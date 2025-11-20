Best ski base layers and thermals for staying toasty warm on the slopes

Every skier and snowboarder knows the moment the cold creeps in, your day on the slopes starts to unravel. There’s truly nothing worse than shivering on the chairlift in sub-zero temperatures - cue the inevitable mountain-bound strop.
Whether you’re jetting off to Lausanne or Aspen this season, one must always be prepared when it comes to ski attire. Realistically, you only need one solid ski jacket and pair of ski trousers to see you through the season - but layers are a different story entirely.
There are two types of people when it comes to base layers. Those who stay loyal to their ancient knits with kitschy prints (guilty) and those who love a high-tech, performance-savvy thermal. If you identify with the latter, then you’ve come to the right place.
Snow sports are a constant battle between sweating and shivering - meaning material is crucial when picking your new base layer. Thankfully, snow sports brands have really upped the ante in recent years - with sweat-wicking materials, recycled fabrics and odour-resistant properties becoming the standard. Durability and fit are also key - after all, nobody wants a thermal so tight you can’t show off your slinky parallel skiing on the mountainside. Keep it snug with room to move.
Most vitally, however, is the issue of style. Once you touch down in the Folie Douce, you'll be flinging off your jacket and hopping up on those all-famous tables - meaning an eye-catching layer is essential when shedding the heavyweight pieces for a spot of partying. Hence, a desperately chic thermal is a necessity.
From Perfect Moment to Goldbergh, discover the ski thermals that seamlessly combine fashion and functionality below.
Best ski thermals to shop now:
How we chose:
Brand: Spanning from modern brands to timeless ski classics, we've meticulously curated a collection that caters to a diverse range of preferences – from those who adore après-ski glamour to hardcore skiing enthusiasts.
Functionality: Whether it's advanced insulation technology or seamlessly convenient zippers, every item featured here seamlessly blends fashion with practicality, ensuring that style is not compromised for functionality.
