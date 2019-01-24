The One Show host Alex Jones shows results of dramatic home makeover The TV presenter is getting her home ready for baby number two

The One Show host Alex Jones is getting her house ready for baby number two! The mum-to-be showed the results of a dramatic living room makeover on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, saying it was the “best decision ever”.

Sharing before and after photos of their new fireplace, Alex showed the space while the renovation was in progress, followed by the finished result – with a log burner installed to create a cosy living space. "In other news… today we’ve gone from this…to this. Best decision ever!!" Alex captioned the photos.

Alex Jones showed her living room renovation on Instagram

Alex lives in London with her husband Charlie Thomson and their son Teddy, who turned two this week. The couple spent ten months painstakingly renovating their house in 2016, but it appears they are still busy working on the Victorian property before they welcome their second baby together later this year.

The 41-year-old often shares photos from her beautiful home on social media, showing the hard-earned results of their renovations, including their stunning kitchen that has green painted cupboards with marble worktops and high tech appliances including an integrated wine fridge.

The mum-to-be has installed a new log burner in her home

Although her home typically looks pristine, Alex previously proved she is just like any other mum by showing the chaotic mess her toddler son had created in the kitchen within just a couple of hours of waking, posting a photo of his toys and games scattered across the floor.

Alex’s firstborn turned two on Monday, and the Welsh TV presenter admitted she was an "emotional wreck" to see him so grown up. "It's amazing to see him grow and turn into a little boy but a big part of me wants to stop time marching on and hold him close forever. Happy birthday Teddy," she wrote, adding in Welsh: "Penblwydd hapus cariad bach."

