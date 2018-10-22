Peter Andre takes cues from the Beckhams with garden renovation The Mysterious Girl singer showed off his hard work on Instagram

The Beckhams aren’t the only ones working on a dramatic garden makeover this winter! Peter Andre has also been hard at work on the garden at his Surrey home, but rather than hiring a professional gardener like David and Victoria Beckham, he’s enlisted the help of his wife Emily MacDonagh and her dad.

The trio spent the weekend working in the garden, digging new borders ready to plant some new shrubs and trees. Peter shared a photo of the digger they had hired to help with the work on Instagram on Sunday, before sharing a video showing what they had done so far.

Peter Andre shared photos from his garden transformation on Instagram

"We are making the most of the day. Emily and father-in-law here are digging, I’ve been using the pick-axe, done all this section over here… Millie’s just having fun, and this is the skip," Peter said. "And I’m sure you all don’t care, but I’m just having a great day and thought I’d say, ‘hey, how’re you doing?’ Fine then! I’ll go."

GALLERY: See inside Peter Andre's stunning Surrey home

The dad-of-four is yet to show off the results of their hard work, but won praise from his followers for his gardening skills. "Brilliant work, looks good," one commented. A second agreed: "You have the place looking lovely. It will be amazing when it’s totally finished."

Lovin it A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Oct 21, 2018 at 7:59am PDT

The dad-of-four worked with his wife Emily and father-in-law

Peter and Emily live in Surrey with their children Amelia, four, Theo, two, and his children Junior and Princess from his previous marriage to Katie Price. The singer often shares photos from the family home on social media, after relocating from their £5million mansion in Sussex in 2017 that was previously owned by Tom Cruise.

MORE: 10 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens

As the host of 60 Minute Makeover, Peter knows a thing or two about interior design, so his house is stylishly decorated and furnished, with a spacious garden for all the family to enjoy – even more once their renovation has been completed.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.