I'm a fashion editor - here are the luxury vintage pieces I'm shopping for autumn 2025

As we bid farewell to summer, we look forward to the cosy goodness autumn brings. Longline silhouettes, warming earth tones and lightweight knits to nuzzle into as the climate inevitably cools. The stretch of time between June and August calls for widespread wardrobe experimentation - after all, what better time to toy with your style than when you’re tanned (confident) and tickled by the sweet taste of Sangria (uninhibited)?

As September unfurls however, we begin to sift through the drawers in search of the layers, from cable knits to denim jackets and skinny scarfs à la Lindsay Lohan circa 2002. The month also doubles as a celebration of preloved style, with the annual Second Hand September campaign urging shoppers to press pause on buying new clothes for thirty days.

According to B-Corp certified fashion label Omnes, British consumers are re-wearing their outfits 35 per cent less than they did 15 years ago, with the average garment lasting only 7 to 10 wears. Therefore buying less and buying better is essential when curating a mindful archive that’s kinder to both your budget and the planet.

Shopping vintage is one way to reinvigorate your autumnal style. The UK has access to some of the best vintage platforms in the world, and quite frankly, they are severely underutilised. France is leading the charge, with Vinted claiming top spot for the country’s biggest retailer, beating mega brands like Amazon to the punch. Touché.

© Getty Images Carla Bruni walks for Versace's autumn/winter 1994 runway collection

Want your wardrobe to really go the distance? Look to vintage luxury. Pricier - yes, but utterly transformative. There’s nothing quite like the disruptive cheekiness of a 90s Jean Paul Gaultier mesh graphic, or the kittenish ruffle of a Blumarine frock. Houses like Saint Laurent, Gucci, Fendi and Chanel are revered for their outerwear - meaning there’s no better time to browse Vestiaire in search of your dream designer gem as the season settles in.

Think buttery leathers, petal-soft cashmere, muted animal prints and retro metallics that radiate Eighties charm. While autumn calls for cocooning, it begs for your style to shine.

Step sustainably into the new season and shop my top vintage picks below. Remember, once they are gone - they’re gone.

Fashion Editor's luxury vintage picks for autumn 2025:

Comics Print Denim Coat Dress Jean Paul Gaultier The early autumn months call for a lightweight jacket to combat the temperature drop. With its contrasting denim and comic book fabric strip panels, Jean Paul Gaultier's longline jacket caught my eye. £376.19 AT 1STDIBS

Purple Nappa Leather Split Skirt Gianfranco Ferre Purple leather is at the forefront of my mind this season - and this split hemmed vintage midi skirt by Gianfranco Ferre is a timeless gem that's avant garde and flirtatious in all the right ways. £212.38 AT ETSY

SS01 Poodle Print Zipper Camisole Top Dior John Galliano's Dior will forever hold a special place in our vintage-loving hearts - and this poodle-clad cami, hailing from the brand's spring/summer 2001 runway collection, is an adorably kitsch piece to invest in this autumn. £315.00 AT STUDDED PETALS

Skirt Trousers Dries Van Noten Not to be dramatic, but I would do unspeakable things to get my hands on a pair of Dries Van Noten's vintage skirt trousers. A rare find, the hybrid piece is fully crafted from midnight black wool and boasts an integrated pleated half skirt that marries classic design and preppy flair. £442.84 AT ETSY

Fendi Canvas Baguette Bag ReSelfridges Take it from Carrie Bradshaw, Fendi Baguettes are a powerful piece of arm candy. Forever in demand, these puppies are the sign of a die-hard fashion insider - and the red-cream canvas of this preloved jewel is perfect for complementing the changing tones of the autumn leaves. £1,250.00 AT SELFRIDGES

90s Wool Dress Nicole Farhi Slinky and sophisticated - two words that epitomise the Nicole Farhi girl. This Nineties button-down number, sourced by One Scoop, is ideal for minimalist in-office wear, complete with a polo collar and modest midi silhouette. £50.00 AT ONE SCOOP STORE

AW04 Sweetheart Lace Corset Emanuel Ungaro A brand beloved by the likes of Kylie Jenner and Zendaya, Emanuel Ungaro is a worthy investment no matter the season. This pale rose pink corset from the brand's AW04 collection is a whimsical treasure, dotted with intricate floral lace and romantic scalloped trims. £719.64 AT RESEE

One Sleeve Asymmetrical Graphic Top Custo Barcelona As an avid collector of vintage Custo Barcelona, I can't resist the quirky appeal of the brand's colourful pieces. This one-shouldered top will take you from day-to-night with playful Y2K ease. Fashion, but make it a conversation starter. £68.32 AT ETSY

Vintage Double Mesh Printed Maxi Dress Depot Sauvage Sourced by Depot Sauvage, this unlabelled vintage French graphic maxi dress is a true showstopper. Complete with a scooped neckline, long sleeves and a sunset-hued palette, the number translates the dopamine-inducing dress codes of summer into autumn. £94.35 AT ETSY

SS03 Women's Multi Skirt Roberto Cavalli Who said florals were solely for spring? With its earthy aesthetic, autumn is the prime time to whip out your feminine florals. Sourced from the designer's SS03 runway, this lily-clad Cavalli midi skirt is crafted from 100 per cent silk, making it a luxurious, glitter-tinged delight. £395.00 AT DEPOP

Wool Pullover Comme Des Garcons A snug pick for navigating the transitional weather, this preloved Comme Des Garcons pullover is basic in function, but vibrant in aesthetic. One red sleeve boisterously contrasts a black backdrop, emblazoned with a white geometric print to grasp attention. £149.00 AT VESTIAIRE

Y2K Leather Jacket Dolce & Gabbana Dolce & Gabbana and Noughties nostalgia go hand-in-hand. Throw it back to the decade with the house's motocross jacket, showcasing a wearable blue-white palette, sporty racing stripes and a hefty leather construction.

£350.00 AT ROKIT

