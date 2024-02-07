Valentines Day 2024: The 7 best luxury lingerie brands to have on your radar

We’ve all looked at our underwear collection from time to time and felt incredibly uninspired.

Because wearing underwear is a daily requirement, we often put all of our sartorial energy into clothing, and only put effort into our lingerie choices if a potential VPL is on the cards (unless like many fashionistas, you're making it an outfit accessory).

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show yourself some self-love. Don’t forget, lingerie is the appendage closest to our skin, therefore wearing underwear that makes you feel good has the potential to help with overall self-confidence.

2024 is the ideal time to invest in luxury underwear because the 'underwear as outerwear' trend is still going strong both on and off the red carpet. Plus, last autumn, celebrities catapulted the 'no trousers' trend onto our sartorial radars. And on the runways, SS24 collections showcased it's not an aesthetic that's leaving anytime soon. On the red carpet, corset-style bodices and sheer dresses have dominated this awards season.

© Stefania M. D'Alessandro Emma Corrin nailing the 'no trousers' trend at a Miu Miu dinner © Donato Sardella Anya Taylor-Joy wearing a corset-boned top to a Dior event, February 2024 © CBS Photo Archive Miley Cyrus wearing a lace corset-style bodice at the 2024 Grammys

So whether you’re a lace lover, French frill fanatic or want to add dopamine dressing to your underwear collection, here are the best luxury lingerie brands for Valentine’s Day.

Luxury lingerie brands to have on your radar:

Bordelle

Bordelle is best known for its recognisable Angela bondage-style dress that it launched in 2009 at Selfridges in London. Bodycon silhouettes, 24K gold-plated hardware, satin elastic strapping and luxurious fabrics come together to create modern silhouettes.

Worn by icons such as Rihanna, Madonna, Beyonce, Lana del Rey, and FKA Twigs..do you need any more reasons?

This body looks as confident as it does sexy. This non-wired bodysuit features flattring contouring mesh panels and a 24k gold plated front zip fastening. It's the ultimate outerwear piece to be showcased all night long.

Dora Larsen

Established in 2016 by ex-lingerie and fashion buyer Georgia Larsen, Dora Larsen is a luxury brand that also has the planet in mind. Its colourful designs and contemporary shapes add a dash of fun to potentially dull underwear draws. Think bright pastels, contrasting coloured lace and vibrant cami sets. Its collections are designed and produced in London in limited supply, designed to elevate everyday comfort.

The brand says “83% of the raw materials used in our collections are responsibly sourced, containing either recycled or organic and natural fibres”. They also pledge at least 1% of annual turnover to environmental charities.

I love the contrasting colours on this piece, but the pastel hues combined with satin material give colour blocking the chicest makeover. ​​

Gilda & Pearl

This exquisite British brand is inspired by the Golden Age of Hollywood, bringing a touch of glamour to lingerie and loungewear. Think opulent satin, gold lace and feather trims. Everything is designed and made in the UK, with designer Diane Houston at the heart of its creations.

“Gilda & Pearl represents our inspirations. Gilda is one of classic cinema’s most intriguing Femme Fatales, while the lustrous pearl is as beautiful as it is unique”. If you want your underwear to feel as equally glamorous as your outerwear this Valentine’s Day, this is the way to go.

Boux Avenue

Boux Avenue is a key player in the lingerie sphere, and its success since launching in 2011 is the ultimate proof. This year, it has released the most exquisite Valentine's edit that epitomises affordable luxury. Intricately crafted lace detailing, corsetry-inspired silhouettes, mesh panelling and decadent satin is on the agenda for its elevated 2024 collection.

BA prides itself on lingerie to make you feel comfortable, confident and empowered.

Agent Provocateur

Does it even need an explanation? The legends of lingerie. Another UK brand with unmatched quality and the epitome of luxury. The female-led brand creates everything from corsets to toys to crystal embellished ‘naughty’ bras that will set you back a mere £895. It pushes boundaries with daring designs, yet stays true to its luxury status whilst doing so.

They say its first store on Broadwick Street in Soho “marked a pivotal shift in British counterculture by subverting the male gaze to empower women.” If empowered is how you want your lingerie to make you feel this Valentine’s Day, look no further.

Eres

French-based designer label Eres is known for its flattering cuts with all-day comfort. Its ranges take into account unique patterns, designs for all body shapes and a variety of skin tones. As equally fashionable as they are comfortable, ERES has been sported by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

It“always aim to offer women lingerie novelties, the likes of which can't be found [sic] nowhere else”. This brand has been a luxury go-to for over 50 years.

Rigby & Peller

Rigby & Peller is another luxury brand with choices to suit every shape and cup size, ranging from cup size A-J. Its designs range from delicate lace pieces to bold patterns and have styles to suit all thanks to the boutique stocks addition designer brands Marie Jo, PrimaDonna Twist and Andres Sarda. “Sultry, subtle, vibrant and classic themes are brought together to create this stunning boutique catalogue.”

This brand has been going for over 80 years and once supplied underwear for the late Queen Elizabeth II, so there’s no questioning the quality of its pieces.

