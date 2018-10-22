Holly Willoughby reveals her favourite room in her house and the app she uses for interiors inspo The This Morning host spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her family home, and the place she goes to unwind after a busy day of work and looking after her three young children. The This Morning presenter, who will soon be travelling to Australia to host I’m a Celebrity, revealed she has created her own "sanctuary" at home where she can relax – the bathroom!

"I love my bathroom. It's probably my favourite. It's got a really nice bath and I love having a bath so that's kind of my little sanctuary in there," Holly told HELLO! at an exclusive event celebrating Diet Coke’s Because I Can campaign.

Holly Willoughby said her bathroom is her favourite room in the house

The mum-of-three also revealed she is a big fan of Pinterest for interior design inspiration, even going so far as designing imaginary rooms she doesn’t have. "I love my house, I buy more stuff for my house than I do for my wardrobe, that comes more naturally to me, the thing that comes easier, I love making a home," Holly revealed. "I love going on Pinterest and I have decorated rooms that don’t even exist in my house on Pinterest, I absolutely love it."

While her house appears perfectly styled in photos shared on Holly’s Instagram account, the TV presenter is realistic about what she can achieve with three children in the house – and doesn’t worry too much about mess.

The TV presenter uses Pinterest for interior design inspiration

"For me it's about spaces that are comfortable and comforting but that are also really liveable, like you've got to have a sofa where if something gets spilled on it, it's fine, because you can just take the cover off and put it in the wash," she explained. "You've got to be able to enjoy it, I have got three children, I've got to have walls where it’s like 'It’s ok ‘coz I am going to be able to wipe that finger print off’, like I don’t want to be going round going 'don’t touch that!'"

Holly lives in London with husband Dan Baldwin and their children Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and four-year-old Chester. She often shares photos from inside the family home on Instagram, showcasing the stunning parquet flooring, amazing kitchen and marble-effect bathroom that have no doubt come straight from one of her Pinterest boards!

