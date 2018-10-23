Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's all-white minimalistic house The couple previously had a ban on showing their home on social media

Kim Kardashian has given fans a rare glimpse inside the home she shares with husband Kanye West and their children North, Saint and Chicago – and it's not what we expected! While the couple have a ban on showing their property on social media, the mum-of-three couldn't resist sharing a video and photos after Kanye filled their living room with beautiful flowers to celebrate her birthday at the weekend.

The rapper also shared a video of his birthday surprise, showing the all-white room adorned with red flower and feather displays hanging from the ceilings. "You're stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family."

Kim Kardashian shared a look inside her all-white living room

Kim was suitably impressed by the surprise, and took to Instagram Stories to tell her followers: "Kanye's the most creative when it comes to sending me flowers for my birthday! Love you so much babe."

The beautiful floral displays brighten up the otherwise minimalistic room, which is painted completely white, with white gloss floors and sliding glass doors that lead out into their garden. The space was designed by Axel Vervoordt, and aside from a Thai statue in the corner and the bold blooms, the room is surprisingly stripped back and stark.

Kim and Kanye have chosen a monochromatic colour scheme in their home

Kim and Kanye live in a $20million home in Los Angeles, which has undergone extensive renovation work. The rapper previously shared photos of their home in Twitter in April, showing how they have committed to a monochromatic colour scheme throughout the property, with little in the way of decoration.

The photos received a huge response from Kanye's fans, many of whom were surprised at how the house had been decorated, but Kim was more concerned that her husband had broken their rule never to share photos of their home on Twitter. "Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Sooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?"

