Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Surrealist handbags you absolutely need for party season
Subscribe
Surrealist handbags you absolutely need for party season

11 Surrealist handbags you absolutely need for party season

Judith Leiber, Schiaparelli, Moschino - meet the luxury houses bringing Dalí-esque glamour to the runway

Chriselle Lim seen outside Schiaparelli show wearing black sunnies with a white frame, Schiaparelli earrings, white Schiaparelli dress, golden Schiaparelli handbag with face details and golden Schiaparelli heels during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 © Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Tania Leslau
Tania LeslauFashion Features Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Surrealism, born from the colourful imagination of the 1920s avant-garde, was never meant to be confined to the walls of galleries. Spearheaded by Salvador Dalí, whose melting clocks and dreamscapes toyed with logic and dreams, the movement sought to liberate the subconscious, inviting fantasy into the everyday. It wasn’t long before fashion, too, fell under its hypnotic spell.

View post on Instagram
 

Enter Elsa Schiaparelli, the couturier who turned whimsy into wearable art. Collaborating with Dalí himself, she transformed surrealism’s anti-logic into couture form - think her iconic 1937 Lobster Dress, the Shoe Hat, or gowns embroidered with crawling insects and wandering eyes. 

Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS22© Getty Images
Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS22
Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS22© Getty Images
Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS22

That magic of surrealism continues to ripple through contemporary fashion today. Judith Leiber’s minaudières - bejewelled bags shaped like animals, cupcakes, or champagne flutes - echo Schiaparelli’s eccentric glamour in glittering, handheld form. Meanwhile, Moschino continues to revel in the absurd: handbags masquerading as cleaning sprays, gowns adorned with sweet wrappers, trompe-l’œil tailoring that blurs the line between reality and reverie.

View post on Instagram
 

As the party season approaches, surrealism feels more resonant than ever. Now is not the time to dull your shine - embrace the marvellous, the unthinkable and the sublime. After all, in fashion’s most festive moments, the only rule worth following is to surprise.

The easiest way to embrace surrealist style? With a statement bag that’s set to kickstart our conversation. Shop our favourites below.

Surrealist handbags to shop now:

  • Rocking Horse Jessie Clutch

    Rocking Horse Jessie Clutch

    Judith Leiber

    Carefully crafted from gold-tone metal, Judith Leiber's dazzling clutch is coated with hand-dotted crystals which took over 80 hours to complete. Inspired by vintage homeware aesthetics, this piece is one to cherish forever.

  • MINI FACE BAG schiaparelli

    Mini Face Bag

    Schiaparelli

    One of the most popular picks on the market, Schiaparelli's Mini Face Bag has adorned the arms of the rich and famous since it first hit Daniel Roseberry's runway.

  • cake cross body bag

    Cake Cross Body Bag

    Kurt Geiger

    Inspired by Marie Antoinette, Kurt Geiger's latest drop is a rococo dream. This piece is primed for nights out on the town, complete with dazzling crystals and a fanciful design. Let them eat cake!

  • Anya Brands Nurofen Mini Bucket Bag

    Anya Brands Nurofen Mini Bucket Bag

    Anya Hindmarch

    There's no need to fear tomorrow's hangover with Anya Hindmarch's tongue-in-cheek Nurofen bag. Topped with silver sequins with a satin lining, this piece is one for those with a stylish sense of humour.

  • Frog clutch jw anderson

    Frog Clutch

    JW Anderson

    Jonathan Anderson is known for his love of animal clutches. Inspired by the JW Anderson x Wellipets, this hilarious frog clutch is reserved for the bold dressers among us. 

  • Kiara Cat Clutch

    Kiara Cat Clutch

    JW PEI

    An affordable option for feline fanatics, JW PEI's kitty clutch radiates kitsch elegance with its sleek design. Party-ready purr-fection. 

  • Beaded Icon Crossbody Bag

    Beaded Icon Crossbody Bag

    Anthropologie

    Keep the drinks flowing all night with Anthropologie's beaded gem of a bag, complete with sweet olive detailing and an elegant martini glass design. 

  • Sheep Bag moschino

    Sheep Bag

    Moschino

    Little Bo Peep may have lost her sheep but we certainly wouldn't misplace Moschino's darling baaing piece of arm candy from the AW25 collection. Fluffy, fun and functional for any occasion.

  • Frog Frame purse vivienne westwood

    Frog Frame purse

    Vivienne Westwood

    Vivienne Westwood's amphibian gem takes the playful form of a frog, merging antique-inspired metalwork with Harris Tweed texture and a multicoloured embroidered orb finish. It's set to sell out in record time, so hop to it. 

  • Seashell Beaded Satin Clutch

    Seashell Beaded Satin Clutch

    Clio Peppiatt

    Embrace siren style with Clio Peppiatt's dreamy shell purse, which combines top-notch craftsmanship and whimsical elegance via all-over hand-placed beaded embellishments in pretty pink. 

  • Staudines Silver-Tone Clutch

    Staudines Silver-Tone Clutch

    Staud

    Sardines have become fashion’s latest fishy fixation, with the petite creatures increasingly starting to pepper collections. Featuring a sardine motif for a touch of tongue-in-cheek charm, this sweet pick is set to turn heads wherever you go.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Other Topics
More The Wish List
See more
Read More