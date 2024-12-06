Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pantone Colour of the Year 2025: Embrace 'Mocha Mousse' with these must-have pieces
Pantone Colour of the Year 2025: Embrace 'Mocha Mousse' with these must-have pieces

Discover all you need to know about the Pantone pigment and how to shop the best buys

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
The verdict is in! Trend-forecaster slash colour wheel wizard Pantone has finally announced its Colour of the Year 2025 - and the fashion world is quaking in its Tabi boots.

‘Mocha Mousse,’ AKA Pantone 17-1230, is the brand’s chosen colour for 2025. Pantone has pipped the creamy pigment to be seriously hot property among fashion houses come January, allowing fashion followers a whole month to weave the hue into their wardrobes.

The tone is a velvety blend of chocolate and coffee, radiating sweet richness and subtle luxury that the ‘Clean Girls’ among us are set to pounce on. Set to dominate both sartorial and interior trends of 2025, ‘Mocha Mousse’ is a versatile choice for all to toy with, be it via a chunky knit, uber-cosy sofa throw or a luxury piece of arm candy.

View post on Instagram
 

Several houses have jumped the gun, having already incorporated the colour into previous collections. Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant and Hermès to name a few - in their spring/summer 2025 collections alone. 

The shade also leans heavily into the ‘Quiet Luxury’ aesthetic, championed by Sofia Richie Grainge and Hailey Bieber. The visual movement favours timeless pieces over loud logos, platforming impeccable tailoring, rich materials, and subtle details that whisper sophistication. Think neutral palettes, cashmere coats, and a focus on craftsmanship. 

Stella McCartney SS25© Imaxtree
Stella McCartney SS25
Acne Studios SS25© Imaxtree
Acne Studios SS25
Zimmerman SS25© Imaxtree
Zimmerman SS25
Hermès SS25© Imaxtree
Hermès SS25

Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Colour Institute, says: “Underpinned by our desire for everyday pleasures, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence. Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspiration and luxe.”

Luckily, there are plenty of thematic pieces to shop right now that perfectly lean into Pantone’s chosen shade. From Alaïa handbags to Toteme scarves, there are ample buys to bags - proving that the hue is anything but beige. 

View post on Instagram
 

Get ahead of the curve and discover the top ‘Mocha Mousse’ pieces to add to your online basket - stat.

Best 'Mocha Mousse' pieces to shop now:

  • Le Teckel Shoulder Bag

    Alaïa

    Alaïa's 'Le Teckel' bag is a standout piece from the iconic luxury brand, blending sleek design with impeccable craftsmanship. Named after its resemblance to the elongated form of a dachshund (teckel in French), this bag is both playful and sophisticated, making it a conversation starter for any outfit. We'd spruce ours up with a bag charm or two.

  • Mina Brown

    Flabelus

    Cute and chic in equal measure, Flabelus' Venetian slippers in a serene shade of mocha are the perfect year-round shoe. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton velvet, the flats come complete with rich brown piping and buckle closure. Pair yours with jeans and a ruffled blouse for a bohemian look.

  • Marceau Chestnut Jacket

    Balzac Paris

    A 'Quiet Luxury' lover's dream piece, Balzac Paris' fringed jacket is beautifully made from mulesing free wool, making it a mindful, modish pick. Style yours with a pair of blue straight-leg jeans and a sprinkling of gold jewels. French girl glamour rolled into one Seventies-inspired silhouette. 

  • Limited Edition Espresso Cup

    Pantone

    Proudly showcasing the brand's Colour of the Year 2025, Pantone's 'Espresso Mug' is the perfect gift for interior design buffs and trinket lovers. Fill with warming hot chocolate or piping hot coffee, sit back and relax in style. 

  • Fringed Alpaca-Blend Scarf

    Toteme

    Sheathe yourself in mocha magic thanks to Toteme's divinely snug accessory. Ideal for winter-into-spring dressing, the alpaca-blend in a biscuit hue will become a wardrobe hero in no time. 

  • Fendi First Crystal Sunglasses

    Fendi

    Add of dash of luxury to your sunglasses collection with a helping hand from Fendi. The house's stunning Y2K shades feature a gold-coloured rimless metal structure, mirror-effect brown lenses and micro 'F' in crystals. Noughties perfection.

  • Sandal Candle

    Miller Harris

    Indulge in the serene elegance of Miller Harris' 'Sandal' scent - a luxurious blend of warm sandalwood, delicate pink pepper, rich amber, earthy moss, and creamy vanilla. Crafted from natural wax, this exquisite fragrance offers a soothing escape, ideal as a thoughtful gift or a treat for yourself.

  • Frame Grained Leather Belt

    Victoria Beckham

    Victoria Beckham's 'Frame Leather Belt' in a beige tone is a timeless accessory, featuring premium leather craftsmanship and a sleek, minimalist gold buckle. Its neutral hue complements any outfit with effortless sophistication.

  • Joy Hardback Lined Notebook

    Papier

    Stay in check for 2025 with Papier's coffee-coloured journal. Document your thoughts, journal on the daily and jot down awe-inspiring ideas on the luxuriously crisp pages of this handy little pad. 

  • Robertson Hooded Velour Sweatshirt

    Juicy Couture

    Y2K lovers assemble! Juicy Couture's 'Robertson Hooded Velour Sweatshirt' is a nostalgic classic, featuring soft velour fabric, a relaxed fit, and the iconic logo. Team yours with the brand's matching joggers for a thoroughly Paris Hilton 'fit.

