Kendall Jenner's insanely organised kitchen puts ours to shame #Kitchengoals

Kourtney Kardashian has given fans a peek inside her sister Kendall Jenner’s pantry which is fully-stocked and insanely organised. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who prides herself on her own pristine home, shared a photo on Instagram Stories, telling her 69.8 million followers it was "too much for me to handle".

The walk-in pantry is filled with dried foods including cereals, flour and crackers, all of which are stored in labelled glass jars and containers. Kendall has floor-to-ceiling shelving surrounding the pantry, and despite her career as a model, there is a huge array of junk food on display, including crisps and biscuits which have all been separated by brand.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of her sister Kendall Jenner's pantry

Kendall lives in Beverly Hills, in a home she bought from Charlie Sheen in 2017. The Victoria’s Secret model has put her own stylish stamp on the property with a neutral décor, chic rose coloured sofas, a wooden coffee table and Marilyn Monroe graphic artwork on display in her living room. Once again, it was Kourtney not Kendall who showcased the newly-decorated room on social media, sharing a video with a group of friends enthusing about the décor. “Seeing Kendall’s house for the first time. We’re really into interior design,” Kourtney captioned the post.

STORY: Guess which Kardashian is a huge HELLO! magazine fan?

The mum-of-three is passionate about interior design and previously said it was a career she wished she had pursued when she was younger. Kourtney often shares photos from her own home on Instagram, and previously left fans wishing they could be invited to stay after getting a glimpse inside her gorgeous guest room.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also showcased Kendall's living room

"I love having friends come stay with me at my house," she said. "I always put fresh robes, bath towels, extra blankets and bottled water in the guest room, so it has a hotel vibe. Also, I love putting cool art books and Taschen coffee-table books out, so friends have something to read before they fall asleep."

STORY: Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's glam rooms

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.