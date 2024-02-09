Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Valentine's Day 2024: the best luxury jewellery for you to shop now
Valentine's Day 2024: the best luxury jewellery for you to shop now

From Dior to Swarovski, shop our pick of the chicest luxury bijouterie...

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Leonie Hanne seen wearing a brown Schiaparelli outfit, blazer jacket, long skirt, tights, black leather high boots and a red Schiaparelli handbag, black headband and golden earrings outside Schiaparelli Show during the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Is there any occasion more suitable to add another timeless piece of bijouterie to your jewellery collection than Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect earrings for somebody special, for your galentine, or perhaps the upcoming jewellery trends of 2024 have inspired you to treat yourself, there’s no better way to show love or some self-love than fresh diamonds. Besides, they are a girl’s best friend, right?

There are endless luxury jewellery options to choose from, and hunting for that perfect piece can sometimes feel pretty overwhelming. But for an occasion such as V-Day: feminine silhouettes, romantic colours and meaningful designs must be top of the agenda. 

From high-jewellery brands like De Beers, to eco-conscious luxury brands like Aligheiri, and unparalleled opulence from the likes of Dior and Bulgari, we’ve sourced the most exquisite jewellery pieces to shop this Valentine's Day.

How we chose:

Price: As this is a luxury round-up, plenty of this jewellery is investment pieces, but I've tried to find varied price points to suit various budgets.

Appearance: The pieces we've picked below are perfect for the upcoming season for lots of reasons, including trend-led items (i.e red is colour of the moment according to fashionista’s like Hailey Bieber, and statement jewellery dominated the SS24 runways); some statement, some simplistic; gold and silver metals and so on. The selection is incredibly varied.

Brand: For the sustainable shoppers, the independent brands aficionados and the luxury label lovers, we've also kept a variety of brands in mind for the pieces we love.

Hello! Fashion’s best luxury Valentine’s Day jewellery picks: 

  • Michael Kors

    Michael Kors watch

    Lexington Pavé Silver-Tone Watch

    Michael Kors

    Silver is back on jewellery agendas for this year, but so is colour. So why not combine both? The berry face on this watch is so unique, and is the perfect accessories for giving your wrist bijouterie a romantic touch.

  • Kate Spade

    Kate Spade - Butterfly Ring

    Social Butterfly Ring

    Kate Spade

    Y2K meets opulent glamour with this striking ring. Statement jewellery is all the rage, but I for one am more of a minimalist, so this ring is the perfect inbetween with feminine butterflies in sophisticated ivory.

  • Alighieri

    Aligheiri

    The Inferno Unlocked Bangle // Rock

    Alighieri

    Each piece of Alighieri jewellery has such in-depth meaning. This intricately crafted 24kt gold plated textured bangle represents Dante's journey through hell, and represents strength and fortitude. I can see this paired against a crisp white shirt to amp up the glamour of an elevated off-duty look.

  • Chopard

    Chopard ring

    Happy Hearts Ethical White Gold Ring

    Chopard

    Arguably there’s no shade chicer than black, which makes Onyx one of my favourite stones. It’s sophisticated, chic and effortlessly sultry.

  • Cartier

    carrtierz

    Love Bracelet

    Cartier

    Is there anything more timeless than Cartier’s love bracelet? Set with 10 diamonds totalling 0.21 carats, it’s the ultimate V-Day gift.

  • Swarovski

    Swarovski - Heart Earrings

    Una Clip Earrings

    Swarovski

    These opulent yet adorable earrings combine two Swarovski swans to create a heart shape. The dazzling pink pavé crystals are guaranteed to turn heads.

  • Thomas Sabo

    Thomas Sabo

    Ring with Pink Stones Pavé Silver

    Thomas Sabo

    This baguette-cut ring comes in a romantic yet glamorous pink hue, perfect for adding a pop of colour to your hand bijouterie this Valentine's Day.

  • Bulgari

    bulgariz

    Diva's Dream Necklace

    Bulgari

    This sultry necklace contains a red Carnelian insert with an 18kt rose gold necklace. It celebrates the legend of a Diva “ with her mysterious, unforgettable allure”.

  • Dior

    Dior

    GEM Earring

    Dior

    Dior's new GEM collection is truly exquisite. I love that this earring delicately features a pop of colour, but with decadent diamonds, sapphires and Tsavorite garnets. A truly decadent piece of art.

  • De Beers

    De Beers Lotus Ring

    Enchanted Lotus Band in White Gold

    De Beers

    De Beers’ enchanted lotus collection emphasizes the purity of the lotus flower. We often receive flowers as a gift for Valentine’s Day, so why not have them in diamond form that will last forever?

