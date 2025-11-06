9 party season must-haves approved by a fashion editor

As soon as the Halloween decorations come down, our attention shifts from spooky dressing to something far more exciting - party season. It’s the time of year when the social calendar fills up and sequins, shimmer, and sparkle make their long-awaited return.

If there’s ever a moment to go all out, it’s now - when dressing up feels purposely joyful, and no one will bat an eyelid if you’re wearing head-to-toe metallics on the morning commute.

Phase Eight’s new partywear collection captures exactly that. Think trending silhouettes, timeless tailoring, and just the right amount of statement glamour. Whether you’re after a show-stopping dress for a Christmas party, an elegant yet elevated top or jacket for festive drinks, or a timeless piece that will see you through New Year’s Eve and beyond, the brand has you covered. Some of our favourites? The Tasmin maxi dress, which gives this season’s drop-waist silhouette a glamorous twist; the Kassie peplum top, ideal for transitioning effortlessly from your office desk to the dance floor; and the Donna dress - a figure-flattering red number guaranteed to turn heads.

9 fashion editor-approved picks you need for this season from Phase Eight

Sade Grey Suit Trousers I’m a huge fan of gunmetal silver, offering a luxe alternative to traditional party-season shimmer. These trousers have a high waist, gorgeous soft pleats and the perfect cigarette-style crop. Whether pairing with a simple t-shirt and the matching blazer, or a silky black cami for the evening, this pair will be your go-to for this season and beyond. £129.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Tasmin Maxi Dress Drop-waist dresses have been one of the defining trends of the season - seen everywhere from street style at Fashion Weeks to the red carpet. The Tasmin maxi offers a party-ready interpretation of the silhouette, crafted in a classic shimmering silver. Style it with classic black heels for evening allure or a pair of ballet flats for an effortlessly cool, fashion editor-approved finish. £189.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Rue Cropped Jacket Is this not the chicest black jacket of the season? With subtly structured shoulders and delicate silver stud detailing, the Rue cropped jacket channels retro glamour with a contemporary twist. Pair it with the matching mini skirt for full impact, or style with a crisp shirt and a tailored skirt for a festive twist on power dressing. £149.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Sequin Burgundy Clutch Bag This bag could easily have come straight off the runway collection of a high-designer fashion brand. The circular gold handles put an elevated twist on the classic clutch bag. Combined with the decadent burgundy colourway, this bag is a real showstopper. And for under £80? It’s a true must-have. £79.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Kassie Peplum Top The peplum silhouette has made a confident comeback - and the Kassie top redefines it with a touch of effortless glamour. Embellished with subtle sparkle, it’s ideal for occasions that call for drama, but not too much. Whether paired with jeans and heels or tailored trousers, it’s a versatile piece that promises to take your look from day to night. £95.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Sparkle Earrings When in doubt, let your accessories do the talking. These statement teardrop earrings bring instant glamour to any look, transforming even the simplest outfit into something celebration-ready. Perfect for everything from after-work drinks to black-tie events, they’re a failsafe way to add some sophisticated sparkle. £25.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Donna Red Maxi Dress Every wardrobe deserves a statement dress - and no shade feels more festive than a rich, fiery red. The Donna dress stands out for its beautifully ruched detailing across the front and back, sculpting a flattering, feminine silhouette. Finished with a gold buckle and gentle draping, it’s the definition of sophistication. £159.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Platform Sandals A pair of metallic heels is a party-season essential - the easiest way to inject instant glamour into any outfit, from tailored trousers to a little black dress. I love that the sandals feature chic knotted detailing across the front, adding a touch of contemporary cool to a timeless silhouette. £119.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

Jamie Bow Dress The little black dress remains a forever staple - and this season, the Jamie bow dress offers a playful update on the classic. The bow detailing provides a cutesy alternative to sequins for those who prefer subtle sophistication, making it the perfect piece for any celebration on your calendar. £149.00 AT PHASE EIGHT

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Phase Eight. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.