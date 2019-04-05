How Prince William and Kate are protecting the privacy of George, Charlotte and Louis at home The couple are going to great lengths to keep their home more private

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are going to great lengths to ensure the family home they share with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in London remains private. The Cambridges’ have reportedly planted a 950-foot long hedge across the back of the palace, in a bid to prevent members of the public and tourists from seeing them come and go.

Prince William, Kate and their three children, along with many other members of the royal family, often fly in and out of the capital in the royal helicopter, and land in the grounds of Kensington Palace on Perks Field. Indeed, on Thursday William was spotted landing via helicopter in London after spending a few days at the family’s country estate, Anmer Hall, for the Easter holidays.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly keen to make their home more private

However, in recent days a new laurel hedge has been planted along the border of the huge field, at the estimated cost of around £15,000. The trees have been planted about 18 inches apart and are currently only three feet high, but they are expected to grow quickly and add an extra layer of privacy for Prince William and Kate, along with other members of the royal family who often visit Kensington Palace.

They include the Queen, who was photographed flying in to meet her great grandson Prince Louis for the first time in April 2018, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were previously spotted landing in Perks Field after touring the UK. However, now they have officially moved into their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, those trips are likely to be less frequent.

In 2018, it was reported that another smaller hedge was planted on the other side of the palace to protect a smaller garden from passersby in Kensington Palace Gardens, and shielding the young royals from view as they play outdoors.

