This Sofia Richie-approved activewear brand just launched its Black Friday sale - 8 items we’re shopping

As the saying goes, summer bodies are made in the winter – which also means these colder months are the perfect time to upgrade your gym wardrobe. When motivation is low amid shorter and darker days, nothing will give you a boost quite like a sleek matching set or sculpting leggings that accentuate your physique.

Thankfully, for those of us who look to global Gen Z style muses like Sofia Richie Grainge for sartorial inspiration, there’s a new sale that’ll help you nail your activewear wardrobe. Enter: Gymshark’s Black Friday sale, where the fitness apparel brand has dropped prices by 50% on some of its most coveted ranges (including its seamless sets).

As the mother of the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic and the ultimate off-duty dresser, Sofia is renowned for her effortlessly chic style; think neutral colour palettes, perfectly tailored jeans and floor-length trench coats.

On days when she’s feeling more casual, though, the soon to be mother-of-two has been pictured in Gymshark pieces. For example, she was papped in the brand's cult Seamless Leggings and a matching V-neck tank top on a day out in LA. And on her Instagram grid, she has posed in cream tracksuit and sweatshirt sets.

© GC Images Sofia Richie Grainge papped in a chic Gymshark set during a day out in LA

So, if this vibe is one you look to emulate both in the gym and outside of it, the good news is that you can invest in new fitness apparel with an eye towards affordability.

My top 8 picks from Gymshark’s Black Friday sale…

1/ 8 Everyday Seamless Leggings Editor's note Black leggings are a wardrobe staple. This seamless pair is made from lightweight material – so, just like Mrs Richie Grainge, I’ll be wearing them for everything from running and yoga to casual days where I’m running errands.

£35 £24.50 at Gymshark 2/ 8 Vital All In One Editor's note Sporty all-in-ones are having a moment – and few come as flattering as this black marl one. It sculpts your figure without feeling restrictive, and is made from Gymshark’s signature sweat-wicking technology to keep you dry (and cool) however you get your exercise in.

£45 £22.50 at Gymshark 3/ 8 Everyday Seamless Long Sleeve Crop Top Editor's note Winter is officially here, so it’s a good time to stock up on long sleeve tops. This one comes in a delicious shade of navy and is made from 80% Nylon, so it’ll wick sweat away from the skin whilst keeping you cool during high-intensity workouts.

£28 £19.60 at Gymshark 4/ 8 Collegiate Graphic Crew Neck Pullover Editor's note A chic, grey sweatshirt is a non-negotiable when it comes to building a capsule activewear wardrobe. I love the oversized fit of this one – and I love even more than it’s made from 79% cotton. £55 £38.50 at Gymshark 5/ 8 Everyday Seamless Racerback Sports Bra Editor's note For those that like to have a pop of colour in their activewear rotation, this striking pink sports bra is ideal. I’m a particular fan of how the flattering scoop neck and racer back cut shows off the upper body. Arm day has never looked so good.

£28 £19.60 at Gymshark 6/ 8 Adapt Animal Long Sleeve Crop Top Editor's note For gym days when you’re feeling a little bit extra, meet this animal-print long sleeve crop top. It has twist-front raglan sleeves that are designed to enhance the shape of your upper body, whilst the high-cut at the twist will show off your abdomen.

£38 £19 at Gymshark 7/ 8 Everyday Seamless Flared Leggings Editor's note With a shade name like ‘cherry purple’, how could I resist these flares? The high-waisted fit snatches in the waist, whilst the subtle contouring around the glutes is the ultimate physique enhancer.

£40 £28 at Gymshark 8/ 8 Everyday Seamless T-Shirt Editor's note For uber-relaxed days, look no further than this seamless T-shirt. It’s made from the same ‘second skin’ fabric as Gymshark’s tighter seamless pieces, but has a looser fit for maximum comfort.

£25 £17.50 at Gymshark

How we chose:

Every item on this list was chosen with style, price point and versatility in mind. You'll want to wear them to the gym as much as you do running errands on the weekend.

Why you should trust me:

I am Josie O'Brien, H! Fashion's Creative Content Writer, and I spend my days covering everything from emerging trends to the celebrity-backed brands. I'm also a keen runner and gym-goer, so I have a strong sense of what fitness apparel is worth investing in. As such, I can promise that not only is Gymshark Sofia Richie Grainge-approved, but that each item in this list (and beyond) will serve your activewear wardrobe for years to come.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.