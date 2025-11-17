This Sofia Richie-approved activewear brand just launched its Black Friday sale - 8 items we’re shopping

As the saying goes, summer bodies are made in the winter – which also means these colder months are the perfect time to upgrade your gym wardrobe. When motivation is low amid shorter and darker days, nothing will give you a boost quite like a sleek matching set or sculpting leggings that accentuate your physique.
Thankfully, for those of us who look to global Gen Z style muses like Sofia Richie Grainge for sartorial inspiration, there’s a new sale that’ll help you nail your activewear wardrobe. Enter: Gymshark’s Black Friday sale, where the fitness apparel brand has dropped prices by 50% on some of its most coveted ranges (including its seamless sets).
As the mother of the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic and the ultimate off-duty dresser, Sofia is renowned for her effortlessly chic style; think neutral colour palettes, perfectly tailored jeans and floor-length trench coats.
On days when she’s feeling more casual, though, the soon to be mother-of-two has been pictured in Gymshark pieces. For example, she was papped in the brand's cult Seamless Leggings and a matching V-neck tank top on a day out in LA. And on her Instagram grid, she has posed in cream tracksuit and sweatshirt sets.
So, if this vibe is one you look to emulate both in the gym and outside of it, the good news is that you can invest in new fitness apparel with an eye towards affordability.
My top 8 picks from Gymshark’s Black Friday sale…
