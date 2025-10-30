Sustainable gift guide for 2025: Fashion, homeware & more

Gifting season is quickly rolling around. With Christmas on the horizon, many begin sifting through stores be it IRL or online like there is no tomorrow. But, the truth of the matter is that most of us don’t really need anything. Hence, a mindful present is always our top priority when it comes to spoiling our nearest and dearest.

Now, it’s no secret that a fully sustainable item of clothing, makeup or homeware doesn’t truly exist. We all recognise the fact that the most ethical items of clothing we own are already hanging in our wardrobe. Regardless, newness calls - and winter is the ideal time to re-invigorate your wardrobe with fun, fashionable new brands in time for 2026.

Those with a penchant for planet-friendly labels, look no further. Names such as Collina Strada, Marques’ Almeida, Conner Ives and Stella McCartney are flying the flag for considered consumption, paving the way for sustainable fashion in the luxury sphere.

Likewise, independent brands spanning Roop to Sheep Inc. offer up affordable yet covetable pieces that are both kind to your wallet and the earth. Sustainable gifts needn’t cost a small fortune - Vinted, eBay and Depop are also brilliant sources of all things pre-loved and lower prices.

According to Climateq, statistics have shown that, on average, only 1 per cent of gifts are still used six months after Christmas. The rest often end up sitting unused in a cupboard or being sent to landfill sites. Therefore it’s essential that we buy less and buy better.

From fashion to beauty, discover the best sustainable gifts to treat your loved ones this year.

Sustainable gift guide for 2025:

