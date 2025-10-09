7 Windbreakers every Gorpcore enthusiasts needs

It might be hard to believe, but the fashion girlies have an affinity for camping. Not the activity in itself of course, but rather the uniform that comes with it. East London has been colonised by Arc’teryx torque beanies and Salomon XT-6s, worn by street style enthusiasts with a penchant for overpriced matcha, wired earphones and Aesop products.

Cult you ask? Nope - just gorpcore, the phrase coined back in May 2017 by Jason Chen for The Cut. The term embodies all things outdoorsy and takes inspiration for being at one with nature, camping, climbing, hiking, rock climbing - you name it, the list goes on.

Gorpcore was named after the colloquial term for trail mix, 'Good Ol’ Raisins and Peanuts' and revolves around the utilitarian. Championing gear and equipment as opposed to a mere aesthetic outfit, gorpcore spans hiking boots, cargo pants, utility vests, zip-up fleeces, base layers and more. If it has an abundance of bulky pockets, it's gorpcore.

Arguably the most important element of gorpcore? The windbreaker - AKA the waterproof jacket. With pieces by sportswear brands like Patagonia, Adidas and The North Face rocketing to popularity, the windbreaker has transcended its utilitarian roots in mountain sports to claim a firm foothold in the fashion sphere.

© @oliviahirst The influencer sphere loves a gorpcore windbreaker © @momentsabloom Nature-themed content has boomed in recent years

Fashion pioneers from Bella Hadid, Mia Regan and Emily Ratajkowski have embraced the trend, cementing its place in the fashionscape even further.

Where you’re scaling the mountains or Columbia Road Flower Market, discover the best windbreakers below for a hard hitting-dose of functional fashion.

Windbreakers every gorpcore enthusiasts needs:

Squamish Hoody Women's Arc'teryx The grip that Arc'teryx has on the gorpcore girls is really quite something. The brand's Squamish Hoody comes in four timeless colourways and features a breathable and highly wind-resistant fabric construction. Extra details include a trim fit, dual hem adjustments, a hood and elasticised cuffs. £160.00 AT ARC'TERYX

Item Track Top Printed adidas By Stella McCartney Crafted from recycled polyester, this adidas By Stella McCartney is the epitome of utilitarian-chic. An oversized double collar, a dark hue and hand dual front pockets culminate in a piece perfect for outdoor walking - whether en route to Hackney or the Himalayas. £170.00 AT ADIDAS

Check Water Resistant Padded Shell Jacket iets frans Exclusive to UO and made with recycled fibres, this street style gem is set to delight gorpcore lovers. Boasting a pleasing padded silhouette, funnel neck with a drawstring hood, zip-through front fastening, long sleeves, elasticated cuffs, two pockets and a drawstring hem in a cool-girl checked design. £79.00 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Women's Skysail Jacket Patagonia Drawing inspiration from Patagonia’s vintage sailing jackets, the Skysail combines nostalgia with innovation. Crafted from 100 per cent recycled fishing nets, it helps curb ocean plastic while its PFAS-free water-repellent finish and Fair Trade Certified™ craftsmanship bring sustainability to a sleek, modern silhouette. £190.00 AT PATAGONIA

Pack Lite Anorak Lululemon Designed for casual wear and light activity, Lululemon's crisp white option is the perfect layer for low-key tennis mornings and walks. A zippered kangaroo pocket, a packable design and a cinchable hem make for the ideal throw-on piece. £89.00 AT LULULEMON

Women’s Antora Rain Jacket The North Face Built for city commutes and trail adventures alike, The North Face’s Antora Rain Jacket offers full protection from the elements with its waterproof, windproof DryVent™ shell and non-PFC DWR finish. Made from recycled ripstop, it features an adjustable hood, storm flap, elastic cuffs and a cinchable hem for a custom fit, while secure zipped pockets keep essentials safe and dry. £115.00 AT THE NORTH FACE

Cropped Check Pattern Reversible Jacket Burberry Burberry’s Cropped Check Reversible Jacket offers versatile luxury with its two-in-one design. One side features the iconic beige check with the Equestrian Knight motif, while the reverse is a timeless solid. Crafted for comfort, style, and effortless, sophisticated autumnal layering. £999.00 AT FLANNELS

