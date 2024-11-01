Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Scorpios 2024

Scorpios are the enigmatic rulers of the zodiac, cloaked in mystery and passion. They’re fiercely loyal, shielded and passionate, with an intensity that can scorch or soothe. If you’ve ever had an ex who just so happens to be a Scorpio, you’ll be well aware that the water signs are quite the rollercoaster ride.

Scorpios, born between October 23 and November 21, are known for their intense and passionate nature. They are deeply layered, valuing deep connections with friends and loved ones. Possessing an undeniable magnetic charisma cloaked in mystery that draws you in, Scorpios bring with them an enigmatic allure. Their determination and ambition drive them to pursue their goals relentlessly.

However, like every other sign, they have their weaknesses. They are something of a red flag for many, known for their secretive nature and jealous disposition. Emotionally profound, often experiencing feelings intensely, the autumn babies can be highly vulnerable, which is unsurprisingly considering they are a water sign.

© Gotham Kendall Jenner is a high profile Scorpio

Many often mistake Scorpios for a fire sign due to their red hot passionate streak, but indeed, they are softies on the inside. Plus, these power-hungry signs are resourceful and resilient, able to navigate challenges with a strategic mindset, making them helpful allies and formidable adversaries. Hint - best not to get on the wrong side of Kendall Jenner, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore and other famous Scorpios should you ever meet them

Need help selecting the perfect gift for a hard-to-please Scorpio? Discover the best products that will be sure to tickle this sassy sign pink.

Best gifts for Scorpios:

Mini LE 5 À 7 in Patent Leather Saint Laurent Dark and romantic like a secretive Scorpio, Saint Laurent's sleek spicy chocolate arm candy will delight any luxury lover. Crafted from high-quality patent leather, the timeless design features a glossy finish that catches the light beautifully, making it a standout piece for any occasion. £1,350.00 AT SAINT LAURENT

Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour Chanel Create a vampiric beauty look with a helping hand from Chanel. The house's deeply romantic lipstick is ideal for Scorpios wanting to achieving their famous femme fatale persona. Perfect for date nights. £40.00 AT BOOTS

Scorpio Zodiac Bracelet in Gold Astrid & Miyu Astrid & Miyu's 'Scorpio Zodiac Bracelet' in gold beautifully combines elegance and symbolism. Featuring the Scorpio constellation, it offers a subtle yet striking design perfect for daily wear. Made with high-quality materials, this bracelet celebrates Scorpios' intensity and passion, making it a meaningful accessory for those born under this sign. £70.00 AT ASTRID & MIYU

Grandpa Floral-Embroidered Cotton-Blend Cardigan Damson Madder Deeply emotional Scorpios often need to unwind, hence a kitsch, cosy staple never goes amiss. Punctuated with passionate rose detailing, Damson Madder's grandpa knit will become an essential wardrobe staple for Scorpios in need of sartorial soothing. £125.00 AT HARVEY NICHOLS

The Boss Wafer Notebook in Panama Smythson It's only human to feel the need for control, but Scorpios particularly like to be in charge. Hence, Smythsons' 'The Boss' notebook is the ultimate gift for organised autumn babies. A little leather luxury to delight. £45.00 AT SMYTHSON

Deco Blue Topaz Birthstone Necklace Edge of Ember Topaz is the Scorpio birthstone, so a touch of brilliant pale blue goes a long way for this zesty zodiac sign. Featuring a stunning blue topaz gemstone set in a delicate design, Edge of Ember's necklace adds a pop of colour to any outfit.

£125.00 AT EDGE OF EMBER

Mohair Logo Cushion LOEWE Fiery in look and cosy by nature, LOEWE's mohair-clad cushion reminds the on-the-go Scorpio to take a break and relax. A bolt of hot orange reflects their passionate personality, while the brand's signature emblem offers a dose of designer charm. £470.00 AT ABASK

Sleep Wellness Trio Spa Ceylon Like fellow water signs Cancer and Pisces, Scorpios can struggle with their emotions. Lounge in serene luxury with a spritz of Spa Ceylon's 'Wellness Trio' set, which aids sleep and deep relaxation with its soothing lavender blend. £12.50 AT SPA CEYLON

The Short Cou Cou Intimates Often described as the most sensual star sign, Scorpios are highly flirtatious beings. Therefore, a sprinking of new lingeries, cherry red loungewear or cheeky embroidery is set to be a hit. Our choice would be these cosy but kittenish shorts from Cou Cou Intimates. £58.00 AT COU COU INTIMATES

Alyssa Brown Glass Table & Desk Lamp Oliver Bonas Secretive Scorpios thrive in darkness, meaning interior choices lean towards tonal, autumnal palettes. Oliver Bonas' 'Alyssa' lamp is a great choice for retro interior-lovers. A subtle source of light, the piece comes complete with a dark chocolate colourway and on-trend speckle effect. £55.00 AT OLIVER BONAS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.