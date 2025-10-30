Sustainable gift guide for 2025: Fashion, homeware & more

Gifting season is quickly rolling around. With Christmas on the horizon, many begin sifting through stores be it IRL or online like there is no tomorrow. But, the truth of the matter is that most of us don’t really need anything. Hence, a mindful present is always our top priority when it comes to spoiling our nearest and dearest.
Now, it’s no secret that a fully sustainable item of clothing, makeup or homeware doesn’t truly exist. We all recognise the fact that the most ethical items of clothing we own are already hanging in our wardrobe. Regardless, newness calls - and winter is the ideal time to re-invigorate your wardrobe with fun, fashionable new brands in time for 2026.
Those with a penchant for planet-friendly labels, look no further. Names such as Collina Strada, Marques’ Almeida, Conner Ives and Stella McCartney are flying the flag for considered consumption, paving the way for sustainable fashion in the luxury sphere.
Likewise, independent brands spanning Roop to Sheep Inc. offer up affordable yet covetable pieces that are both kind to your wallet and the earth. Sustainable gifts needn’t cost a small fortune - Vinted, eBay and Depop are also brilliant sources of all things pre-loved and lower prices.
According to Climateq, statistics have shown that, on average, only 1 per cent of gifts are still used six months after Christmas. The rest often end up sitting unused in a cupboard or being sent to landfill sites. Therefore it’s essential that we buy less and buy better.
From fashion to beauty, discover the best sustainable gifts to treat your loved ones this year.
Sustainable gift guide for 2025:
The Sheepstooth Scarf
Sheep Inc.
Crafted from 100 per cent regenerative New Zealand merino wool, Sheep Inc.'s scarf is both playful and planet-friendly. Cleverly, the piece comes with a Clip-on NFC Enabled Connected Dot, so you can transparently see the production chain of the colourful gem.
Falabella AirPods Case Keyring
Stella McCartney
Made from a matte Shaggy Deer vegan leather alternative with a semi-gloss grain in pretty plus and featuring a signature recycled brass and recyclable aluminium diamond-cut chain, Stella McCartney's dainty accessory is one for the luxury lovers.
Silver Plated Earrings
COompletedworks
Not only do Completedworks' earrings look the part, but they are set to become a sustainable staple in your jewellery box. Crafted from recycled materials, they are a contemporary, considered jewel to add to your online shopping bag.
Manhattan Dotted Jug in Whisky
Gather Glass
Gather Glass' Manhattan Dotted Jug is a masterclass in playful elegance. Hand-blown with a tactile dotted texture and a sleek black rim, its warm amber hue elevates every table setting.
The Reconstituted Shirred T-shirt
Conner Ives
We've been lusting after Conner Ives' shirred shirts for quite some time now. Not only are they desperately cool, but they are crafted from 100 per cent vintage cotton T-shirt. Old is gold, after all.
Baby Furoshiki Bag
Roop
Roop's Baby Furoshiki Bag in red is a punchy, sustainable, handcrafted accessory inspired by traditional Japanese wrapping cloths. Compact and eco-friendly, it's perfect for adding a pop of colour to any outfit. Made from deadstock material.
Aurner
Aesop
Australian brand Aesop, also known for its minimalist skincare, incorporates the same philosophy in its fragrances by sourcing ingredients that are natural, responsibly harvested and cruelty-free. Its distinctive glass amber bottles are equally considered, reducing single-use plastic waste. Aurner, the 12th scent in the brand’s collection, blends the feminine associations of flowers with a fresh green twist.
Baby Pony Ring
Collina Strada
Set with Swarovski crystals and crafted from silver-tone recycled pewter, Collina Strada's equestrian ring is a weird and wonderful treasure to kickstart conversation.
Lily Pearmain Stripe Jug
Toast
Hand-thrown in south east London, Toast's Lily Pearmain Stripe Jug is the perfect gift for homeware lovers. Complete with a striking design and a terracotta structure, the piece is perfect for reviving your interior decor collection.
Crochet Garden Cosmetics Bag
My Mum Made It
Beautifully textured and sustainably made, this knit cosmetics bag features delicate hand-crocheted floral details, meticulously created in-house. Crafted from 100 per cent organic cotton yarn, it offers a soft yet functional design.
The Baby Books Tee
Cou Cou Intimates
Cou Cou make all their pieces from 100 per cent GOTS Certified Organic Cotton, which means they're not only sustainably-sourced, but compostable, too. Once you're ready to part ways with your Cou Cou garment, you can simply pop them in the compost to start them on the next stage of their renewable cycle. BTW, Dua Lipa owns this tee - if you needed more convincing to press 'buy.'
Terry Towel
Tekla
A firm favourite among the team, Tekla Fabrics is a homeware haven for Hackney dwellers. Based in Copenhagen, the brand takes inspiration from the relationship between art and architecture, creating plush, mindfully-crafted textiles from bedding to towelling. Made in Portugal from 100 per cent organic cotton, these towels come GOTS certified.
Ballerina Pink Scrunchie
Made By Maman
Made By Maman is a must-watch brand. Founded by a mother-daughter duo, it offers radiant hand-stitched hair accessories from off-cuts and deadstock fabrics, with a portion of profits supporting suicide prevention charity PAPYRUS.
The Hairy Boddy Belt
Hairy Mary
It's no secret that we're big fans of Hairy Mary here at H! Fashion. Jazz up your winter wardrobe with the The Hairy Boddy Belt - a handmade piece that conjures up haute highland style with punkish edge.
Eucalyptus 20
Le Labo
Le Labo, a slow perfumer by design, has revolutionised the fragrance industry with its commitment to individuality. Its aim is to create "soulful fragrances", made fresh to order, ensuring that waste is kept to a minimum and every bottle is created with purpose. Eucalyptus 20, its latest scent, is crafted with fresh eucalyptus and cedarwood for a grounding aroma that transports the wearer to the great outdoors.
Vegan Stick Deodorant
Wild
Wild is committed to reducing packaging waste and everything they produce can be refilled, cutting down on that throwaway mentality. Their items contain safe ingredients that are natural, free from aluminium and above all, last. By investing in their products, you’ll save over 30 grams of plastic going to landfill. And the bows? Adorable.
Julie Pants
Underproection
Copenhagen-based label Underprotection was created in 2010 with the aim of making "conscious and ambitious choices" and allowing shoppers to more easily access sustainable underwear. We love the snug Julie Pants, which boast a 90 per cent cotton and 10 per cent cashmere construction, made at a BSCI certified factory in Turkey.
Sacred Tartan Bag
Rosie Evans
Fashioned from a repurposed vintage tartan wool blanket, Rosie Evans' Sacred Crossbody Bag channels nostalgic highland heritage through a contemporary lens. Finished with deadstock poly bias binding and an adjustable strap, it embodies mindful design with bold sophistication.
