Peacoat tops are trending - shop our favourites

Every so often, a trend that has been doing the rounds on Depop or Vinted will enter the mainstream sphere. Cue the peacoat - the twee yet trim outerwear layer that has captivated the minds and Monzo accounts of Gen Z shoppers across the nation.
Yet, there appears to be a subset of the peacoat trend emerging - that of the blouse persuasion. Defined by a distinctive, rounded Peter Pan collar, short puff sleeves and a double-breasted, babydoll buttoned fit, the peacoat top is the ideal year-round staple.
Muses like Iris Law and Devon Lee Carlson have worn the piece as-is for summer, or layered its vintage silhouette over a long-sleeve for stylish winter wandering. After all, the peacoat dates back to the early 1800s and the Dutch navy - its name stemming from a Dutch term for coarse wool - so its sturdy construction naturally lends itself to cold-weather dressing.
The silhouette entered mainstream fashion after World War II when surplus military clothing became widely available - carving out space for utilitarian fashion to flourish.
Today, the pieces sell like hotcakes on preloved retail platforms. While these apps may be a good (not to mention sustainable) place to start, the high street is perhaps a safer bet - where you won’t have to fight off fellow Y2K fiends for your dream peacoat offering.
From household names like The Kooples to independent labels like Minka Dink, there are a handful of stores championing the sweetheart silhouette. Discover our favourite picks below.
Best peacoat tops to shop:
How we chose:
- Style: Each piece selected features the signature babydoll style of the peacoat blouse - Peter Pan collars, button-down detailing and a vintage silhouette to be precise.
- Price: From £15 to £130, this round-up contains a range of prices to suit all budgets.
