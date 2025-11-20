Best ski base layers and thermals for staying toasty warm on the slopes

Every skier and snowboarder knows the moment the cold creeps in, your day on the slopes starts to unravel. There’s truly nothing worse than shivering on the chairlift in sub-zero temperatures - cue the inevitable mountain-bound strop.

Whether you’re jetting off to Lausanne or Aspen this season, one must always be prepared when it comes to ski attire. Realistically, you only need one solid ski jacket and pair of ski trousers to see you through the season - but layers are a different story entirely.

There are two types of people when it comes to base layers. Those who stay loyal to their ancient knits with kitschy prints (guilty) and those who love a high-tech, performance-savvy thermal. If you identify with the latter, then you’ve come to the right place.

Snow sports are a constant battle between sweating and shivering - meaning material is crucial when picking your new base layer. Thankfully, snow sports brands have really upped the ante in recent years - with sweat-wicking materials, recycled fabrics and odour-resistant properties becoming the standard. Durability and fit are also key - after all, nobody wants a thermal so tight you can’t show off your slinky parallel skiing on the mountainside. Keep it snug with room to move.

Most vitally, however, is the issue of style. Once you touch down in the Folie Douce, you'll be flinging off your jacket and hopping up on those all-famous tables - meaning an eye-catching layer is essential when shedding the heavyweight pieces for a spot of partying. Hence, a desperately chic thermal is a necessity.

From Perfect Moment to Goldbergh, discover the ski thermals that seamlessly combine fashion and functionality below.

Best ski thermals to shop now:

Lunaria Base Layer Goldbergh Stand out from the crowd with Goldbergh. Complete with metallic gold stars set against a navy backdrop, this celestial piece boasts a high-neck funnel silhouette, long sleeves and a quick-drying stretch recycled-jersey construction. £160.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

1/4 Zip Base Layer Top Perfect Moment A sell-out design by the one and only Perfect Moment, this picturesque thermal is a regular feature on the slopes of Courchevel. Moisture-wicking fabric is complemented by a raised mock neckline, a quarter-zip closure and a relaxed fit for going from run to riotous aprés with ease. £195.00 AT PERFECT MOMENT

Womens Wieka Print Half Zip Top Toni Sailer Sports Toni Sailer Sports may teeter on the more expensive side of things - but for good reason. The brand doesn't compromise on quality, as this playful, practical thermal proves. A premium, slim-fit base that promises a lightweight, breathable and quick-drying design, the colourful must-have wicks moisture on the go - for those who take skiing and style seriously.

£249.00 AT SNOW + ROCK

Toile de Jouy Base Layer Set My Sunday Ski Opt for a sweetheart set to keep forever. My Sunday Ski's toile printed co-ord is perfect for unleashing your inner girly-girl on the slopes. Not only does it look adorable, but it comes with all the essentials; sweat wicking and quick drying fabric that is odour-resistant, plus a stretchy design and a protective high neck for staying warm on those chilly chair-lift rides. £105.00 AT MY SUNDAY SKI

Womens Vivid Half Zip Top Spyder The fact that we still wear our Spyder ski essentials from childhood is testament to the brand's unmatched quality. This vibrant layer is dotted with cheery skiers, who are printed against a breathable, durable fabric. Extra details include a handy half zipper, semi-fitted cuffs and a snug stand-up collar. £100.00 AT SNOW + ROCK

Ribbed Base Layer Top Sweaty Betty Made for the mountain air, this ribbed base layer by Sweaty Betty fuses seamless, recycled fibres with HeatProtect technology to regulate temperature while you move. Soft and stretchy yet anti-bacterial, it hugs your form in a slim crew-neck silhouette. Functional elegance for cold-weather skiers wanting a hit of feminine colour. £56.00 AT SWEATY BETTY

How we chose:

Brand: Spanning from modern brands to timeless ski classics, we've meticulously curated a collection that caters to a diverse range of preferences – from those who adore après-ski glamour to hardcore skiing enthusiasts.

Functionality: Whether it's advanced insulation technology or seamlessly convenient zippers, every item featured here seamlessly blends fashion with practicality, ensuring that style is not compromised for functionality.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.