Pantone Colour of the Year 2025: Embrace 'Mocha Mousse' with these must-have pieces

The verdict is in! Trend-forecaster slash colour wheel wizard Pantone has finally announced its Colour of the Year 2025 - and the fashion world is quaking in its Tabi boots.

‘Mocha Mousse,’ AKA Pantone 17-1230, is the brand’s chosen colour for 2025. Pantone has pipped the creamy pigment to be seriously hot property among fashion houses come January, allowing fashion followers a whole month to weave the hue into their wardrobes.

The tone is a velvety blend of chocolate and coffee, radiating sweet richness and subtle luxury that the ‘Clean Girls’ among us are set to pounce on. Set to dominate both sartorial and interior trends of 2025, ‘Mocha Mousse’ is a versatile choice for all to toy with, be it via a chunky knit, uber-cosy sofa throw or a luxury piece of arm candy.

Several houses have jumped the gun, having already incorporated the colour into previous collections. Alexander McQueen, Acne Studios, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant and Hermès to name a few - in their spring/summer 2025 collections alone.

The shade also leans heavily into the ‘Quiet Luxury’ aesthetic, championed by Sofia Richie Grainge and Hailey Bieber. The visual movement favours timeless pieces over loud logos, platforming impeccable tailoring, rich materials, and subtle details that whisper sophistication. Think neutral palettes, cashmere coats, and a focus on craftsmanship.

© Imaxtree Stella McCartney SS25 © Imaxtree Acne Studios SS25

© Imaxtree Zimmerman SS25 © Imaxtree Hermès SS25

Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Colour Institute, says: “Underpinned by our desire for everyday pleasures, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence. Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspiration and luxe.”

Luckily, there are plenty of thematic pieces to shop right now that perfectly lean into Pantone’s chosen shade. From Alaïa handbags to Toteme scarves, there are ample buys to bags - proving that the hue is anything but beige.

Get ahead of the curve and discover the top ‘Mocha Mousse’ pieces to add to your online basket - stat.

Best 'Mocha Mousse' pieces to shop now: