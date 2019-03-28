Strictly's Dianne Buswell proves she already has the best relationship with Joe Sugg's family How sweet!

They may have only been dating for a few months, but Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell’s relationship is so strong she has already struck up a close bond with his family – especially his sister Zoe. The vlogger - best known as Zoella - turned 29 on Thursday, and revealed she had received a sweet gift from the Strictly Come Dancing star.

Sharing a photo of a vase of colourful flowers on Instagram Stories, Zoe wrote: "Thank you for my beaut flowers @diannebuswell." Dianne even gave a special birthday shout out to Joe’s sister on her own social media channels, sharing a photo of herself and Joe with Zoe and her boyfriend Alfie Deyes, with the caption: "Happy birthday @zoesugg. Love from Joe Americano and I."

Dianne Buswell bought flowers for Zoella's birthday

Dianne and Zoe have struck up a friendship over the past few months, as the YouTube star supported her brother and his professional dance partner while they were competing together on Strictly Come Dancing. Joe and Dianne confirmed their romance after the show’s final in December, and soon after went to the New Forest for a luxury mini break with Zoe and Alfie, where they shared several group photos together on Instagram.

Unfortunately, Dianne won’t be able to join Zoe’s birthday party as she is busy travelling around the UK on her Here Come the Girls tour, but Joe was seen celebrating with his big sister on Thursday.

Dianne also shared a birthday message to her boyfriend's sister

Not only have they become friends, but it appears Zoe and Joe’s YouTube success may have inspired Dianne to make her own foray into the vlogging world. The professional dancer launched her own channel last week, and she has already amassed over 120,000 subscribers in a week.

While Joe and Dianne’s relationship has quickly become serious, the 27-year-old said they have no plans to move in together just yet. Speaking to HELLO! while promoting his new film, Wonder Park, Joe said: "No, at the moment she is on tour, she is doing her own tour, so she is always away!"

