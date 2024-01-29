The best red lipsticks for Valentine's Day: Tried, tested & reviewed

A striking swipe of red has been my beauty signature since forever, and for excellent reason.

One quick slick holds so much transformative power, delivering polish, energy and, crucially, the illusion of effort.

Surpassing a string of well-meaning boyfriends, my greatest love affair is with red lipstick, and I've honed in on a few of my all-time favourites, just in time for Valentine's Day.

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The red lipsticks chosen below are products that I (Hello! Fashion's resident beauty obsessive Orin Carlin) personally really rate.

Shade: The lip products I've selected are all centred around the theme of red, varying in undertones, but united in the fact that they are striking and standout.

The lip products I've selected are all centred around the theme of red, varying in undertones, but united in the fact that they are striking and standout. Quality: I've put heaps of red lipsticks to the test to find those with the most wearable, comfy finishes, flattering hues and enduring formulas.

Hello! Fashion shares the best red lipsticks for Valentine's Day and beyond:

Best Red Lipsticks Matte Lipstick in 'Lady Danger' Finish... Matte. MAC's iconic 'Lady Danger' requires no introduction. The energising orange-red shade is infinitely pretty. I actually love it for a pared-down makeup moment – think loose beachy waves and gentle wash of bronzer for supper on holiday – but the warmth of the shade also works really beautifully alongside navy. MAC is renowned for its creamy mattes, and you'd be hard pressed to find a comfier no-shine finish. £22.00 AT MAC

Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur in 'Flame Blur' Charlotte Tilbury Finish… Velvety matte. Bold and cushiony, this liquid matte lipstick by Charlotte Tilbury is almost featherlight, a total joy to wear. I can't bear how many matte formulas cling to textural imperfections, but this velvety formula is extremely forgiving. This is a great choice for red lipstick novices – if you don't want a super crisp outline, you can simply blur the edges for a slightly softer effect. £27.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

Maquis de Nuit Lipstick Finish… Satin. For an unexpectedly affordable, luxe-looking raspberry red, & Other Stories' 'Maquis de Nuit' has me hooked. The formula is infused with cold-pressed Mirabelle plum seed oil for a gorgeous, nourishing feel – rich and balmy rather than slippery. The colour is lovely if you're going blue-based but be aware that the satin formula will likely need touching up later on in the evening so don't leave the bullet at home. £17.00 AT & OTHER STORIES

Bitten Lip Tint in 'Je T'Aime' Finish… Sheer. For the naturally red-averse, let Victoria Beckham's Bitten Lip Tint tempt you. First of all, it won't budge – like at all – which is very reassuring if you've previously avoided red lips pertaining to practical reasons. The initial hit of colour is flush-like, and buildable should you so desire. 'Je T'Aime' is a lovely, muted raspberry – I have to say, I do prefer it on others, particularly those with deep olive complexions as it can look a bit blue on me. But it's idyllic for those wanting to ease themselves in gently. £37.00 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM

Powermatte Lip Pigment in 'Vain' Nars Finish... Matte. Rich pigment combines with an endurance-focused matte formula to deliver a liquid lipstick that is categorically high impact. Nars' Powermatte Lip Pigment in the shade 'Vain' is both vampy and elegant, sitting comfortably in the deeper, more burgundy-esque region of reds. The tapered doe-foot applicator allows for the utmost precision but know that you're not afforded loads of playtime (the time taken before its sets in place), so you'll need a steady hand. £26.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream in 'Inspire' Rare Beauty Finish… Creamy matte. If I were going on a first date, this would 100% be my red lipstick of choice. Rare Beauty's 'Inspire' Lip Soufflé is creamy, weightless and unbelievably flattering. The gentle, coral-adjacent shade is a guaranteed complexion perker-upper, and yet, the effect is assured, never try-hard, and certainly more laid-back than other more richly pigmented formulas, making it perfect for an easy-breezy first impression. £21.00 AT SEPHORA

