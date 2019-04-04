REVEALED: Where Prince William, Kate Middleton and the kids are spending Easter They’re enjoying some well-deserved family time

The Duke of Cambridge was spotted returning to London on Thursday, amid his Easter break with his wife Kate and their three young children. Prince William flew to Kensington Palace via helicopter, showing that he and his family are likely spending the school holidays together at their country home, Anmer Hall, rather than staying at their central London base.

On Thursday, the father-of-three will attend the global launch of Sir David Attenborough’s new Netflix series, Our Planet, at the Natural History Museum alongside both Prince Harry and Prince Charles. The documentary series will carry an overtly environmental message exploring the natural world and how to protect it – a cause close to the royals’ hearts, particularly Prince Charles, who is president of the World Wildlife Federation UK.

Prince William and Kate have been spending their children's school holidays in Norfolk

Sir David has also become a family friend thanks to his work alongside the Queen for her Commonwealth Canopy project, and the pair filmed a separate documentary – The Queen’s Green Planet – together, which aired in 2018.

Prince William’s attendance at the event alongside his younger brother comes as the Duchess of Sussex takes a step back from public engagements as her due date nears. Prince Harry has carried out a series of solo engagements in London on Wednesday and Thursday, so will no doubt be happy to be joined by his family for the special premiere.

Prince William will join Princes Charles and Harry at an event in London

The Duke of Cambridge is thought to have spent the past few days with Kate and their three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at their home on the Sandringham Estate. The Cambridges will no doubt want to enjoy as much time together as possible while George and Charlotte are on holiday from school and nursery, and ahead of William’s forthcoming trip to New Zealand.

It was announced at the end of March that Prince William will visit the country on behalf of the Queen in late April to honour the victims of the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack. The timing of the trip could even mean that the Duke misses two important milestones – Prince Louis’ first birthday, or even the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan’s first child.

