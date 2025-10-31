11 Surrealist handbags you absolutely need for party season

Surrealism, born from the colourful imagination of the 1920s avant-garde, was never meant to be confined to the walls of galleries. Spearheaded by Salvador Dalí, whose melting clocks and dreamscapes toyed with logic and dreams, the movement sought to liberate the subconscious, inviting fantasy into the everyday. It wasn’t long before fashion, too, fell under its hypnotic spell.

Enter Elsa Schiaparelli, the couturier who turned whimsy into wearable art. Collaborating with Dalí himself, she transformed surrealism’s anti-logic into couture form - think her iconic 1937 Lobster Dress, the Shoe Hat, or gowns embroidered with crawling insects and wandering eyes.

© Getty Images Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS22 © Getty Images Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS22

That magic of surrealism continues to ripple through contemporary fashion today. Judith Leiber’s minaudières - bejewelled bags shaped like animals, cupcakes, or champagne flutes - echo Schiaparelli’s eccentric glamour in glittering, handheld form. Meanwhile, Moschino continues to revel in the absurd: handbags masquerading as cleaning sprays, gowns adorned with sweet wrappers, trompe-l’œil tailoring that blurs the line between reality and reverie.

As the party season approaches, surrealism feels more resonant than ever. Now is not the time to dull your shine - embrace the marvellous, the unthinkable and the sublime. After all, in fashion’s most festive moments, the only rule worth following is to surprise.

The easiest way to embrace surrealist style? With a statement bag that’s set to kickstart our conversation. Shop our favourites below.

Surrealist handbags to shop now:

Rocking Horse Jessie Clutch Judith Leiber Carefully crafted from gold-tone metal, Judith Leiber's dazzling clutch is coated with hand-dotted crystals which took over 80 hours to complete. Inspired by vintage homeware aesthetics, this piece is one to cherish forever.

£6,490.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Mini Face Bag Schiaparelli One of the most popular picks on the market, Schiaparelli's Mini Face Bag has adorned the arms of the rich and famous since it first hit Daniel Roseberry's runway. £8,500.00 AT SCHIAPARELLI

Cake Cross Body Bag Kurt Geiger Inspired by Marie Antoinette, Kurt Geiger's latest drop is a rococo dream. This piece is primed for nights out on the town, complete with dazzling crystals and a fanciful design. Let them eat cake! £229.00 AT KURT GEIGER

Anya Brands Nurofen Mini Bucket Bag Anya Hindmarch There's no need to fear tomorrow's hangover with Anya Hindmarch's tongue-in-cheek Nurofen bag. Topped with silver sequins with a satin lining, this piece is one for those with a stylish sense of humour. £895.00 AT ANYA HINDMARCH

Frog Clutch JW Anderson Jonathan Anderson is known for his love of animal clutches. Inspired by the JW Anderson x Wellipets, this hilarious frog clutch is reserved for the bold dressers among us. £750.00 AT MYTHERESA

Kiara Cat Clutch JW PEI An affordable option for feline fanatics, JW PEI's kitty clutch radiates kitsch elegance with its sleek design. Party-ready purr-fection. £70.00 AT JW PEI

Beaded Icon Crossbody Bag Anthropologie Keep the drinks flowing all night with Anthropologie's beaded gem of a bag, complete with sweet olive detailing and an elegant martini glass design. £78.00 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Sheep Bag Moschino Little Bo Peep may have lost her sheep but we certainly wouldn't misplace Moschino's darling baaing piece of arm candy from the AW25 collection. Fluffy, fun and functional for any occasion. £1,175.00 AT MOSCHINO

Frog Frame purse Vivienne Westwood Vivienne Westwood's amphibian gem takes the playful form of a frog, merging antique-inspired metalwork with Harris Tweed texture and a multicoloured embroidered orb finish. It's set to sell out in record time, so hop to it.

£290.00 AT VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

Seashell Beaded Satin Clutch Clio Peppiatt Embrace siren style with Clio Peppiatt's dreamy shell purse, which combines top-notch craftsmanship and whimsical elegance via all-over hand-placed beaded embellishments in pretty pink. £395.00 AT MYTHERESA

Staudines Silver-Tone Clutch Staud Sardines have become fashion’s latest fishy fixation, with the petite creatures increasingly starting to pepper collections. Featuring a sardine motif for a touch of tongue-in-cheek charm, this sweet pick is set to turn heads wherever you go.

£550.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.