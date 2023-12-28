I tried Nudestix and can totally see why Sofia Richie is obsessed

Ever banked your hopes on a viral beauty product that turned out to be a total dud? We feel your pain.

Sometimes the products that infiltrate our social media feeds fall short of our expectations IRL.

But one makeup outlier that actually lives up to the hype – the recipient of glowing internet praise as well as the telling approval of journalists – is Nudestix, and we're fully ready to jump on the beauty bandwagon.

READ: I tried heatless curlers and they’re a total beauty game changer

The family-run Canadian brand hopped on the 'No-Makeup Makeup' trend back in 2014, and since then has won over beauty fanatics with its nifty stick formulas and natural, 'easy accentuation' ethos.

But a recent appearance in Google's Holiday 100 list (a gift guide highlighting some of this year's most Googled products based on US search trends) revealed that interest in Nudestix reached a five-year high in 2023.

MORE: TikTok's Hailey Bieber-approved fake freckle hack has me utterly hooked

READ: I tried the viral Chocolate Nails trend and the result was seriously tempting...

So why was fresh, soft-focus skin at the top of our collective beauty agenda this year? I reckon Sofia Richie has a lot to answer for…

The 'Quiet Luxury' pioneer was actually welcomed into the Nudestix fold at the end of 2022, taking on the role of the brand's first-ever Nude Beauty Director.

But it was arguably Sofia's wedding look, created by makeup powerhouse Pati Dubroff, that launched Nudestix into the beauty stratosphere this year, prompting a spike in search interest.

FYI – the It-girl-approved bridal combo? Nudestix's Nudies Matte All-Over Bronzer Colour in the shade 'Sunkissed', layered under a fiery flush of 'Picante', the blush version.

Try The Trend: Nudestix

© Orin Carlin 'Sunkissed' is the shade worn by Sofia Richie and it did not disappoint

We tend to associate bronzer with summer's warm glow, but I find that I need a healthy flush of colour in the winter more so than any other season to combat dullness.

The signature Nudestix format features a stick of creamy pigment – not unlike butter in texture – and a dense brush on the lower end. Its matte bronzer offering comes in eight shades, and it's marketed as a multi-use product for use on the cheekbones, forehead, nose and chin, even to the "eyelids and lips", according to the brand.

Nudies Matte All-Over Bronzer Color

The Verdict

© Orin Carlin Search interest in Nudestix has skyrocketed this year

Don't get me wrong, I love dialling up the drama for a special event, but since most of my life actually revolves around office days and chilled weekends, for day-to-day I'm typically aiming for pretty, pared-down dewiness.

© Orin Carlin The formula is a dream to blend

The formula is supple and easy to blend – not always the case with products that promise a matte finish. I was pleased to find that Nudestix's version of a matte feels creamy, comfortable (even on my dry skin) and doesn't appear overly 'done'. The stick is super pigmented so you actually need quite a gentle touch, and I urge you to wind it down fully before you pop the lid back on – I learnt this the hard way and it made such a mess.

The brush is perfectly passable, especially for on-the-go or if you're travelling, but at home I would definitely use a brush with a bit more give for blending ease.

© Orin Carlin The shade range feels extensive and flattering

I'm personally less keen on using it over the lips. This is unusual for me as I love tonal cohesion, but I found the matte formula a bit too tight – although it worked comfortably over a light base of Kosas' Wet Oil Lip Gloss. Would I wear it over the lips if I was in a pinch and without access to other products? To the rosier, less brown shades, my answer is absolutely.

© Orin Carlin I'm kind of obsessed and I'm not usually a matte girlie

Out of all the shades I tried ('Beach Babe', 'Bondi Bae', 'Deep Maple, Eh', 'Sunkissed' and 'Terracotta Tan'), the latter three were my favourites. 'Terracotta Tan' (a soft, subtle orange-brown) takes the top spot in terms of traditional bronzer placement, but I loved the other two (infused with reddish warmth) on the apples of my cheeks.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.