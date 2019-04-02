Zoella's genius bathroom styling hack will make you want to run to Urban Outfitters immediately The YouTube star's bathroom is so dreamy

Zoe Sugg has given her 9.9 million followers a peek inside her gorgeous bathroom, and revealed the surprising way she has displayed all her favourite beauty products. The YouTube star has repurposed a copper bar cart for her bathroom, trading bottles of booze for her bath salts and oils – and it works perfectly.

All of the products are laid out neatly on the glass shelves, with a copper tray and potted plants adding to the décor. Zoe has placed the bar cart next to a wooden cabinet and several house plants, all creating a stylish and relaxing atmosphere.

Zoe Sugg shared a look inside her beautiful bathroom

"One of the newer things I added to our home in the bathroom was this round copper Urban Outfitters drinks cart. I love the idea of using it for bath potions instead of the usual alcoholic ones!" Zoe wrote. "The bottles are usually more beautiful too! I've put all my go-to's and a little pot of bath bombs for creating the ultimate bath cocktail (I'm more of a soaker than a drinker anyway)."

The bar cart Zoe has bought costs £200 from Urban Outfitters, but other stores including IKEA and Very also offer similar bar trolleys that could also be used in the bathroom. Unsurprisingly, her interiors hack received a lot of attention from followers, with many commenting on how "beautiful" the room was.

The YouTube star has used a bar cart for bathroom storage

The metallic trolley perfectly complements the free-standing copper bathtub Zoe has in her bathroom, and the chic, modern décor which includes black and white patterned floor tiling and a dark blue accent wall.

Zoe often shares glimpses inside the lavish property she shares with her boyfriend Alfie Deyes in Brighton, showing how she has paired statement pieces with high street buys from shops including Oliver Bonas, Made.com and West Elm. The couple moved into their luxurious mansion in 2017 and have worked hard on designing each and every room, with the vlogger previously giving tours of her completed home office and bedroom on social media.

