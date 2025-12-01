Peacoat tops are trending - shop our favourites

Every so often, a trend that has been doing the rounds on Depop or Vinted will enter the mainstream sphere. Cue the peacoat - the twee yet trim outerwear layer that has captivated the minds and Monzo accounts of Gen Z shoppers across the nation.

Yet, there appears to be a subset of the peacoat trend emerging - that of the blouse persuasion. Defined by a distinctive, rounded Peter Pan collar, short puff sleeves and a double-breasted, babydoll buttoned fit, the peacoat top is the ideal year-round staple.

Muses like Iris Law and Devon Lee Carlson have worn the piece as-is for summer, or layered its vintage silhouette over a long-sleeve for stylish winter wandering. After all, the peacoat dates back to the early 1800s and the Dutch navy - its name stemming from a Dutch term for coarse wool - so its sturdy construction naturally lends itself to cold-weather dressing.

The silhouette entered mainstream fashion after World War II when surplus military clothing became widely available - carving out space for utilitarian fashion to flourish.

© @lirisaw Stars like Iris Law love the vintage silhouette

Today, the pieces sell like hotcakes on preloved retail platforms. While these apps may be a good (not to mention sustainable) place to start, the high street is perhaps a safer bet - where you won’t have to fight off fellow Y2K fiends for your dream peacoat offering.

From household names like The Kooples to independent labels like Minka Dink, there are a handful of stores championing the sweetheart silhouette. Discover our favourite picks below.

Best peacoat tops to shop:

Margot Top Minka Dink Crafted from crisp linen, Minka Dink's sleek Margot Top pairs a sculpted collar with cap sleeves and ruched pockets. Its four-button front offers flexible styling for effortless, repeat wear all year round. £57.60 AT MINKA DINK

UO Pea Coat Urban Outfitters Wrap up warm with Urban Outfitters' knitted peacoat - the perfect layer for chilly morning commutes. Available in a range of tones and prints, this heavyweight piece radiates indie grunge - for the Effy fans out there.

£42.00 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Short-Sleeved Jacket in Dark Blue Denim The Kooples Crafted from stiff denim for the dream boxy cut, The Kooples' short-sleeved navy number can be worn as it is or layered over your favourite white long-sleeve for an art school effect. Opt for double denim and pair with some selvedge jeans. £126.00 AT THE KOOPLES

Tilly Jacket Niihai A long-sleeved alternative, Niihai's affordable yet adorable Tilly Jacket comes in a timeless brown hue, topped off with a Peter Pan collar and trench coat-esque epaulettes. A no-brainer, if you ask us. £65.00 AT NIIHAI

Wendy Poplin Blouse in Navy Sisters and Seekers An easy-wear option for those wanting to dabble with the trend, the Wendy Poplin Blouse is a tailored cotton shirt with a crisp collar, cap sleeves, front buttons, and a back buckle for a perfectly adjustable, flattering fit. £30.40 AT SISTERS AND SEEKERS

Babydoll Blouse Collusion Look pretty in pink courtesy of Collusion's pocket-friendly babydoll blouse. Boasting a sugary sweet hue, a double-breasted cut and cropped puff-sleeves, the piece is primed to inject your wardrobe with a preppy pop of colour. £15.59 AT ASOS

How we chose:

Style : Each piece selected features the signature babydoll style of the peacoat blouse - Peter Pan collars, button-down detailing and a vintage silhouette to be precise.

: Each piece selected features the signature babydoll style of the peacoat blouse - Peter Pan collars, button-down detailing and a vintage silhouette to be precise. Price: From £15 to £130, this round-up contains a range of prices to suit all budgets.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.