocking gifts are where personalisation and cute little extras really flourish.

From things you never knew you needed to those you’ve been asking about for months, here are the best festive stocking stuffers bound to bring joy to even the trickiest to buy for come Christmas morning.

Wool and Mohair Scarf Miu Miu Giving a gift that will last a lifetime is always encouraged, and this Miu Miu mohair scarf in sandy brown will be worn on repeat for many winters to come. £520.00 AT MIU MIU

Sleep Ritual Candle Drowsy A luxury candle is always a great gift idea, and this sleep-promoting option from Drowsy is just that. Made using the finest natural essential oils, set the scene for the ultimate wind-down before bed. £45.00 AT DROWSY

Diorissimo Barrette Dior Bows continue to reign supreme in the style sphere, and come Christmas, they'll be everywhere that's anywhere. A pillar house symbol, the bow is redesigned in black velvet adorned with a pale gold-finish CD signature delicately pavé-set with silver-tone crystals. £510.00 AT DIOR

Illusion Huggies Ornament Bauble in Gold Astrid & Miyu If in doubt, gift jewellery. For Christmas, leading jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu has a wide range of options perfect for all aesthetics, but their Illusion Huggies are tied up in a dreamy little red velvet bauble, are most definitely a fan favourite. £75.00 AT ASTRID & MIYU

Damson Bonnet Wool and the Gang If you have a craft lover in your life who's always in need of a new project, Wool and the Gang's newest DIY collab with It-Girl brand Damson Madder is a must purchase. There's nothing more satisfying than crafting your own cosy comfort. £71.00 AT WOOL AND THE GANG

GG Emblem Card Case Gucci Small but ultra luxurious, this adorable pink-hued Gucci card holder is both practical in form and function, whilst also being utterly lusted after. Made in Italy from supple leather and finished with gold-toned hardware. £310.00 AT GUCCI

Lip Sleeping Mask Pumpkin Pie Laneige Laneige's lip sleeping masks are every beauty buff's dream, and their newest Pumpkin Pie version is the ultimate autumnal answer to soft and plump lips.

£21.00 AT BOOTS

Brown Fluffy Mitten Gloves Nobody's Child Cute and cosy gloves are a practical stocking stuffer that will evoke joy to all who receive. This season, fluff in all forms is majorly trending, making these brown mittens from cool-girl brand Nobody's Child the perfect accessory addition for fashion lovers. £25.00 AT NOBODY'S CHILD

Glossier You Duo Glossier Glossier's You perfume has garnered high praise from beauty moguls around the world and has become one of the most lusted-after fragrances on the market. Made especially for Christmas time, the duo set includes a 50ml bottle and an 8ml travel spray. £75.00 AT GLOSSIER

Ceramic Reusable Cup Frank Green Frank Green products are superior to none, and that's just a fact. Leak-proof, insulating and completely customisable, the Ceramic Reusable Cup is the gift that keeps on giving. £29.99 AT FRANK GREEN

The Everyday Encore Body Oil AKT Luxurious body care is one of those things you don't tend to buy for yourself, thus making it the ultimate self-care infused gift. AKT's newest family member is both fast-absorbing and nourishing, and perfect for the colder weather, whilst also leaving a lasting glow like no other. £35.00 AT AKT

Grind x Beauty Pie Bundle Grind If you have a certified coffee and beauty lover in your life, Grind's collaboration with Beauty Pie is a failsafe gift option. The bundle includes a sleek, chic refillable tin, 40 Depuffing Under-Eye Gel Pads and a 3-month Beauty Pie+ Membership. £45.00 AT GRIND

Unisex Daily Essential Quarter Socks Lululemon Everyone has that one pair of socks in their drawer that's superior to others, and that's exactly what these Lululemon ones are. Featuring 360° arch support, TerryToe™ cushioning on the toes for an extra layer of protection and a stretchy cuff that gently hugs your leg, these make for a small but mighty stocking stuffer. £12.00 AT LULULEMON

Dazzling Bows Everyday Pouch Elizabeth Scarlett No need for wrapping, this adorable, customisable pouch from Elizabeth Scarlett is chic enough on its own. Perfect for housing makeup, hair accessories, precious keepsakes and everything in between.

£34.00 AT ELIZABETH SCARLETT

