Sofia Richie's thigh-high black boots are a cool-girl must have

When it comes to creating the ultimate date-night outfit, Sofia Richie Grainge knows what she’s doing. The newly appointed K18 ambassador and daughter to Lionel and Nicole Richie has getting dressed down to a fine art and her latest ensemble is no different.

Posting to her 3.4million TikTok followers yesterday the fashion muse casually filmed herself getting ready for a mid-week date night. As per usual the outfit of choice was something sophisticated and elegant, but the one twist we didn’t see coming was her choice of footwear.

Usually opting for either a ballet flat or closed-toe heel on this occasion the 25-year-old style icon chose to spice things up with a pair of striking thigh-high black boots.

Highland Boot - Start Weitzman

Thanks to her caption where she proclaims “a moment for the boots” she also did us a favour and tagged famed footwear brand Stuart Weitzman, meaning we didn't have to hunt too hard to find the exact pair. Thanks to Sofia we can expect the Highland boot in luxe nappa leather from Stuart Weitzman to be sold out by the end of the week (quick! Run).

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin here she is sporting Start Weitzman's Sadie Boot in tan

Sofia is a known lover of Stuart Weitzman, often seen rocking the brand's most famous pair the 5050 and other knee-high silhouettes.

Stuart Weitzman boots continue to be a fan favourite amongst fashion lovers around the world. According to Google’s annual Holiday 100 list searches for Stuart Weitzman have spiked every December since 2012, making them a foolproof gift this holiday season.

Choosing to keep things classy Sofia chose to pair the boots with a dark brown long silk skirt, a matching brown jumper, black sunnies, bold earrings, a mini bag and the most enviable floor-length black coat. We unfortunately don’t have an ID on the outfit, but we can confirm that the earrings are from her mother Nicole Richie’s jewellery and apparel House Of Harlow 1960.

