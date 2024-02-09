Valentine's Day 2024: the best luxury jewellery for you to shop now

Is there any occasion more suitable to add another timeless piece of bijouterie to your jewellery collection than Valentine’s Day?

Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect earrings for somebody special, for your galentine, or perhaps the upcoming jewellery trends of 2024 have inspired you to treat yourself, there’s no better way to show love or some self-love than fresh diamonds. Besides, they are a girl’s best friend, right?

There are endless luxury jewellery options to choose from, and hunting for that perfect piece can sometimes feel pretty overwhelming. But for an occasion such as V-Day: feminine silhouettes, romantic colours and meaningful designs must be top of the agenda.

From high-jewellery brands like De Beers, to eco-conscious luxury brands like Aligheiri, and unparalleled opulence from the likes of Dior and Bulgari, we’ve sourced the most exquisite jewellery pieces to shop this Valentine's Day.

How we chose:

Price: As this is a luxury round-up, plenty of this jewellery is investment pieces, but I've tried to find varied price points to suit various budgets.

Appearance: The pieces we've picked below are perfect for the upcoming season for lots of reasons, including trend-led items (i.e red is colour of the moment according to fashionista’s like Hailey Bieber, and statement jewellery dominated the SS24 runways); some statement, some simplistic; gold and silver metals and so on. The selection is incredibly varied.

Brand: For the sustainable shoppers, the independent brands aficionados and the luxury label lovers, we've also kept a variety of brands in mind for the pieces we love.

Hello! Fashion’s best luxury Valentine’s Day jewellery picks:

Michael Kors Lexington Pavé Silver-Tone Watch Michael Kors Silver is back on jewellery agendas for this year, but so is colour. So why not combine both? The berry face on this watch is so unique, and is the perfect accessories for giving your wrist bijouterie a romantic touch.

£239.00 AT MICHAEL KORS

Kate Spade Social Butterfly Ring Kate Spade Y2K meets opulent glamour with this striking ring. Statement jewellery is all the rage, but I for one am more of a minimalist, so this ring is the perfect inbetween with feminine butterflies in sophisticated ivory.



£95.00 AT KATE SPADE

Alighieri The Inferno Unlocked Bangle // Rock Alighieri Each piece of Alighieri jewellery has such in-depth meaning. This intricately crafted 24kt gold plated textured bangle represents Dante's journey through hell, and represents strength and fortitude. I can see this paired against a crisp white shirt to amp up the glamour of an elevated off-duty look.

£850.00 AT ALIGHIERI

Chopard Happy Hearts Ethical White Gold Ring Chopard Arguably there’s no shade chicer than black, which makes Onyx one of my favourite stones. It’s sophisticated, chic and effortlessly sultry.

£1,780 AT CHOPARD

Cartier Love Bracelet Cartier Is there anything more timeless than Cartier’s love bracelet? Set with 10 diamonds totalling 0.21 carats, it’s the ultimate V-Day gift. £9100.00 AT CARTIER

Swarovski Una Clip Earrings Swarovski These opulent yet adorable earrings combine two Swarovski swans to create a heart shape. The dazzling pink pavé crystals are guaranteed to turn heads. £280.00 £112.00 AT SWAROVSKI

Thomas Sabo Ring with Pink Stones Pavé Silver Thomas Sabo This baguette-cut ring comes in a romantic yet glamorous pink hue, perfect for adding a pop of colour to your hand bijouterie this Valentine's Day. £159.00 AT THOMAS SABO

Bulgari Diva's Dream Necklace Bulgari This sultry necklace contains a red Carnelian insert with an 18kt rose gold necklace. It celebrates the legend of a Diva “ with her mysterious, unforgettable allure”. £5,200.00 AT BULGARI

Dior GEM Earring Dior Dior's new GEM collection is truly exquisite. I love that this earring delicately features a pop of colour, but with decadent diamonds, sapphires and Tsavorite garnets. A truly decadent piece of art.



£1,750.00 AT DIOR

De Beers Enchanted Lotus Band in White Gold De Beers De Beers’ enchanted lotus collection emphasizes the purity of the lotus flower. We often receive flowers as a gift for Valentine’s Day, so why not have them in diamond form that will last forever?

£8,400.00 AT DE BEERS

